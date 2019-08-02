Saturday
Auto racing
3:30 p.m. Xfinity Series: Zippo 200 NBC
5 p.m. NHRA: Saturday Nitro Seattle FS1
Baseball
1 p.m. Red Sox at Yankees FS1
7 p.m. Reds at Braves FSN
7 p.m. Angels at Indians FS1
8 p.m. Tigers at Rangers FSD
9 p.m. Padres at Dodgers MLB
Basketball
8 p.m. WNBA: Aces at Wings NBA
Football
7 p.m. NFL: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony ESPN
Golf
7 a.m. LPGA: British Open GOLF
11 a.m. LPGA: British Open NBC
1 p.m. PGA: Wyndham Championship GOLF
3 p.m. PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
Horse Racing
4 p.m. Hambletonian Stakes CBSSN
5 p.m. Breeder's Cup Challenge NBCSN
Soccer
5 p.m. MLS: Atlanta United vs. L.A. Galaxy FOX
10 p.m. Women's Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland ESPN2
10 p.m. MLS: Earthquake at Crew STO
Sports
10:55 a.m. Pan-American Games ESPNU
Sunday
Auto racing
9:05 a.m. Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix ESPN2
4 p.m. NHRA: Northwest Nationals FOX
Basketball
Noon The Basketball Tournament: A Semifinal ESPN
2 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: A Semifinal ESPN
4 p.m. BIG3 Basketball: Milwaukee CBSSN
5 p.m. WNBA: Storm at Sparks NBA
Baseball
1 p.m. Angels at Indians STO
1 p.m. Reds at Braves FSN
1 p.m. International League: Rochester at Pawtucket NESN
2 p.m. Brewers at Cubs TBS
7 p.m. Red Sox at Yankees ESPN
Golf
7 a.m. LPGA: British Open GOLF
11:30 a.m. LPGA: British Open NBC
1 p.m. PGA: Wyndham Championship GOLF
3 p.m. PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
Horse Racing
5 p.m. NYRA Saratoga FS1
Soccer
4 p.m. MLS: Minnesota United at Portland Timbers ESPN
7:30 p.m. MLS: D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union FS1
10 p.m. MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC FS1
Sports
10:55 a.m. Pan-American Games ESPNU
Volleyball
2 p.m. Women's: U.S. vs. Argentina NBC
Monday
Baseball
4 p.m. Marlins at Mets MLB
7 p.m. Little League: Southeast Regional ESPN2
7 p.m. Rangers at Indians STO
7 p.m. Angels at Reds FSN
7 p.m. White Sox at Tigers FSD
8 p.m. Athletics at Cubs ESPN
Sports
11 a.m. Pan-American Games ESPNU
