Conference supremacy was decided or arranged Tuesday evening in volleyball action.
In the Green Meadows Conference, Fairview and Tinora took care of business against county foes Ayersville and Hicksville, respectively, to set up a matchup for all the league marbles on Thursday in Sherwood. The Apaches (No. 11 D-III OHSVCA) took down the Pilots in three sets thanks to 12 kills from Kelly Crites while the No. 19 Rams used 16 kills from Lexi Wachtman to dispatch the Aces in a game played at Defiance High School.
In the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, Bryan battled through a grueling five-set matchup with previous league unbeaten Archbold at "The Thunderdome" to beat the Streaks and force a three-way tie at 6-1 for the NWOAL crown. Swanton's five-set victory against Evergreen put the Bulldogs in the mix as league co-champion. The league crown is the first since 2012 for Archbold and since 2017 for Swanton while Bryan earned league supremacy for the second straight year.
In the Northwest Conference, Paulding kept its hopes at a share of the conference title alive in the team's final go-round before departing the NWC following this school year. The Panthers (17-4, 7-1 NWC) dropped the second and third sets to previous league unbeaten Crestview before storming back to win in five sets to keep in the mix.
Crestview (6-1 NWC) will travel to league unbeaten Lincolnview (No. 9 D-IV, 17-2, 7-0 NWC) on Thursday and with a Knight win, Paulding would earn a share of the league title for the first time since 2015.
In Putnam County, Leipsic's 17th straight win clinched an outright Putnam County League championship as the Vikings outlasted Miller City in five sets while Ottawa-Glandorf continued its reign in the Western Buckeye League. The Division III No. 1 Titans (20-0, 9-0) won their fourth straight WBL title with their fourth straight 9-0 league campaign.
At Ayersville
Fairview def. Ayersville, 25-18, 25-6, 25-15
Fairview (19-1, 6-0 GMC) - Anna Ankney 3 kills, 10-11 hitting, 32 assists, 17-18 serving, 5 digs; Olivia Ricica 6 kills, 13-14 hitting, 3 digs; Kelly Crites 12 kills, 21-22 hitting; Paige Ricica 6 kills, 14-15 hitting, 4 digs; Kylie Gates 7 digs; Kiersten Cline 4 aces, 15-16 serving, 10 digs, 18-20 serve receive; Haley Hammer 5 kills, 3 digs; Emma Wynne 2 aces, 5 digs; Allison Rhodes 6 kills, 10-13 hitting.
Ayersville (8-12, 1-5 GMC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Fairview, 25-12, 25-17.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Hicksville, 25-22, 25-6, 25-15
Hicksville (12-7, 4-2 GMC) - Molly Crall 21-27 hitting, 11 kills, 13 digs; Avery Slattery 5 kills, 13-14 hitting; Kennedy Phillips 15 assists; Madalyn Fredericks 12 digs.
Tinora (16-4, 6-0 GMC) - Brooklyn Reineke 7 digs, 9-12 serving, 3 aces, 19 assists; Emma Chafins 12 digs, 12-13 serving, 2 aces, 12-13 serve receive; Makenna Reetz 3 digs; Quinn Horn 10 kills, 5 digs; Tristen Norden 6 digs, 11-12 serving, 13 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 4 digs, 8-10 serving; Tori Morlock 12 kills, 8 digs, 15-16 serving, 5 aces, 3 blocks, 11-12 serve receive; Lexi Wachtman 16 kills, 4 digs, 10-10 serving; Kjerstin Scott 2 blocks.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-13, 25-14.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Holgate, 25-16, 25-4, 24-26, 25-20
Holgate (1-19, 0-6 GMC) - Jessie Thome 10-13 serve receive, 4 kills, 8 assists, 11 digs, 5 blocks; Carissa Meyer 12-12 serving, 3 kills, 3 digs, 14 blocks; Kenzie Roehl 3 kills; Jordyn Altman 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills, 7 digs; Bailey Izor 10-12 serving, 3 kills, 9 assists, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Aniles Schuller 4 kills; Savannah Rothman 11-11 serve receive, 7 digs; Bria Tijerina 14-15 serving, 20-22 serve receive, 18 digs; Olivia Blaker 11-13 serve receive, 4 digs.
Wayne Trace (9-11, 2-4 GMC) - Gracie Shepherd 13 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs; Hannah Sanderson 3 aces, 6 digs; Katrina Stoller 3 kills, 10 digs; Natalie Schultz 7 digs; Paige Alber 3 aces, 20 assists; Sydnee Sinn 6 kills; Morgan Hefner 6 kills, 3 digs; Rachel Stoller 13 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Tiffany Sinn 3 kills; Kacy Hornish 19 assists, 3 digs.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-23, 25-11.
At Antwerp
Antwerp def. Edgerton, 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19
Edgerton (4-12, 1-5 GMC) - Brianna Wickerham 35 digs; Sadie Walther 12 kills, 2 blocks; Grace Schroeder 11 kills; Kaytlann Timbrook 8 kills, 6 digs; Rylei Moreno 18 assists, 4 kills, 8 digs; Taylor Smith 19 assists, 4 kills, 13 digs; Noelle Ritter 5 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs, 3 blocks; Avrey Degryse 8 digs.
Antwerp (11-9, 4-2 GMC) - Madison Ruen 7 assists, 2 blocks, 14-16 serving; Lydia Brewer 35 assists, 12-13 serving, 3 aces; Lydia Butzin 17 digs, 15-16 serving; Madyson Bauer 10 digs; Molly Reinhart 17 digs, 16-16 serving; Astianna Coppes 12 kills, 20 digs, 2 blocks; Grace Schuette 13 kills, 2 blocks; Faith Nestleroad 12 kills; Maddie Smith 6 kills, 25-25 serving.
Reserves: Antwerp, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13.
At Crestview
Paulding def. Crestview, 25-18, 21-25, 24-26, 25-16, 15-8
Paulding (17-4, 7-1 NWC) - Sadie Estle 25 kills, 3 blocks; Leigha Egnor 15 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 18 digs; Jalynn Parrett 11 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 17 digs; Gabbie Stallbaum 5 kills, 5 blocks, 11 digs; Claire Schweller 54 assists, 3 blocks, 14 digs; Janae Pease 25 digs.
Crestview (14-6, 6-1 NWC) - Lexi Dull 21-21 serving; Bailey Gregory 17-17 serving, 28 digs; Myia Etzler 11-12 serving, 2 aces, 14 kills; Cali Gregory 15-17 serving, 41 assists; Laci McCoy 20 kills; Raegan Hammons 10 kills, 11 digs; Kali Small 14 digs.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-21, 25-17.
At Maumee
Maumee def. Napoleon, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18
Napoleon (0-17, 0-13 NLL) - Molly Rees 5 blocks; Lauder Bockelman 4 blocks; Olivia Bostelman 3 kills; Kalli Helberg 8 assists; Anna Mack 7 digs.
Maumee (11-10, 5-8 NLL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Maumee, 25-16, 25-15.
At Archbold
Bryan def. Archbold, 25-20, 17-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-9
Bryan (12-8, 6-1 NWOAL) - McKendry Semer 13 kills, 5 blocks, 12 digs; Abby Fernihough 11 kills, 7 blocks, 14 digs; Paige Kunsman 5 kills, 10 digs; Gwen Spengler 20 digs, 5 kills; Kloee Antigo 15 digs, 7 kills, 4 blocks; Jordan Beck 38 assists, 13 digs.
Archbold (10-5, 6-1 NWOAL) - Chaney Brodbeck 18 kills; Ella Bowman 11 kills, 2 blocks; Hadley Galvan 11 kills; Carsyn Hagans 4 kills, 3 blocks; Olivia Liechty 4 kills, 6 blocks; Addie Ziegler 4 blocks, 4 aces, 53 assists.
Reserves: Archbold won.
At Evergreen
Swanton def. Evergreen, 25-17, 25-17, 10-25, 19-25, 15-13
Swanton (17-4, 6-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Evergreen (4-17, 1-6 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Liberty Center
Delta def. Liberty Center, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18
Delta (10-8, 1-6 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Liberty Center (7-12, 1-5 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At North Central
North Central def. Edon, 25-13, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19
Edon (1-15, 1-10 BBC) - Sydney Bignell 5 kills, 3 digs; Carlie Kiess 6 kills, 18 digs, 2 aces; Emma Hickman 17 assists, 7 digs; Allison Kaylor 3 kills; Ashley Kaylor 5 kills, 4 digs; Kerrin Towers 5 digs, 2 aces;
North Central (17-2, 11-0 BBC) - Kendal Bonney 23 kills, 11 blocks, 15 assists, 4 aces; Madison Brown 15 kills, 24 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces; Erin Elser 5 aces; Kassidy Faler 12 digs; Alexia Miller 12 digs.
Reserves: North Central, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14.
At Pettisville
Pettisville def. Montpelier, 25-16, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
Montpelier (3-15, 3-8 BBC) - Chelsea McCord 9 kills, 3 aces; Ariel Page 7 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces; Chloe Bard 5 kills; Jessi Bumb 22 assists.
Pettisville (9-8, 7-4 BBC) - Hollyn Klopfenstein 9 digs; Liz Rochefort 14 kills, 2 blocks; Karsen Pursel 6 aces, 10 kills; Leah Beck 15 assists; Alli King 12 assists; Paris Coopshaw 28 digs; Amanda Grimm 7 kills.
Reserves: Pettisville won.
At Hilltop
Hilltop def. Stryker, 25-15, 25-10, 25-14
Stryker (7-14, 6-5 BBC) - Kinsey Myers 3 kills, 3 assists; Brianna Breier 10-13 hitting; Kaitlyn Myers 4 assists; Sage Woolace 9 digs; Gabby Ramon 7 digs; Caitlyn Lyons 9-10 serving, 2 aces.
Hilltop (15-5, 9-3 BBC) - Jayma Bailey 17-17 serving, 4 aces, 17-20 hitting, 5 kills, 3 digs; Alex Horton 10-10 setting, 5 assists; Arleigh Van Arsdalen 15-15 serving, 3 aces, 29-29 setting, 9 assists; Taryn Grant 14-18 hitting, 4 kills; Gabby Rodriguez 25-25 hitting, 14 kills, 5 blocks; Kacy Connolly 9-10 serving, 2 aces, 34-37 setting, 12 assists; Hannah Riley 17-18 serving, 2 aces, 3 digs.
Reserves: Hilltop, 25-20, 25-22.
At Allen East
Allen East def. Columbus Grove, 25-11, 24-26, 25-22, 27-25
Columbus Grove (11-10, 4-4 NWC) - Alayna Ricker 15-15 serving, 3 aces, 32-35 hitting, 12 kills, 16-18 serve receive, 10 digs; Lauren Benroth 17-17 serving, 5 kills, 33 assists, 12 digs; Grace Selhorst 11-11 serving, 14-14 serve receive, 10 digs; Meghan Blankemeyer 10-14 hitting; Jaylen Sautter 12-13 serving, 19-22 hitting, 6 kills, 4 digs; Makailey Bermudez 9-12 hitting, 6 kills; Sara Dipnarine 16-18 serving, 2 aces, 10-11 hitting, 4 kills, 17 digs; Shay Schroeder 8-11 serving, 30-33 serve receive, 11 digs.
Allen East (10-6, 4-4 NWC) - No statistics.
At Miller City
Leipsic def. Miller City, 15-25, 25-18, 25-19, 12-25, 15-8
Leipsic (18-2, 6-0 PCL) - Liz Scheckelhoff 13 kills, 4 blocks; Peyton Heitmeyer 24 digs, 13 kills; Ava Henry 5 aces; Serenity Siefer 35 assists.
Miller City (16-3, 5-1 PCL) - Abi Lammers 34 kills, 33 digs; Abi Teders 3 aces; Adrienne Kuhlman 48 assists, 27 digs.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Wapakoneta, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18
Wapakoneta (12-7, 5-4 WBL) - Kaleigh Palmer 7 kills; Jacklyn Bertke 5 kills.
Ottawa-Glandorf (20-0, 9-0 WBL) - Kylie White 6 aces, 10 kills; Miya Ellerbrock 5 kills; Erin Kaufman 5 kills.
