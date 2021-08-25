After a season of away games amid the construction of its new school building and gymnasium in 2020, Tinora volleyball christened its new home digs with a dominant three-set win over visiting Bryan on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-17, 25-6.
In other area action, first-year Ayersville head coach Alicia Kalik earned her first career victory as Pilot mentor with a four-set win against visiting Columbus Grove. Sophomore Taylor Craft racked up a whopping 15 aces in the win for the Pilots with 20 digs and eight kills while senior Maci Froelich slammed a team-best 12 kills.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Bryan, 25-17, 25-17, 25-6
Bryan (0-1) - No statistics.
Tinora (1-0) - No statistics.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-14, 25-11.
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Columbus Grove, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 25-10
Columbus Grove (0-1) - Koryn Halker 10-16 hitting, 10 kills, 11-11 serving, 12 assists, 10-11 serve receive; Sage Clement 11-16 serve receive, 11 assists; Clare Ostman 12-14 serving, 3 kills; Shay Schroeder 15-16 serving, 8-13 hitting, 8 kills, 9-11 serve receive; Kylee Longworth 4 kills; Lauren Fuerst 12-13 serving; Brynn Fortman 17-18 serve receive.
Ayersville (1-1) - Taylor Craft 15 aces, 8 kills, 20 digs, 3 blocks; Maci Froelich 12 kills; Taylor Waldron 21 digs; Mabel McGuire 17 digs; Kacee Okuley 3 blocks; Hailey Johnson 3 blocks.
Reserves: Ayersville, 25-7, 25-10.
At Fairview
Wauseon def. Fairview, 18-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-10
Wauseon (1-1) - No statistics.
Fairview (0-1) - Haley Hammer 49 assists, 13-15 serving, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Paige Ricica 23 kills, 46-51 hitting, 16-16 serving, 10 digs, 64-68 serve receive, 2 blocks; Kylie Gates 8 kills, 27-33 hitting, 18-21 serving, 9 digs, 17-19 serve receive; Carrie Zeedyk 11-17 hitting, 16-17 serving, 10 digs, 28-30 serve receive; Zoe Appel 12 kills, 23-29 hitting, 7 digs, 32-33 serve receive; Emma Wynne 11-12 serving, 10 digs, 10-10 serve receive.
Reserves: Fairview, 25-17, 26-24.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Hicksville, 19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13
Hicksville (0-1) - Molly Crall 18 kills, 5 aces, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Avery Slattery 8 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Lindsay Bergman 5 kills, 6 digs; Aubrie Baird 30 assists, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Sydney Bland 6 kills; Ronnie Vasquez 8 digs; Izzie Smith 2 aces, 5 digs; Lynae Poling 4 kills.
Swanton (2-0) - Brooke Dockery 18-20 serving, 6 aces, 14-16 hitting, 4 kills, 5 assists, 15-15 serve receive, 8 digs; Brie Williams 4 digs; Sofie Taylor 13-15 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 46 assists, 9 digs; Maddie Smith 17-19 serving, 4 aces, 16-26 hitting, 15 kills; Morgan Smith 8-10 serving, 24-30 hitting, 12 kills, 6 digs; Katlyn Floyd 17-20 serving, 5 aces, 32-39 hitting, 14 kills, 19-23 serve receive, 9 digs; Bailey Dekoeyer 11-12 serving, 24-32 serve receive, 15 digs; Trista Eitniear 10-16 hitting, 8 kills, 4 digs.
Reserves: Swanton, 25-20, 27-25.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Lima Central Catholic, 25-14, 27-25, 25-16
Lima Central Catholic - No statistics.
Wayne Trace (1-0) - Christina Graham 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs; Kacy Hornish 21 assists, 9 digs; Paige Alber 19 assists; Rachel Stoller 2 aces, 8 kills, 7 digs; Gracie Shepherd 20 kills, 8 digs; Sydnee Sinn 12 kills, 8 digs; Harper Myers 3 digs.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-8, 29-27.
At Paulding
Crestview def. Paulding, 17-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-21
Crestview (1-0) - No statistics.
Paulding (0-2) - Carlea Kuckuck 8 kills; Elli Barton 7 kills, 2 aces; Makayla Suffel 7 kills; Janae Pease 4 kills, 16-16 serving, 10 digs; Maci Kauser 17 digs; Claire Schweller 3 kills, 29 assists, 12-12 serving.
Reserves: Crestview, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16.
At Ottoville
Ottoville def. Antwerp, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
Antwerp (1-2) - No statistics.
Ottoville (1-0) - No statistics.
At Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry def. Continental, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18
Continental (0-2) - No statistics.
Patrick Henry (1-0) - No statistics.
At Delta
Edgerton def. Delta, 25-15, 17-25, 25-19, 25-14
Edgerton (1-1) - No statistics.
Delta (1-1) - No statistics.
At North Central (non-league)
North Central def. Stryker, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19
Stryker (1-1) - No statistics.
North Central (1-0) - No statistics.
At Fayette
Montpelier def. Fayette, 25-11, 25-13, 25-10
Montpelier (2-0) - Kelsie Bumb 24 assists, 4 aces; Ariel Page 9 kills, 3 aces; Chelsea McCord 9 kills; Emily Manisaeng 5 kills, 3 aces.
Fayette (0-1) - No statistics.
Reserves: Montpelier won.
