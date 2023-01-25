Archbold traveled to ‘The Dawg Pound’ Tuesday in dual meet wrestling action at Defiance and dealt the host Bulldogs a 59-21 defeat.
Viktor Jurcevich earned an 8-1 decision at 126 for the Bulldogs while Carvelle Tracy was victorious by pin at 132 for the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Jordan Rodriguez (120), Gabe Chapa (138), Brodie Dominique (150), Wyatt Fryman (157), Hayden Dickman (190), Dylan Aeschliman (215) and Carson Dominique (285) all earned victories by pin for the Bluestreaks.
Defiance will return to action at home on Thursday in a Western Buckeye League matchup against Lima Bath.
At Archbold
Archbold 59, Defiance 21
106 — Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 — Elsie Mello (A) won by forfeit; 120 — Jordan Rodriguez (A) pinned Kendall Rittenhouse, 0:43; 126 — Viktor Jurcevich (D) def. Ashton Stuckey, 8-1; 132 — Carvelle Tracy (D) pinned Anthony Williams, 5:07; 138 — Gabe Chapa (A) pinned Larry Wade, 1:09; 144 — Ian Grime (A) tech. fall Michael Walz, 17-1; 150 — Brodie Dominique (A) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 1:13; 157 — Wyatt Fryman (A) pinned Jackson Honsberger, 1:04; 165 — Gavin Miller (D) won by forfeit; 175 — Spencer Thompson (D) won by forfeit; 190 — Hayden Dickman (A) pinned Luke Walz, 1:13; 215 — Dylan Aeschliman (A) pinned Ashton Rose, 1:30; 285 — Carson Dominique (A) pinned Alex Hinojosa, 3:20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.