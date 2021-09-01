At Tinora 

Tinora (3-1) def. Miller City (3-2) 25-15, 25-16, 25-14

At Holgate 

Wayne Trace def. Holgate, 25-14, 25-12, 25-3

Wayne Trace (4-0) - Gracie Shepherd 9 kills; Sydnee Sinn 6 kills, 4 digs; Kacy Hornish 15 assists, 5 digs; Christina Graham 5 kills; Rachel Stoller 11 kills; Macy Doster 6 digs.

Holgate (0-3) - No statistics

Reserves: Wayne Trace 25-11, 25-15

At Archbold 

Archbold (5-0) def. Evergreen (2-2), 25-16, 25-7, 25-13

At Bryan 

Swanton def. Bryan 23-25, 24-26, 33-31, 25-16, 15-9

Swanton (6-0) - Katie Floyd 16 kills, 11 digs; Sofie Taylor 59 assists, 6 digs; Trista Eitniear 11 kills; Maddie Smith 9 kills, 5 digs; Morgan Smith 8 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs; Bailey DeKoeyer 21 digs; Brooke Dockery 6 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs; Brie Williams 6 digs.

Reserves: Swanton, 25-16, 25-23

Bryan (2-3) - No Statistics

At North Central 

North Central def. Pettisville 25-10, 25-18, 17-25, 25-12. 

North Central (3-0) - No Statistics

Pettisville (1-3) - Paris Coopshaw 15 digs; Liz Rochefort 10 kills; Karsen Pursel 7 kills; Rosemary Baer 6 digs; Alli King 9 assists, 4 digs; Leah Beck 5 assists, 5 kills; Hollyn Klopfenstein 11 digs.

Reserves: North Central 25-10, 25-17. 

At Fayette 

Hilltop (2-1) def. Fayette(0-4), 3-0 

At Edon

Edon def. Stryker, 23-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18

Edon (1-3) - Carlie Kiess 11 kills, 23 digs; Allison Kaylor 4 kills; Ashley Kaylor 6 kills, 22 digs; Olivia Mitchell 5 kills, 12 digs; Emma Hickman 31 assists, 4 digs; Natalie Wofford 5 kills; Kerrin Towers 12 digs. 

Stryker (2-4, 1-2 BBC) - Brianna Breier 11 kills; Emma Fulk 8 kills; Haylee Fulk 13 assists 17 digs; Kaitlyn Myers 8 assists; Sage Woolace 40 digs; Gabby Ramon 18 digs.

Reserves: Edon, 24-26, 25-8, 25-18

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments