After claiming the first set of Tuesday’s Western Buckeye League battle at “The Dawg Pound,” Defiance was unable to defend home hardwood as visiting St. Marys defeated the Bulldogs in four sets, 21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.
Karleigh Hoffman’s 10 kills led the way for Defiance (6-8, 3-2 WBL) but the Bulldogs were unable to keep up their recent stretch of solid play with three wins in four matches.
Grayce Jones was 63-of-65 setting with 15 assists for Defiance along with five kills and four digs. Elizabeth Hoffman added 23 digs while Josslyn Jerger had three aces, 10 digs and nine assists.
“Amelia Hernandez did a great job tonight,” lauded Defiance coach Jolene Williams of the sophomore’s eight-kill effort. “Grayce Jones did well getting the ball in front of our hitters and Beth Hoffman had great hustle. We do need to get better though.”
The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday with a home league tilt against Elida (4-4, 1-2 WBL) before taking on Bryan on Monday on the road and Findlay at home on Tuesday.
At Defiance
St. Marys def. Defiance, 21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20
St. Marys (4-8, 2-2 WBL) - No statistics.
Defiance (6-8, 3-2 WBL) - Aleigha Coffman 14-21 hitting; Amelia Hernandez 17-20 hitting, 8 kills; Piper Lacy 3 kills; Kinley Maynard 10-12 hitting; Grayce Jones 17-22 hitting, 5 kills, 8-10 serving, 4 digs, 63-65 setting, 15 assists; Karleigh Hoffman 28-32 hitting, 10 kills, 3 digs, 5 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 10-10 serving, 23 digs, 11-11 setting, 18-24 serve receive; Josslyn Jerger 14-14 serving, 3 aces, 10 digs, 53-54 setting, 9 assists; Kendall Liffick 10-10 serving, 2 aces; Brooke Gathman 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 3 digs; Madilyn Coler 10-11 serving, 10 digs, 15-20 serve receive; Bella Walz 10 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-22, 25-20.
