AYERSVILLE — A back-and-forth second set from Ayersville showed plenty of fight from the host Pilots but Green Meadows Conference co-leader and state-ranked Tinora picked up a rivalry triumph in three sets at “The Hangar” on Tuesday, 25-9, 25-21, 25-16.
The Rams (10-2, 3-0 GMC, No. 17 Division III OHSVCA) used quick starts to seize control against their river rivals, going up 8-1 in the first set and 6-0 in the second.
The youthful Pilots (3-9, 1-2) were knocked off course in the first set, ultimately falling 25-9, but settled in during the second to rally back and match the Rams spike for spike.
“I knew coming into this match, when it’s a GMC rematch, records go out the window and we will get everyone’s best game,” said Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty. “(Ayersville coach) Brooke (Martin) is going to have these girls getting better every week. She has a lot to work with and that’s exciting for Ayersville fans as the season rolls on.
“I liked our execution and composure tonight. When we get in a valley we always have another aspect of our game that steps up.”
The Rams, now winners of four straight and eight of their last nine, swelled their first-set lead to as much as 14-2 en route to the victory.
Quinn Horn and Lexi Wachtman were key for the Rams in the opening set on the Tinora front line.
In the second set, the Rams again had eyes on a lopsided result, going up 6-0 and later 12-6 in the set. The Pilots battled back, however, with key blocks at the net by senior Lizzie Wank and junior Kacee Okuley helping to neutralize the offensive threat from Tinora senior standouts Wachtman and Tori Morlock.
Ayersville got it as close as 16-15 before a key run by the Rams resulted in four straight points to go up five. A tip at the net by Wank stopped the run and capped a long rally to make things 20-16. Down 22-18, Pilot senior Maddie Rowe recorded a kill folliwng a timeout before Kaylynn Wellman’s nifty tip cut the deficit to 22-20.
The Rams ultimately had the answer, however, with a Morlock kill and a Pilot ball into the net post capping a hard-fought set.
Tinora regrouped in the final set with a 25-16 triumph to secure their position with Hicksville and “Fairview atop the GMC standings at 3-0.
“The girls showed tremendous mental toughness after the first set,” said Martin of the Pilots’ effort. “They could have completely given up, but they fought really hard in the second and third set.
“They competed and gave everything they had. I can’t be disappointed in that.”
Wachtman led the Rams with 16 kills while Morlock tallied 11 kills and 15 digs. Tristen Norden was also a key performer for Tinora, tallying seven digs and 22 assists while changing the game in the serving department with five aces on a 27-of-27 night.
“In the third set, our girls answered back,” noted Hagerty. “Ayersville was certainly going to fight all the way until the end, which made for a good volleyball match.”
The Rams will travel to Liberty Center tonight ahead of a contest at Division I Anthony Wayne on Monday while Ayersville will host Continental tonight before hosting Montpelier on Monday.
At Ayersville
Tinora def. Ayersville, 25-9, 25-21, 25-16
Tinora (10-2, 3-0 GMC) - Brooklyn Reineke 3 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 16 assists; Emma Chafins 4 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Quinn Horn 9 kills; Tristen Norden 7 digs, 27-27 serving, 5 aces, 22 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 8 digs; Sara Stark 6 digs; Tori Morlock 11 kills, 15 digs, 17-18 serve receive; Lexi Wachtman 16 kills, 3 digs.
Ayersville (3-9, 1-2 GMC) - Kaylynn Wellman 7 kills; Lizzie Wank 4 kills, 4 blocks; Maci Froelich 15 assists; Nikki Fishpaw 12 digs.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-15, 25-15.
