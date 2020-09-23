At Patrick Henry

Archbold d. Patrick Henry 25-20, 25-19, 25-23

Archbold (7-1, 4-0 NWOAL) – Ella Bowman 7 kills, 1 block, 4 aces; Carsyn Hagans 5 kills, 1 block; Hadley Galvan 6 kills, 3 aces; Chaney Brodbeck 9 kills, 1 block, 7 aces; Olivia Liechty 7 kills, 1 block; Addi Ziegler 5 aces, 34 assists.

Patrick Henry (4-6, 2-2 NWOAL) – no stats.

Load comments