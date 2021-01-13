Thanks to a tiebreaker, Defiance was able to score a 37-36 dual meet win over Archbold on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs picked up pins from Treven Rittenhouse (106), Gavino Martinez (113), Viktor Jurcevich (120), Jackson Fortman (126) and Reece Frederick (160).

Archbold scored pins from Brodie Dominique (138), Wyat Ripke (170), Jose Luna (182) and Hayden Dickman (220).

Defiance 37, Archbold 36

106 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) p. Mason Miller, 1:20; 113 - Gavino Martinez (D) p. Logen Bowerman, 3:07; 120 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) p. Jordan Rodriguez, 1:21; 126 - Jackson Fortman (D) p. Wyatt Ritta, 1:43; 132 - Brennan Garrow (A) won by forfeit; 138 - Brodie Dominique (A) p. Beau Hesselschwardt, 2:47; 145 - Alex Francis (D) dec. Rusty Short, 8-6; 152 - Dominic Tracy (D) dec. Andrew Francis, 3-2; 160 - Reece Frederick (D) p. Lance Bauer, 2:31; 170 - Wyat Ripke (A) p. Spencer Thompson, 3:57; 182 - Jose Luna (A) p. Alex Hoeffel, 4:28; 195 - double forfeit; 220 - Hayden Dickman (A) p. Ashton Rose, 4:55; 285 - Spencer Simon (A) won by forfeit.

Bryan 51, Montpelier 12

106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Dominique Bherns (B) pinned Jacee Altaffer, 1:05; 120 - Double forfeit; 126 - Donnell Bush (B) pinned Makaya Crisenbery, 0:39; 132 - Lane Hurlbert (B) def. Landon Brigle, 6-3; 138 - Aiden Fenter (B) pinned Jordan Fry, 3:57; 145 - Kasche Bible (M) pinned Xander Cage, 1:32; 152 - Broston Bernath (B) pinned Andre Aguirre, 1:05; 160 - Mikey Wolff (B) pinned Winston Nichols, 2:40; 170 - Jaydon Dennis (B) pinned Ivan Nichols, 1:00; 182 - Double forfeit; 195 - Dylan McCandless (B) pinned Gavin Wurm, 0:44; 220 - Ethan Pontious M) pinned Tyler Spisak, 1:48; 285 - Christian Hollister (B) pinned Monte Treesh, 5:47.

