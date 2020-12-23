Napoleon powered its way to lopsided wins over Defiance (68-3) and Columbus Grove (63-13) in a tri-meet Tuesday at Defiance.
Ayden Shank and Claude Buckmaster each had two pins for the Wildcats.
Defiance scored a pair of wins on Wednesday as the Bulldog matmen downed Coldwater and McComb in a dual meet at Defiance.
The Bulldogs took down Coldwater, 41-36. Gavino Martinez, Spencer Thompson and Ashton Rose all scored pins for Defiance.
Defiance also tallied a 66-11 win over McComb.
Dom Tracy and Alex Hoeffel each scored pins over the Panthers.
Meanwhile, host Archbold took second with Fairview fourth, Ayersville seventh and Evergreen 10th at the Archbold Duals.
The Streaks opened pool play with wins over Crestview (55-18), Delphos St. John’s (64-10) and Mohawk (49-16) in Pool B. In the redraw with all the pool winners, Archold lost to eventual champion Celina 44-29 before bouncing back to defeat Allen East 31-30 for second.
Archbold had three undefeated wrestlers on the day. Andrew Francis went 5-0 at 145 pounds, scoring one pin, one major decision and one tech fall. John Yoder and Carson Meyer each went 5-0 wrestling at 182 and 195 pounds. Yoder and Meyer each tallied three pinfalls.
Fairview took second in Pool A. The Apaches defeated Sandusky St. Mary’s (42-39) and Bucyrus (70-12). They fell to Allen East, 57-24.
In the redraw, Fairview defeated Ashland Crestview, 42-28.
In Pool C, Ayersville and Evergreen wrestled to a 36-all tie. The Vikings were awarded the dual meet on match wins.
The Pilots also lost to Ashland Crestview (39-30) and Celina (64-12). In the re-draw, Ayersville scored wins over Bucyrus (51-18) and Delphos St. John’s (36-22).
Kasen Wellman went 5-0 for the Pilots at 152 and 160 pounds. He scored three pins and one tech fall.
Wednesday
At Defiance
Defiance 41, Coldwater 36
106 – Nathan Herod (D) won by forfeit; 113 – Treven Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 120 – Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Austin Hamilton, 1:35; 126 – Nick Kline (C) pinned Viktor Jurcevich; 132 – Carmela Castaneda (D) maj. dec. Ethan Heitkamp, 11-1; 138 – Gavin Zabrida (C) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 2:35; 145 – Alex Francis (D) maj. dec. Jack Ebbing, 13-3; 152 – Dom Tracy (D) dec. Grant Heuing, 7-3; 160 – Sam Obringer (C) pinned Luke Walz, :41; 170 – Spencer Thompson (D) pinned Eli Tobe, 3:55; 182 – Shane Ontario (C) pinned Alex Hoeffel, 1:59; 195 – Caleb Stammen (C) won by forfeit; 220 – Troy Milligan (C) won by forfeit; 285 – Ashton Rose (D) pinned Aden Fisher, 3:41.
Tuesday
At Defiance
Napoleon 68, Defiance 3
106 – Harrison Bohls (N) won by forfeit; 113 – Roman Cordoba (N) dec. Treven Rittenhouse, 11-4; 120 – Ayden Shank (N) pinned Gavino Martinez, :47; 126 – Omar Estrada (N) tech fall Viktor Jurcevich, 19-4; 132 – Austin Hopkins (N) pinned Carmela Castaneda, 1:52; 138 – Claude Buckmaster (N) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt 3:25; 145 – Brayden Hull (N) dec. Alex Francis, 12-7; 152 – Dominic Tracy (D) dec. Henry Eggers, 6-2; 160 – Blake Westhoven (N) pinned Luke Walz, :25; 170 – Angelo Gonzalez (N) pinned Spencer Thompson, 1:48; 182 – Landon Eberle (N) dec. Alex Hoeffel, 5-3; 195 – Tucker Holifield (N) won by forfeit; 220 – Javone Torres (N) won by forfeit; 285 – Demitrius Hernandez (N) pinned Ashton Rose, 2:07.
Napoleon 63, Columbus Grove 13
106 – Harrison Bohls (N) pinned Nick Wolverton, 1:08; 113 – Roman Cordoba (N) pinned Ethan Beam, 1:04; 120 – Ayden Shank (N) pinned Evan Pitts, :55; 126 – Omar Estrada (N) won by forfeit; 132 – Claude Buckmaster (N) pinned Wyatt Watt, 2:47; 138 – Logan Mershman (CG) maj dec. Austin Hopkins, 15-3; 145 – Brayden Hull (N) pinned Landen Schroeder, 1:43; 152 – Henry Eggers (N) pinned Brenton Renner, :48; 160 – Blake Westhoven (N) dec. Dillon Bryan, 9-2; 170 – Angelo Gonzalez (N) dec. Justin Flanders, 8-2; 182 – Ezra Jones (CG) pinned Landon Eberle; 195 – Tucker Holifield (N) pinned Tanner Blankemeyer, 2:15; 220 – Javone Torres (N) pinned Jacob Lyons, 4:48; 285 – Jeff Meyer (CG) dec. Demitrius Hernandez, 6-4.
At Archbold
Archbold 58, Bryan 18
106 – Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 – Jordan Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 120 – double forfeit; 126 – Donnell Bush (B) pinned Wyatt Ritta, 1:17; 132 – Ian Grime (A) won by forfeit; 138 – Gabe Chapa (A) won by forfeit; 145 – Andrew Francis (A) pinned Aiden Fenter, 1:21; 152 – Josh Nofzinger (A) pinned Broston Bernath, 1:17; 160 – Zander Cagel (B) pinned Lance Bauer, 2:58; 170 – Wyat Ripke (A) pinned Jaydon Dennis, 4:36; 182 – John Yoder (A) pinned Malachi Collins, 3:04; 195 – Carson Meyer (A) md. Dylan McCandless, 12-0; 220 – Hayden Dickman (A) pinned Tyler Spisak, 4:51; 285 – Christian Hollister (B) pinned Spencer Simon, 3:05.
