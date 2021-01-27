Defiance came up on the short end of a match against Division I Findlay in wrestling action on Tuesday, falling to the Trojans, 63-15.
Treven Rittenhouse and Gavino Martinez picked up victories via pinfall for the Bulldogs at 106 and 113, respectively. Alex Francis also nabbed a win at 145 by a 9-4 decision.
In other action, Archbold blanked visiting Toledo St. Francis with Ian Grime (126), Brodie Dominique (138), Andrew Francis (152), Josh Nofzinger (160), Carson Meyer (182) and Hayden Dickman (220) earning pinfall victories.
Wayne Trace rounded out the slate with a pair of victories in a tri-match with Arcadia and host Patrick Henry. Kaden Woolbright won a pair of matches via pinfall at 220 for the Raiders.
At Defiance
Findlay 63, Defiance 15
106 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Will Johnston, 1:35; 113 - Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Malikhi Gunn, 5:09; 120 - Hudson Goebel (F) pinned Viktor Jurcevich, 2:59; 126 - TJ Barnes (F) pinned Carmela Castaneda, 0:45; 132 - Jimmy Phadphom (F) won by forfeit; 138 - Ethan Mitchell (F) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 1:22; 145 - Alex Francis (D) dec. Austin Sertell, 9-4; 152 - Grant Jolliff (F) dec. Dominic Tracy, 6-5; 160 - Sam Joliff (F) pinned Spencer Thompson, 3:14; 170 - Da’Shon Jackson (F) pinned Reece Frederick, 1:06; 182 - Allen Peters (F) won by forfeit; 195 - Anthony Slough (F) won by forfeit; 220 - Tyler Treft (F) pinned Ashton Rose, 2:52; 285 - Max Farmer (F) won by forfeit.
At Archbold
Archbold 72, Toledo St. Francis 0
106 - Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Logen Bowerman (A) won by forfeit; 120 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 126 - Ian Grime (A) pinned Logan Brennan, 3:37; 132 - Gabe Chapa (A) dec. Bobby Crape, 5-0; 138 - Brodie Dominique (A) pinned Sebastian Angel, 0:57; 145 - Rusty Short (A) won by forfeit; 152 - Andrew Francis (A) pinned Michael Enright, 1:44; 160 - Josh Nofzinger (A) pinned Zachary Schmidt, 0:58; 170 - Wyat Ripke (A) dec. Dominic Arnold, 6-5; 182 - Carson Meyer (A) pinned Noah Guerra, 0:54; 195 - Double forfeit; 220 - Hayden Dickman (A) pinned Ethan Caskey, 1:32; 285 - Branson Ebersole (A) won by forfeit.
At Patrick Henry
Wayne Trace 42, Arcadia 30
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Adrien Tolento (A) won by forfeit; 120 - Double forfeit; 126 - Gabe Sutton (WT) pinned Isaac Tolento, 1:08; 132 - Jarrett Hornish (WT) won by forfeit; 138 - Hunter Long (WT) pinned Gavin Clayton, 2:54; 145 - Chase Distel (A) pinned Seth Meggison, 1:35; 152 - Keegan Fraley (A) pinned Maddox Treece, 3:12; 160 - Eli Moore (WT) won by forfeit; 170 - Parker Schisler (WT) pinned Thomas Keefe, 1:51; 182 - Ethan Smarr (A) pinned Elliot Boroff, 0:45; 195 - Ryland Ernest (A) pinned Nathan Osborn, 1:06; 220 - Kaden Woolbright (WT) pinned Evan Goodman, 2:19; 285 - Jacob Graham (WT) pinned Kyler Rinker, 0:49.
Wayne Trace 61, Patrick Henry 0
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Double forfeit; 126 - Gabe Sutton (WT) won by forfeit; 132 - Hunter Long (WT) won by forfeit; 138 - Jarrett Hornish (WT) won by forfeit; 145 - Seth Meggison (WT) won by forfeit; 152 - Maddox Treece (WT) dec. Luke Bostelman, 8-6; 160 - Eli Moore (WT) won by forfeit; 170 - Parker Schisler (WT) won by forfeit; 182 - Elliot Boroff (WT) won by forfeit; 195 - Nathan Osborn (WT) dec. Ryan Delgado, 9-1; 220 - Kaden Woolbright (WT) pinned Xavier McCance, 0:40; 285 - Jacob Graham (WT) won by forfeit.
