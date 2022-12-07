PAULDING — Archbold picked up a pair of victories in action against Columbus Grove and host Paulding in wrestling action at ‘The Jungle’ on Tuesday.
Tristan Wyse (132) earned a pair of victories by pin for the Bluestreaks, as did teammates Brennan Garrow (138) and Jason Grime (190) while Wyat Ripke (215) and Ethan Beam (126) took home wins by major decision in the 58-19 win over Columbus Grove.
At Paulding
Archbold 58, Columbus Grove 19
106 - Lars Soles (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 120 - Ashton Stuckey (A) won by forfeit; 126 - Ethan Beam (CG) major dec. Jordan Rodriguez, 12-3; 132 - Tristan Wyse (A) pinned Evan Pitts, 1:18; 138 - Brennan Garrow (A) pinned Conner Amstutz, 2:34; 144 - Gabe Chapa (A) won by forfeit; 150 - Ian Grime (A) won by forfeit; 157 - Antonio Gray (CG) def. Edward Yoder, 12-10; 165 - Logan Mershman (CG) won by forfeit; 175 - Brady Fuerst (CG) won by forfeit; 190 - Jason Grime (A) pinned Loudon Auchmuty, 3:51; 215 - Wyat Ripke (A) major dec. Kyle Lathrop, 16-5. 285 - Blake Grime (A) won by forfeit.
Archbold 72, Paulding 12
106 - Lars Soles (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 120 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 126 - Ashton Stuckey (A) won by forfeit; 132 - Tristan Wyse (A) pinned Toby Bassler, 0:26; 138 - Brennan Garrow (A) pinned Adam Zacarias, 3:32; 144 - Gabe Chapa (A) pinned Sheridan Matty, 1:31; 150 - Ian Grime (A) pinned Alan Griffiths, 1:02; 157 - Edward Yoder (A) pinned Joshua LeMieux, 1:43; 165 - Dawson Lamb (P) won by forfeit; 175 - Cayden Breier (P) won by forfeit; 190 - Jason Grime (A) pinned Matthew Bail, 1:47; 215 - Wyat Ripke (A) won by forfeit; 285 - Blake Grime (A) pinned Kobe Foor, 5:40.
