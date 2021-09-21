Ayersville volleyball, who were riding a five-game winning streak coming into their matchup with Tinora on Tuesday night, saw that streak come to a screeching halt as they were swept by the Rams in three sets.
The Pilots led at one point by at least five points in all three sets but big runs by Tinora proved to be too much.
The last big run for the Rams came in the final seven points of the match as the Pilots held a 24-19 set three lead thanks to a few big kills that were able to separate them after being tied at 18.
Tinora called a timeout in the set down 21-18, but coming out of the timeout the Pilots continued to dominate, and eventually pushed to set point up 24-19. The Rams would get two straight points and force Ayersville to call a timeout of their own.
But stopping the momentum was of no avail as the Rams continued to find ways to keep scoring points on some lengthy volleys until they had ultimately scored seven straight points and won the set and match 26-24.
“I feel like they stayed in the moment and played really well,” Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty said of her team’s composure in the third set. “They weren’t worried about the score, they just wanted to win that next point. That was certainly a gut check for us and Ayersville is a good team so for us to beat them tonight was a really good deal for us.”
The final line for the game was 25-18, 25-16, 26-24 in favor of the Rams. With the win Tinora moves to 7-3, 3-0 GMC. The Pilots fall to 7-4, 2-1 GMC with the loss
“To me every single match in the GMC is huge,” Hagerty said. “I said early on in the season that the gap from the top to bottom of our league is really level. I knew that a lot of the tips and the rolls, they were going to win some of those battles, I just wanted our team to win the war.”
Brooklyn Reneike, was able to set up her teammates for success all night, notching 27 assists and getting her 1,000th career assist on the point that won the second set for the Rams.
Reneike, who is the youngest of four sisters who all played volleyball, was excited to get the milestone in front of her home crowd.
“I didn’t know how close I actually was but I couldn’t have done it without my hitters and all the fans here cheering me on tonight,” she said.
For Hagerty, this was a long time coming for Reneike.
“She has been playing since she was a little thing and she is very passionate about the sport,” Hagerty said. “She has worked really hard to make herself good and she has worked really well with me to take her and continue to mold and take her to the next level. Those are going to be really big shoes to fill next year.”
The first two sets of the match were marked by some unforced errors by the Pilots, who opened up five-point leads in both of the opening two sets. But big runs thanks to good play by Tinora and compounded on by an unusual amount of errors by the Pilots, led to two sizeable victories for the Rams.
“We knew coming into it that Tinora was a good team. They have been a good team for many years now,” Ayersville head coach Alicia Franks said. “We just didn’t take care of our side of the court. You can’t make unforced errors, especially against good teams and expect to win. I think that we learned a lot tonight and tomorrow we can come back in the gym and grow from there.”
The Rams were led by Reneike, who along with her 27 assists had 11 digs and five kills. Quinn Horn led the team in digs and kills with 16 each.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday with Tinora getting Liberty Center at home and the Pilots traveling to Continental.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Ayersville 25-18, 25-16, 26-24
Tinora (7-3, 3-0 GMC) - Brooklyn Reneike 27 assists, 11 digs, 5 kills, 11/11 serving; Quinn Horn 16 kills, 16 digs, 11/11 serving; Emma Cramer 15 digs, 9/11 serving; Emma Chafins 8 digs, 6 kills, 10/13 serving; Makenna Reetz 4 kills; Kaylee Dickinson 5 digs.
Ayersville (7-4, 2-1 GMC) - Taylor Craft 7 kills, 4 blocks, 11 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.