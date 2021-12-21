NAPOLEON — Napoleon wrestling came away with a 45-23 victory over Defiance on Tuesday night in a matchup between the two rivals.
Despite the victory for the stout Wildcats, who had the benefit of three forfeits by Defiance, head coach Jason Seiler was disappointed with his team’s overall performance.
“We were sluggish tonight, there is no doubt about it,” Seiler said. “Tonight was about swing matches because for the most part I knew that we were going to win the duel and we were just flat in those swing matches.”
And the opposite can be said for Defiance, who were happy with their performance despite the loss.
“Actually we are pretty happy,” Defiance head coach Pat Murphy said of his team’s performance. “I thought we scrapped pretty hard, we gave up 18 points in forfeits and lost by 22.”
No match was more exemplary of why both coaches felt the way they did than the final one of the night at the 132 weight class.
Omar Estrada, who is ranked No. 12 in the state, went up against Viktor Jurcevich.
It was an intense match that had both benches standing up through the entire final period but Jurcevich was able to come away with the tight 9-7 victory as he fended off a late surge from Estrada, who got a takedown with just 20 seconds left to inch within two points of a tie.
The first match was a competitive one at 138 as Napoleon’s Ayden Shank, who was named Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament at the Van Buren duals on Saturday, battled with Defiance freshman Joey Robinson.
Shank overmatched Robinson for a majority of the match, at one point leading 8-1 but Robinson made a late surge in the final period to make it an 8-4 victory for Shank.
That was followed up by a Brayden Hull pin of Noah Gomez in the first period and a Patyon Saputo 5-1 victory over Beau Hesselschwardt to give Napoleon an early 12-0 lead.
Seiler was impressed with Saputo’s match and has been impressed with the sophomore all season.
“He's hung in there all year and found a way to win close matches,” Seiler said. “He’s a kid that hasn't been pinned this entire year, even though he's been outmatched and tonight he found a way to grind out another victory.”
Defiance finally got on the board in the fourth match of the night with a pin in 1:50 by Nikita Hoffel over Jacob Aguilar at 157, who was clearly overmatched from the jump and the same went for Napoleon’s Henry Eggers who quickly pinned his opponent Gavin Miller at 165 in 1:34.
Landon Eberle proved no match for Dominic Tracy as Defiance took home a major decision for the Bulldogs, controlling his match the whole way through en route to a 12-2 win.
Then at 215, Ashton Rose was able to pin Javone Torres at the very end of the first period to grab Defiance another six points. At this point, the score read 36-16 in favor of Napoleon after Defiance forfeited at 106,190 and 285.
After the three forfeits, Defiance continued to battle with Mason Ducat getting a major decision 17-6 over Harrison Bohls at 113 and then getting a good battle out of Gavin Martinez who wrestled 19th ranked Roman Cordoba and was only down 9-5 in the third period when he went down via a pin.
Turner Garber got another pin in 1:23 for Napoleon over Michael Walz at 126 to push their lead to 45-20 with the final match between Estrada and Jurcevich at 132 rounding out the night
Defiance, though going away with a loss, felt the final match of the night exemplified why they were happy with their performance.
“I know Coach Seiler thinks that that's one of his better teams ever. And we're a little bit of a rebuild, but I thought our kids wrestled really hard tonight,” Murphy said.
Napoleon is back on the mats on Wednesday, Dec. 22 against Bowling Green in an NLL dual match while Defiance will be back in action on Thursday, Dec. 23 against Archbold.
Napoleon 45, Defiance 23
106 - Alex Gonzales (N) won by forfeit; 113 - Mason Ducat (D) major dec. Harrison Bohls, 17-6; Roman Cordoba (N) pinned Gavino Martinez, 4:45; 126 - Turner Garber (N) pinned Machael Walz, 1:23; 132 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) def. Omar Estrada, 9-7; 138 - Ayden Shank (N) def. Joey Robinson, 8-4; 144- Brayden Hull (N) pinned Noah Gomez, 1:16; 155 - Payton Saputo (N) def. Beau Hesselschwardt, 5-1; 157- Nikita Hoeffel (D) pinned Jacob Aguilar, 1:50; 165 - Henry Eggers (N) pinned Gavin Miller, 1:34; 175 - Dominic Tracy (D) major dec. Landon Eberle, 190 - Angelo Gonzalez (N) won by forfeit; 215 - Ashton Rose pinned Javonne Torres, 2:00; 285 - Isaac Lehman (N) won by forfeit.
