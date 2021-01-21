Columbus Grove picked up key wins at the higher weights as the Bulldogs nabbed a 45-25 road win at Defiance in area wrestling action on Tuesday.
Treven Rittenhouse (106), Gavino Martinez (120), Alex Francis (145), Nikita Hoeffel (152) and Dominic Tracy (160) earned victories for Defiance, with Rittenhouse, Martinez, and Hoeffel winning by pinfall.
In action at Fairview, Apache senior Kaden Blair split a pair of matches in a tri-match with Archbold and Bryan, earning his 100th career victory in the process with a pin of Bryan’s Aiden Fenter in 5:14. Archbold defeated Fairview 47-21 while Bryan nipped the Apaches, 42-39.
At Defiance
Columbus Grove 45, Defiance 25
106 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Nicholas Wolverton, 1:27; 113 — Ethan Beam (CG) won by forfeit; 120 — Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Evan Pitts, 1:13; 126 — Zane Stechschulte (CG) dec. Carmela Castaneda, 11-7; 132 — Wyatt Watt (CG) won by forfeit; 138 — Logan Mershman (CG) won by forfeit; 145 — Alex Francis (D) dec. Landen Schroeder, 4-2; 152 — Nikita Hoeffel (D) pinned Brenton Renner, 3:29; 160 — Dominic Tracy (D) major dec. Dillon Bryan, 14-0; 170 — Justin Flanders (CG) dec. Spencer Thompson, 6-3; 182 — Tanner Blankemeyer (CG) won by forfeit; 195 — Ezra Jones (CG) won by forfeit; 220 — Jacob Lyons (CG) dec. Ashton Rose, 12-7; 285 — Jeff Meyer (CG) won by forfeit.
At Fairview
Archbold 53, Fairview 21
106 — Mason Miller (A) pinned Airees Davenport, 0:23; 113 — Logen Bowerman (A) pinned Summer Krill, 0:29; 120 — Jordan Rodriguez (A) pined Summer Bates, 0:22; 126 — Michael Betz (F) pinned Ian Grime, 3:01; 132 — Gabe Chapa (A) major dec. Dawson Sines, 10-2; 138 — Brodie Dominique (A) dec. Kaden Blair, 5-3; 145 — Rusty Short (A) pinned Jace Chapman, 3:53; 152 — Andrew Francis (A) major dec. Robby Bennett, 12-4; 160 — Kyler Blair (F) dec. Josh Nofzinger, 8-4; 170 — Jose Luna (A) won by forfeit; 182 — Wyat Ripke (A) pinned Bryce Krill, 3:30; 195 — Jaten Brown (F) won by forfeit; 220 — Hayden Dickman (A) pinned Zeplyn Bowers, 3:04; 285 — Tyler Martin (F) pinned Bransin Ebersole, 2:06.
Bryan 42, Fairview 39
106 — Dominique Bherns (B) pinned Airees Davenport, 0:14; 113 — Fairview won by forfeit; 120 — Fairview won by forfeit; 126 — Michael Betz (F) pinned Donnell Bush, 2:43; 132 — Lane Hurlberg (B) pinned Dawson Sines, 5:28; 138 — Kaden Blair (F) pinned Aiden Fener, 5:14; 145 — Jace Chapman (F) pinned Xander Cagle, 3:32; 152 — Broston Bernath (B) pinned Ethan Panico, 0:34; 160 — Robby Bennett (F) dec. Mikey Wolff, 8-5; 170 — Malachi Collins (B) pinned Kyler Blair, 0:50; 182 — Bryce Krill (F) pinned Jaydon Dennis, 1:16; 195 — Dylan McCandless (B) pinned Zeplyn Bowers, 0:36; 220 — Tyler Spisak (B) pinned Jaten Brown, 0:57; 285 — Christian Hollister (B) won by injury default vs. Tyler Martin.
At Hicksville
Hicksville 42, Antwerp 12
106 – double forfeit; 113 – double forfeit; 120 – double forfeit; 126 – Reinhart (A) p. Potter, 2:49; 132 – double forfeit; 138 – Lengacher (A) won by forfeit; 145 – double forfeit; 152 – Figgins (H) won by forfeit; 160 – Green (H) won by forfeit; 170 – Graber (H) p. Wilson, 1:20; 182 – Ruppert (H) won by forfeit; 195 – Congleton (H) won by forfeit; 220 – Marrow (H) won by forfeit; 285 – Begley (H) won by forfeit.
Edgerton 46, Hicksville 18
106 – double forfeit; 113 – double forfeit; 120 – Herman (E) won by forfeit; 126 – Hohler (H) p. Potter, 1:30; 132 – double forfeit; 138 – double forfeit; 145 – Murphy (E) won by forfeit; 152 – Figgins (H) won by forfeit; 160 – Green (H) won by forfeit; 170 – Warner (E) md. Graber, 21-7; 182 – Flower (E) p. Ruppert, :43; 195 – Congleton (H) won by forfeit; 220 – Huffman (E) p. Marrow, 1:00; 285 – Shepler (E) p. Begley, 3:16.
Hicksville 48, Patrick Henry 6
106 – double forfeit; 113 – double forfeit; 120 – double forfeit; 126 – double forfeit; 132 – Potter (H) def. Camp, injury default; 138 – Meyer (PH) won by forfeit; 145 – double forfeit; 152 – Figgins (H) p. Bostelman, 1:58; 160 – Green (H) won by forfeit; 170 – Graber (H) won by forfeit; 182 – Hutchinson (H) won by forfeit; 195 – Ruppert (H) p. Delgado, 3:26; 220 – Congleton (H) p. McCance, 1:40; 285 – Begley (H) won by forfeit.
Edgerton 42, Patrick Henry 18
106 – double forfeit; 113 – double forfeit; 120 – Herman (E) won by forfeit; 126 – Holner (E) won by forfeit; 132 – Camp (PH) p. Barlow, 3:40; 138 – Meyer (PH) won by forfeit; 145 – double forfeit; 152 – Bostelman (E) p. Murphy, 3:46; 160 – double forfeit; 170 – Warner (E) won by forfeit; 182 – Gonzalez (E) won by forfeit; 195 – Flower (E) p. Delgado, 1:13; 220 – Huffman (E) p. McCance, 1:03; 285 – Shepler (E) won by forfeit.
At Liberty Center
Wauseon 42, Liberty Center 28
106 — Collin Twigg (W) won by forfeit; 113 — Hunter Wasnich (W) pinned Zander Brown, 3:54; 120 — Damon Molina (W) pinned Alexus Shaneyfelt, 1:33; 126 — Zaden Torres (W) pinned Emmett Perry, 1:13; 132 — Lawson Grime (W) pinned William Wittenmyer, 1:46; 138 — Xander Myers (LC) dec. Carter Nofziger, 4-3; 145 — Dylan Matthews (LC) major dec. Manny Gante, 8-0; 152 — Connor Twigg (W) pinned Jon Tammarine, 1:06; 160 — Camren Foster (LC) dec. Connor Nagel, 8-4; 170 — Austin Kovar (W) pinned Kaden Bergstedt, 4:37; 182 — Owen Johnson (LC) pinned Justin Duncan, 5:555; 195 — Evan Cramer (LC) pinned Ian Martin, 5:11; 220 — Kyle Huffman (LC) dec. Ethan Kessler, 4-1; 285 — Owen Box (LC) dec. Jaden Bannister, 7-3.
