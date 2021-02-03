ARCHBOLD - Archbold picked up a 44-27 dual meet win over Toledo St. John's on Tuesday. 

Gabe Chapa (132), Josh Nofzinger (160), Wyat Ripke (170), Carson Meyer (182) and Yong Rata (285) all picked up pins for the Streaks. 

At Archbold

Archbold 44, Toledo St. John's 27

106 - Joe Reece (SJ) dec. Mason Miller 8-4; 113 - Mateo Mack (SJ) p. Jordan Rodriguez, 2:54; 120 - JT Furko, IV (SJ) p. Logen Bowerman, 1:07; 126 - Derrick LaPoint (SJ) dec. Ian Grime, 8-2; 132 - Gabe Chapa (A) p. Christopher LaPoint, 2:45; 138 - Brodie Dominique (A) md. Jackson Turner, 10-2; 145 - Andrew Francis (A) md. Alex Camacho, 8-0; 152 - Rusty Short (A) won by forfeit; 160 - Josh Nofzinger (A) p. Kleisten Bonnell, 1:26; 170 - Wyat Ripke (A) p. Darrell Cross III, 2:38; 182 - Carson Meyer (A) p. Sy Tubbs, 1:46; 195 - Will Linier (SJ) won by forfeit; 220 - Gage Yackee (SJ) dec. Hayden Dickman, 3-2; 285 - Yong Rata (A) p. Ty Sadowy, :51.

