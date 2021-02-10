In a tough tri-match, Defiance came up on the wrong side of talented squads from Wapakoneta and Wauseon in wrestling action on Tuesday at "The Dawg Pound."
The Bulldogs fell 51-25 to their Western Buckeye League colleagues, earning wins from Gavino Martinez at 120, Nikita Hoeffel at 138, Alex Francis at 145 and Dominic Tracy at 152. Defiance also came narrowly close to victories at 160 and 220 with both Spencer Thompson and Ashton Rose suffering pinfall defeats in the final 40 seconds of the third period.
In the second match of the night, state powerhouse Wauseon blanked the Bulldogs 76-0.
Damon Molina (120), Zaden Torres (126), Lawson Grime (132), Zaiden Kessler (160) and Austin Kovar (170) won by pinfall while Collin Twigg (106) and Connor Twigg (152) won via technical fall.
The tri-match caps the regular season for the Bulldogs as Pat Murphy's squad now sets its sights on the Division II sectional tournament on Feb. 26-27 at Defiance High School.
At Defiance
Wauseon 76, Defiance 0
106 - Collin Twigg (W) tech. fall Treven Rittenhouse, 19-3; 113 - John Martinez (W) won by forfeit; 120 - Damon Molina (W) pinned Gavino Martinez, 1:56; 126 - Zaden Torres (W) pinned Viktor Jurcevich, 5:54; 132 - Lawson Grime (W) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 2:28; 138 - Manny Gante (W) major dec. Nikita Hoeffel, 12-0; 145 - Connor Nagel (W) major dec. Alex Francis, 14-6; 152 - Connor Twigg (W) tech. fall Dominic Tracy, 21-5; 160 - Zaiden Kessler (W) pinned Spencer Thompson, 2:54; 170 - Austin Kovar (W) pinned Reece Frederick, 1:19; 182 - Justin Duncan (W) won by forfeit; 195 - Jack Shema (W) won by forfeit; 220 - Ethan Kessler (W) major dec. Ashton Rose, 11-3; 285 - Jaden Banister (W) won by forfeit.
Wapakoneta 51, Defiance 25
106 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 113 - Colin Mellott (W) won by forfeit; 120 - Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Bryce Knapke, 1:23; 126 - Nate Roa (W) dec. Viktor Jurcevich, 15-11; 132 - Gavin Hall (W) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt 0:30; 138 - Nikita Hoeffel (D) dec. Reese Schnarre, 9-4; 145 - Alex Francis (D) major dec. Nate Buell, 11-3; 152 - Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Bradley Hicks, 3:22; 160 - Kaden Ware (W) pinned Spencer Thompson, 5:17; 170 - Andrew Mosler (W) pinned Reece Frederick, 3:28; 182 - Jayden Rampulla (W) won by forfeit; 195 - Ean Kramer (W) won by forfeit; 220 - Trevor Houts (W) pinned Ashton Rose, 5:57; 285 - Cael Rostorfer (W) won by forfeit.
At Wayne Trace
Archbold 39, Wayne Trace 29
106 - Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 120 - Logen Bowerman (A) won by forfeit; 126 - Gabe Sutton (WT) pinned Wyatt Ritta, 1:19; 132 - Jarrett Hornish (WT) pinned Gabe Chapa, 1:40; 138 - Hunter Long (WT) dec. Brodie Dominique, 4-3; 145 - Andrew Francis (A) dec. Seth Meggison, 5-3; 152 - Samuel Moore (WT) dec. Josh Nofzinger, 8-3; 160 - Eli Moore (WT) tech. fall Rusty Short, 15-0; 170 - Lance Bauer (A) pinned Elliot Boroff, 3:51; 182 - Double forfeit; 195 - Carson Meyer (A) pinned Nathan Osborn, 1:31; 220 - Hayden Dickman (A) pinned Kaden Woolbright, 2:15; 285 - Jacob Graham (WT) pinned Blake Grime, 0:32.
