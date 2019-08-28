NAPOLEON — Napoleon held off a late charge from St. Francis in a 9-7 victory in water polo action on Tuesday night.
Spencer Cashman led the Wildcats with three goals while, Levi Spring and Rudy Dua each added two and Kyle Hudson and Dylan Rittenhouse each chipped in with a goal apiece.
Rittenhouse also had four assists for Napoleon while Clay Gyde had two, and Carter Niekamp and Spring each with one.
The Wildcats are 3-6 on the season and will next host Chelsea, Mich. next Tursday.
