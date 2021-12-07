COLUMBUS GROVE — Archbold picked up a pair of victories in duals action at Columbus Grove, edging the host Bulldogs 42-39 while also earning a 66-18 victory against Paulding in local wrestling action on Tuesday.
Brodie Dominique claimed a pair of wins by fall in a combined 1:50 at 144 for the Bluestreaks while Wyat Ripke and Dylan Aeschliman did likewise at 190 and 215, respectively.
At Columbus Grove
Archbold 42, Columbus Grove 39
106 - Trinity Lauber (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Levi Schroeder (CG) pinned Mason Miller, 1:38; 120 - Ethan Beam (CG) won by forfeit; 126 - Boat Thompson (CG) won by forfeit; 132 - Grant Eversole (CG) pinned Tristan Wyse, 2:57; 138 - Gabe Chapa (A) pinned Zane Stechschulte, 1:11; 144 - Brodie Dominique (A) pinned Logan Mershman, 1:22; 150 - Ian Grime (A) pinned Layton Blankemeyer, 2:00; 157 - Landen Schroeder (CG) pinned Rusty Short, 5:51; 165 - Joe Kohli (CG) pinned Edward Yoder, 1:10; 175 - Ty Meyer (CG) won by forfeit; 190 - Wyat Ripke (A) pinned Kyle Lathrop, 3:09; 215 - Dylan Aeschliman (A) pinned Jacob Lyons, 2:00; 285 - Spencer Simon (A) won by forfeit.
Archbold 66, Paulding 18
106 - Kaylee Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Lydia Epling (A) won by forfeit; 120 - Mason Miller (A) pinned Isiah Gerhardt, 4:28; 126 - Ciara Delaney (A) won by forfeit; 132 - Sheridan Matty (P) pinned Brennan Garrow, 1:45; 138 - Gabe Chapa (A) won by forfeit; 144 - Brodie Dominique (A) pinned Jesse Shaffer, 0:28; 150 - Ian Grime (A) won by forfeit; 157 - Rusty Short (A) pinned Jeremiah Smith, 3:22; 165 - Dawson Lamb (P) won by forfeit; 175 - Cayden Breier (P) won by forfeit; 190 - Wyat Ripke (A) pinned Karson Mudel, 1:56; 215 - Dylan Aeschliman (A) pinned Marciano Murdock, 0:37; 285 - Spencer Simon (A) won by forfeit.
