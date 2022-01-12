MONTPELIER — Of the 10 matches not decided by forfeit in Tuesday’s dual match at Montpelier, all 10 were decided by pin as visiting Bryan nabbed six triumphs to the Locos’ four in a 48-30 Bear triumph.
Jordan Cook (126), Donnell Bush (138), Broston Bernath (150), Jaydon Dennis (165), Dameon Wolfe (175) and Devan Egnor (215) were victorious for the Golden Bears while the Locos claimed wins at the lower weights with Jayden Cretors at 106 and Jacee Altaffer at 1137 and in the top class with Monte Treesh’s pin of Zain Bell at 285.
In other action, Wayne Trace fell to host Celina 48-27. Corbin Kimmel (106), Jarrett Hornish (144) and Kaden Woolbright (285) won by pin for the Raiders while Hunter Long earned a win by technical fall at 138 and Samuel Moore defeated Carver Harris 8-0 at 150.
At Montpelier
Bryan 48, Montpelier 30
106 — Jayden Cretors (M) pinned Alex Lane, 5:44; 113 — Jacee Altaffer (M) pinned Raiden Rezabeck, 4:18; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Jordan Cook (B) pinned Makaya Crisenbery, 0:17; 132 — Aiden Fenter (B) won by forfeit; 138 — Donnell Bush (B) pinned Landon Brigle, 3:58; 144 — Dominic Malanga (B) won by forfeit; 150 — Broston Bernath (B) pinned Andre Aguirre, 1:16; 157 — Hunter Beck (M) pinned Cade Spisak, 3:09; 165 — Jaydon Dennis (B) pinned Jacob Lamontagne, 4:43; 175 — Dameon Wolfe (B) pinned Kaden Cummins, 1:22; 190 — Logan Carpenter (M) won by forfeit; 215 — Devan Egnor (B) pinned Ashtyn Mason, 3:27; 285 — Monte Treesh (M) pinned Zain Bell, 1:13.
At Celina
Celina 48, Wayne Trace 27
106 — Corbin Kimmel (WT) pinned Kaleb Krogman, 0:14; 113 — Landin Wallace (C) def. Conner Blankenship, 11-10; 120 — Victor Capetillo (C) won by forfeit; 126 — Brycen Miracle (C) tech. fall Kendal Franklin, 3:31; 132 — Landon Engle (C) pinned Jared Pierce, 2:27; 138 — Hunter Long (WT) tech. fall Zack King, 2:50; 144 — Jarrett Hornish (WT) pinned Zeph Miller, 2:07; 150 — Samuel Moore (WT) def. Carver Harris, 8-0; 157 — Zach Colobong (C) won by forfeit; 165 — Gavin Brown (C) def. Elliot Boroff, 9-0; 175 — Tyler Carlin (C) pinned Dyson Scott, 1:06; 190 — Rece Rutledge (C) won by forfeit; 215 — Alex Stachler (C) pinned Nathan Osborn, 3:17; 285 — Kaden Woolbright (WT) pinned Keene Rinderle, 3:34.
