Saturday

Auto racing

3:30 p.m. Xfinity Series: Zippo 200 NBC

5 p.m. NHRA: Saturday Nitro Seattle FS1

Baseball

1 p.m. Red Sox at Yankees FS1

7 p.m. Reds at Braves FSN

7 p.m. Angels at Indians FS1

8 p.m. Tigers at Rangers FSD

9 p.m. Padres at Dodgers MLB

Basketball

8 p.m. WNBA: Aces at Wings NBA

Football

7 p.m. NFL: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony ESPN

Golf

7 a.m. LPGA: British Open GOLF

11 a.m. LPGA: British Open NBC

1 p.m. PGA: Wyndham Championship GOLF

3 p.m. PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

Horse Racing

4 p.m. Hambletonian Stakes CBSSN

5 p.m. Breeder's Cup Challenge NBCSN

Soccer

5 p.m. MLS: Atlanta United vs. L.A. Galaxy FOX

10 p.m. Women's Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland ESPN2

10 p.m. MLS: Earthquake at Crew STO

Sports

10:55 a.m. Pan-American Games ESPNU

Sunday

Auto racing

9:05 a.m. Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix ESPN2

 4 p.m. NHRA: Northwest Nationals FOX

Basketball

Noon The Basketball Tournament: A Semifinal ESPN

2 p.m. The Basketball Tournament: A Semifinal ESPN

4 p.m. BIG3 Basketball: Milwaukee CBSSN

5 p.m. WNBA: Storm at Sparks NBA

Baseball

1 p.m. Angels at Indians STO

1 p.m. Reds at Braves FSN

1 p.m. International League: Rochester at Pawtucket NESN

2 p.m. Brewers at Cubs TBS

7 p.m. Red Sox at Yankees ESPN

Golf

7 a.m. LPGA: British Open GOLF

11:30 a.m. LPGA: British Open NBC

1 p.m. PGA: Wyndham Championship GOLF

3 p.m. PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

Horse Racing

5 p.m. NYRA Saratoga FS1

Soccer

4 p.m. MLS: Minnesota United at Portland Timbers ESPN

7:30 p.m. MLS: D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union FS1

10 p.m. MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC FS1

Sports

10:55 a.m. Pan-American Games ESPNU

Volleyball

2 p.m. Women's: U.S. vs. Argentina NBC

Monday

Baseball

4 p.m. Marlins at Mets MLB

7 p.m. Little League: Southeast Regional ESPN2

7 p.m. Rangers at Indians STO

7 p.m. Angels at Reds FSN

7 p.m. White Sox at Tigers FSD

8 p.m. Athletics at Cubs ESPN

Sports

11 a.m. Pan-American Games ESPNU

