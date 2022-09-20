Wayne Trace and Fairview kept pace atop the field in the Green Meadows Conference title race, both improving to 3-0 on Tuesday in league contests against Tinora and Antwerp, respectively.
For the Raiders, Gracie Shepherd put up a monster effort in a five-set win on Domersville road as the WT career kill leader put up 22 kills and 25 digs in the 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 15-9 triumph. Sydnee Sinn added 18 kills and 14 digs while Kacy Hornish had 33 assists and 15 digs.
In Sherwood, Fairview made quick work of Antwerp, surrendering just 32 points in a three-set sweep of the visiting Archers. Kelly Crites’ 19 kills led the offensive attack for the Apaches while Paige Ricica put up 12 kills, five aces and five digs and Haley Hammer recorded 38 assists.
In other volleyball action, Archbold defended home hardwood in a battle of Northwest Ohio Athletic League unbeatens as the Bluestreaks knocked off Swanton in four sets. Keely Culler had 18 kills and 16 assists for the Streaks in the victory while Chaney Brodbeck had 13 kills and 19 assists.
At Tinora
Wayne Trace def. Tinora, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 15-9
Wayne Trace (11-2, 3-0 GMC) - Torree Sinn 4 kills, 2 blocks; Sydnee Sinn 18 kills, 14 digs; Paige Alber 19 assists, 12 digs; Macy Doster 12 digs; Lexi Moore 3 kills, 5 blocks; Kaitlin Slade 24 digs; Kacy Hornish 3 kills, 33 assists, 15 digs; Harper Myers 8 kills, 4 blocks; Gracie Shepherd 22 kills, 25 digs; Elise Miller 8 digs.
Tinora (5-6, 1-2 GMC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-20, 27-29, 25-11.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Antwerp, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14
Antwerp (6-8, 0-3 GMC) - No statistics.
Fairview (12-2, 3-0 GMC) - Carrie Zeedyk 2 aces, 11-12 serving, 5 digs; Aubrey Hammer 6 kills, 9-11 hitting, 4 aces, 14-14 serving, 8 digs; Haley Hammer 38 assists, 3 aces, 12-13 serving, 6 digs; Zoe Appel 10 digs, 8-11 serve receive; Kelly Crites 19 kills, 25-28 hitting, 4 digs; Paige Ricica 12 kills, 13-15 hitting, 5 aces, 22-24 serving, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 10-10 serve receive.
At Edgerton
Edgerton def. Paulding, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15
Paulding (3-8, 0-3 GMC) - Carlea Kuckuck 6 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Marley Parrett 7 kills; Elli Barton 3 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs; Katie Beckman 11 assists, 7 digs; Maci Kauser 15 digs, 2 aces.
Edgerton (8-2, 1-2 GMC) - Taylor Smith 74-74 setting, 22 assists, 11-11 hitting, 4 kills, 17-17 serving, 3 aces, 11 digs; Addie Cape 13 digs; Bri Wickerham 16 digs, 17-19 serve receive, 9-10 serving; Sadie Walther 29-31 hitting, 16 kills; Noelle Ritter 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 8-10 serve receive, 8 digs, 11-13 hitting, 4 kills; Kayt Timbrook 18-19 serving, 18-19 hitting, 5 kills, 10 digs; Ella Miller 9-11 hitting, 3 kills; Corinne Cape 14-16 hitting, 7 kills, 3 digs.
Reserves: Edgerton, 15-25, 25-17, 25-12.
At Archbold
Archbold def. Swanton, 25-18, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21
Swanton (12-2, 3-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Archbold (8-1, 4-0 NWOAL) - Keely Culler 18 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces, 16 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 13 kills, 5 aces, 19 assists; Ella Bowman 10 kills; Olivia Liechty 2 blocks, 5 aces; Aubrey Eicher 3 aces.
At Delta
Evergreen def. Delta, 25-15, 27-25, 25-20
Evergreen (6-6, 2-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Delta (2-12, 0-4 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Bryan
Bryan def. Patrick Henry, 25-9, 18-25, 25-21, 27-25
Patrick Henry (4-7, 1-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Bryan (3-7, 3-1 NWOAL) - Blayze Langenderfer 14 kills; Crystal Fillman 14 assists, 7 kills, 12 digs; Paige Kunsman 6 kills, 4 blocks; Ella Vansteenkiste 6 kills; Kenzie Wirth 13 assists, 10 digs, 5 kills; Mckenzie Mason 18 digs; Paula Carmona 9 digs; Nora Kunsman 4 blocks.
Reserves: Patrick Henry won.
At Edon
Montpelier def. Edon, 25-22, 25-14, 19-25, 12-25, 15-10
Edon (3-10) - Emma Hickman 19 assists, 5 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces; Natalie Wofford 13 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Genna Ripke 4 kills, 3 digs; Ella Osborn 6 digs; Grace Ripke 4 kills, 5 digs; Maddison Gearig 6 kills, 3 digs; Emma Howard 3 digs, 3 aces.
Montpelier (2-10) - No statistics.
At North Central
Hilltop def. North Central, 25-17, 25-11, 25-6
Hilltop (9-2) - No statistics.
North Central (3-10) - Katelyn Balser 6 kills; Kaytee Tomblin 3 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Maddie Zimmerman 9 digs.
Reserves: Hilltop, 25-23, 25-16.
At Fayette
Stryker def. Fayette, 25-12, 25-8, 25-20
Stryker (5-7) - Emma Fulk 18-18 hitting, 7 kills, 6 digs, 20-22 serving, 4 aces; Gabby Ramon 16-20 hitting, 7 kills; Adysen Andres 9 assists, 14-15 serving, 2 aces; Kaitlyn Myers 7 assists; Sage Woolace 22 digs.
Fayette (0-11) - No statistics.
Reserves: Stryker, 25-15, 25-12.
At Pandora-Gilboa
Miller City def. Pandora-Gilboa, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Miller City (13-0, 2-0 PCL) - Cloe Kuhlman 12 kills; Morgan Verhoff 10 kills, 4 blocks; Tessa Deitering 5 kills, 5 blocks; Josie Otto 26 assists, 4 aces.
Pandora-Gilboa (5-9, 1-3 PCL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Pandora-Gilboa, 25-20, 24-26, 25-12.
