The River Rivalry made its way onto the wrestling mat on Tuesday night and in a match that saw a depleted Defiance squad, Napoleon came out on top with a dominant 72-6 victory over their rivals at Defiance High School.
Defiance (4-10) had to forfeit four different matches at 113, 120, 126 and 280 due to illness and injury, the other 10 matches resulted in six wins via pin, one of each of a technical fall, a major decision and a decision for the Wildcats. The Bulldogs garnered one pin which came in the final minute of the third period.
“Right now Napoleon is better than we are to start,” Defiance head coach Patrick Murphy said. “Then with the number of kids sick and hurt that we have, through the 10 matches I think three of those were substitutes for varsity kids so probably not a fair assessment of where either program is right now.”
“We obviously had a long weekend and coming in I knew that Defiance was a little depleted with some injuries and had some people that were sick but we were probably the better team coming in without that,” Napoleon head coach Jason Seiler said. “The thing for us was we wanted to continue to get better … I thought we started off a little sluggish but wrestled better towards the end.”
The match started with two replacements at 106 as freshman Cole Cereghin replacing Roman Cordoba for Napoleon earned a technical fall over another freshman in Christian Smith for Defiance.
Then the Bulldogs were forced to forfeit three-straight matches as Alex Gonzalez (113), Harrison Bohls (120) and Romeo Cordoba (126) all garnered forfeit wins for the Wildcats.
At 132, Napoleon sophomore Isaac Westhoven made quick work of sophomore Carvaelle Tracy, pinning the replacement for freshman state qualifier from a year ago Mason Ducat in 39 seconds. But following that, sophomore Michael Walz was able to get the only win of the night for the Bulldogs at 138 as he managed to get a pin with 59 seconds remaining in the third period over two-time district qualifier in junior Austin Hopkins.
“I thought Michael (Walz) wrestled really well,” Murphy said of the sophomore. “He’s really getting better. We still want him to get down in the stance a little bit more, keep people off their legs but he did a better job of defending and he is very good on top and his bottom work was better. We are watching him develop and grow as we speak.”
The 144 match was the closest of the night as it was tied 4-4 entering the third period and saw Napoleon junior Andrew Frias earn two escapes to take the match over junior Trevor Tressler.
“We moved our lineup around and had our 144 wrestler at 150 so it was good for Andrew to step into the varsity lineup and find a way to win a close match,” Seiler said.
“Trevor is one of those young men who really hasn’t wrestled the last couple of years because of health issues, injury issues, etcetera,” Murphy said of the junior Tressler. “He made a couple of mistakes in position … he did one or two things where he turned the wrong way, or he stopped a lot. We are working hard but I think this match is a good example of where we are at right now. We just aren’t developed enough because we have a lot of first and second year wrestlers out there.”
Aside from the 175 match where junior Devon Hull earned a 10-0 major decision over Reece Frederick, the rest of the matches were pins for the Wildcats with senior Brayden Hull (150), junior district qualifier Jacob Aguilar (157), junior Payton Saputo (165), junior district qualifier Henry Eggers (190) and senior Javone Torres (215) all earning pins to round out the scoring for the Wildcats. Isaac Lehman won via forfeit at 285.
Defiance are back in action again on Friday at Archbold if the impending weather cooperates. Napoleon will battle Bowling Green on Wednesday in Northern Lakes League action.
Napoleon 72, Defiance 6
106 - Cole Cereghin (N) tech. fall Christian Smith, 15-0; 113 - Alex Gonzales won by forfeit; 120 - Harrison Bohls won by forfeit; 126 - Romeo Cordoba won by forfeit; 132 - Isaac Westhoven (N) pinned Carvelle Tracy, 0:39; 138 - Michael Walz (D) pinned Austin Hopkins, 5:01; 144 - Andrew Frias (N) dec. Trevor Tressler, 6-4; 150 - Bradyden Hull (N) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 1:23; 157 - Jacob Aguilar (N) pinned Abel Paxton, 0:36; 165 - Payton Saputo pinned Gavin Miller, 2:46; 175 - Devon Hull (N) major dec. Reece Frederick, 10-0; 190 - Henry Eggers (N) pinned Luke Walz, 1:10; 215 - Javone Torres (N) pinned Tyler Doeden-Kiessling, 3:58; 285 - Isaac Lehman won by forfeit.
