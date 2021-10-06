Conference title races got some clarity during Tuesday volleyball action across the area, including at least a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title being clinched.
In the Green Meadows Conference, Tinora kept pace with league unbeaten Fairview with a convincing 25-8, 25-14, 25-6 victory on senior night against Edgerton. Makenna Reetz had 13 kills and four blocks in the win for the Rams while Quinn Horn led the charge with 16 kills and 11 digs. Emma Chafins and Macey Schlosser each had four aces.
Ayersville kept pace behind the Rams and Apaches, moving to 4-1 with a four-set win at Wayne Trace, paced by 12 kills and 11 digs by Maci Froelich. Tinora has league games against Hicksville (13-5, 3-2 GMC) and Fairview (14-4, 5-0 GMC) remaining on its schedule while Fairview will host Ayersville and visit Tinora and Ayersville draws Fairview and Paulding in GMC play.
Meanwhile, Archbold downed host Swanton in straight sets to improve to 5-0 in NWOAL games, clinching at least a share of the program's 24th league crown, including a three-way share of the 2020 championship. Ella Bowman had 12 kills and four blocks to lead the charge for Archbold (No. 14 D-III), which can clinch its first outright title since 2012 with a win at Bryan on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
A Bluestreak loss to Bryan and a Wauseon win over Patrick Henry would split the league title between the Indians and Archbold.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Edgerton, 25-8, 25-14, 25-6
Edgerton (5-12, 0-5 GMC) - No statistics.
Tinora (14-4, 5-0 GMC) - Makenna Reetz 13 kills, 4 blocks; Brooklyn Reineke 10 digs, 3 kills, 27 assists; Emma Chafins 5 kills, 3 digs, 18-18 serving, 4 aces; Logan McQuillin 3 digs; Quinn Horn 16 kills, 11 digs; Macey Schlosser 19-20 serving, 4 aces; Emma Cramer 9-10 serving, 2 aces; Avery Morris 3 digs.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-22, 25-13.
At Wayne Trace
Ayersville def. Wayne Trace, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8
Ayersville (12-6, 4-1 GMC) - Taylor Craft 20 digs, 9 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Taylor Waldron 13 digs, 6 kills; Maci Froelich 12 kills, 11 digs; Cassidy Hench 17 assists, 12 digs; Alyssa Burke 6 blocks.
Wayne Trace (11-7, 1-4 GMC) - Christina Graham 4 aces, 8 kills, 4 digs; Kacy Hornish 14 assists, 6 digs; Paige Alber 2 aces, 12 assists, 3 digs; Sydnee Sinn 4 kills, 3 assists, 12 digs; Gracie Shepherd 11 kills, 9 digs; Rachel Stoller 8 kills; Macy Doster 10 digs; Kaitlin Slade 9 digs.
Reserves: Ayersville, 25-12, 25-13.
At Swanton
Archbold def. Swanton 25-19, 25-20, 25-18
Archbold (16-2, 6-0 NWOAL) - Ella Bowman 12 kills, 4 blocks; Chaney Brodbeck 10 kills, 3 aces; Keely Culler 7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Olivia Liechty 5 kills; Carsyn Hagans 2 blocks; Addi Ziegler 33 assists, 4 aces.
Swanton (15-3, 4-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Patrick Henry
Bryan def. Patrick Henry 25-12, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13
Bryan (8-11, 3-2 NWOAL) - Gwen Spengler 11 kills, 3 aces; Blayze Langenderfer 16 kills; Olivia Thomas 5 aces; Jordan Beck 10 digs; Crystal Fillman 28 assists; Paige Kunsman 4 blocks.
Patrick Henry (5-11, 3-3 NWOAL) - Chloe Baird 18 digs, Kelsey Smith 8 kills, 3 blocks, Baylor McGraw 3 aces, Whitney Johnson 22 assists.
Reserves: Patrick Henry won,
At Evergreen
Evergreen def. Delta, 25-27, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16
Delta (2-14, 0-6 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Evergreen (5-9, 2-4 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Delta, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22.
At North Central
North Central def. Holgate, 25-5, 25-17, 25-11
Holgate (4-14, 4 BBC) - Carissa Meyer 19-20 serve receive, 8 kills, 7 digs; Miriam Bower 12-12 serve receive, 3 digs; Jordyn Altman 13-16 serve receive, 7 kills; Lexa Schuller 13 assists, 3 digs; Olivia Blaker 4 assists, 3 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 10-12 serve receive.
North Central (14-4, 3-1 BBC) - Kendal Bonney 12 kills, 11 assists, 7 blocks, 5 digs; Madison Brown 12 kills, 18 assists, 8 digs; Lauren Balser 8 kills; Erin Elser 5 digs, 3 aces.
Reserves: North Central, 25-19, 25-17.
At Fayette
Pettisville def. Fayette, 25-7, 25-8, 25-13
Pettisville (5-13, 2-2 BBC) - No statistics.
Fayette (0-15, 0-4 BBC) - No statistics.
At Edon
Hilltop def. Edon 25-9, 25-9, 25-10
Hilltop (14-4, 4-0 BBC) - Jayma Bailey 11-12 serving, 10 digs, 10-10 hitting, 3 kills; Alex Horton 17-20 serving, 3 aces, 3 kills; Joscelyn Layman 9-11 setting, 5 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 2 aces, 11-11 setting, 5 digs, 35-35 hitting, 21 kills; Mia Hancock 18-19 serving, 2 aces, 4 blocks; Kacy Connolly 14-15 passing, 3 digs, 51-51 setting, 25 assists; Libbie Baker 14-15 hitting, 5 kills.
Edon (9-7, 3-1 BBC) - Carlie Kiess 5 digs; Emma Hickman 7 assists; Olivia Mitchell 7 digs; Allison Kaylor 4 kills; Kerrin Towers 4 digs, 2 aces.
Reserves: Edon, 26-24, 25-17.
At Montpelier
Montpelier def. Stryker 19-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-7, 15-13
Montpelier (9-9, 3-1 BBC) - No statistics.
Stryker (6-12, 1-3 BBC) - Emma Fulk 22-25 hitting, 5 kills; Brianna Breier 32-39 hitting, 4 kills; Haylee Fulk 9 assists; Kaitlyn Myers 4 kills; Sage Woolace 32 digs, 21-21 serving, 4 aces; Gabby Ramon 16 digs, 19-20 serving, 2 aces; Mallori Blevins 2 aces.
Reserves: Montpelier, 25-12, 25-20.
At Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Lima Shawnee, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24
Ottawa-Glandorf (14-4, 6-1 WBL) - Erin Kaufman 14 kills, 5 blocks; Miya Ellerbrock 2 aces, 8 kills, 15 assists; Chloe Glenn 11 digs; Sydney Kleman 3 kills; Reese Van Oss 17 assists, 2 aces; Ella Stauffer 7 kills; Katie Kaufman 8 kills, 5 blocks.
Lima Shawnee (11-7, 4-3 WBL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-10, 25-19.
