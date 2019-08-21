At Edgerton

Edgerton def. Fayette, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18

FAYETTE (0-1) - No statistics.

EDGERTON (2-0) - Emma Siebenaler 12 kills; Lydia Adams 9 kills; Heaven Imm 8 kills; Ally Cape 21 assists; Coral Picillo 10 digs.

Reserves: Edgerton, 25-19, 25-21.

At Wayne Trace

Lima Central Catholic def. Wayne Trace, 25-9, 25-22, 25-15

LCC (0-1) - No statistics.

WAYNE TRACE (2-0) - Katie Stoller 7-8 serving, 12 assists, 5 digs; Katrina Stoller 7-9 serving, 6 kills, 9 digs; Kylie Pfeiffer 9-10 serving; Miriam Sinn 10-13 serving, 3 kills, 17 digs; Morgan Hefner 6-6 serving, 3 digs; Rachel Stoller 6-7 serving; Gracie Shepherd 5 kills; Kaitlin Vest 5 digs; Natalie Schultz 8 digs.

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21.

At Hilltop

Hilltop def. Stryker, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22

STRYKER (1-1, 0-1 BBC) - No statistics.

HILLTOP (1-0, 1-0 BBC) - Kendall Roth 20-20 serving, 4 aces, 16-17 serve receive, 6-7 passing, 13 diggs, 9-9 setting, 3 assists, 26-29 hitting, 5 kills; Katelynn Smith 8-10 serve receive, 12-13 hitting, 5 kills; Morgan Norden 9-11 serving, 13-14 serve receive, 8-8 passing, 6 digs, 7-7 setting, 22-26 hitting, 7 kills; Alex Horton 10-14 hitting; Arleigh Van Arsdalen 13-14 serving, 37-39 setting, 12 assists; Tary Grant 14-15 serving, 8-12 serve receive, 8-9 passing, 8 digs, 15-18 hitting, 9 kills; Kacy Connolly 50-53 setting, 13 assistsl Gabby Rodriguez 23-28 hitting, 7 kills; Kodi Brenner 5 digs; Hannah Riley 14-17 serving, 9-11 serve receive, 6 digs.

Reserves: Hilltop, 25-19, 25-16.

At North central

North Central def. Edon, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

EDON (0-1, 0-1 BBC) - Riley Bloir 9 kills; Brooklyn Morris 6 kills, 5 blocks; Claire Radabaugh 8 assists, 3 digs; Zoe Maier 6 assists; Sydney Bignell 4 digs, 6 kills.

NORTH CENTRAL (1-0, 1-0 BBC) - No statistics.

Reserves: Edon, 25-20, 25-20.

