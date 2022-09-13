HAVILAND — Wayne Trace picked up a key early-season win in Green Meadows Conference play as the Raiders defended home court in convincing fashion with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-18 win over fellow one-loss squad Hicksville in volleyball action at ‘The Palace’ on Tuesday.
Gracie Shepherd racked up 13 kills to lead the way for the Raiders while Sydnee Sinn and Harper Myers added 10 and eight kills, respectively, as Wayne Trace joined Ayersville and Fairview as the lone 2-0 squads in league play.
Molly Crall finished with a match-high 14 kills with seven digs for the Aces. Lynae Poling and Lindsay Bergman each had five kills while Bergman added five digs and a pair of blocks.
In other action, Archbold rallied after surrendering a two-set lead in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League against Liberty Center and won the fifth set 15-11. However, due to an illegal lineup to start that set, the Bluestreaks were forced to forfeit the match, resulting in the team’s first league loss since Oct. 13, 2020, a nine-match win streak.
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Edgerton, 23-25, 29-27, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13
Edgerton (5-2, 0-2 GMC) - Taylor Smith 36 assists, 12-14 hitting, 22-22 serving, 6 aces; Sadie Walther 73-79 hitting, 18 kills, 11 blocks; Bri Wickerham 17-17 serving, 23 digs; Addie Cape 11-12 serving, 2 aces, 21-22 serve receive, 17 digs; Noelle Ritter 58-64 hitting, 10 kills, 5 blocks, 15-17 serve receive, 10-11 serving, 17 digs; Corrine Cape 24-25 hitting, 18-21 serving, 2 aces, 4 blocks; Ella Miler 24-29 hitting, 11-11 setting; Kayt Timbrook 44-48 hitting, 13 kills, 23-23 serving, 3 aces, 16 digs.
Ayersville (6-5, 2-0 GMC) - Kendra Waldron 14 kills, 3 blocks, 24 digs; Mabel McGuire 23 digs, 25 assists; Taylor Waldron 17 kills, 3 aces, 34 digs; Mariah Campos 26 digs.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Hicksville 25-15, 25-21, 25-18
Hicksville (5-2, 1-1 GMC) - Molly Crall 14 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Aubrie Baird 21 assists, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Martina Vasquez 12 digs, 2 aces, 3 assists; Lynae Poling 5 kills; Lindsay Bergman 5 kills, 4 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks. Elise Baldwin 3 kills, 3 digs; Delaney Johnson 6 digs.
Wayne Trace (7-1, 2-0 GMC) - Gracie Shepherd 13 kills, 10 digs; Harper Myers 8 kills; Kacy Hornish 18 assists, 11 digs; Kaitlin Slade 10 digs; Lexi Moore 4 kills; Macy Doster 5 digs; Paige Alber 21 assists, 7 digs; Sydnee Sinn 10 kills, 9 digs; Torree Sinn 6 kills.
At Antwerp
Tinora def. Antwerp, 25-18, 25-7, 25-14
Tinora (5-4, 1-1 GMC) - Addison Gerken 3 digs, 10-10 serving, 14 assists; Zoe Roesti 4 digs, 12-13 serving, 17 assists; Kaylee Dickinson 16 digs, 15-15 serving, 2 aces; Maggi Nagel 8 kills; Emma Cramer 4 digs, 11-13 serving; Paige Sebring 8 digs; Avery Morris 11 kills, 5 digs, 13-13 serve receive; Dakota Sines 4 kills; Logan McQuillin 8 digs, 11-12 serving, 2 aces; Kenzi Nagel 4 kills, 2 blocks; Paige Gamby 3 kills, 4 digs; Tatum Creps 8 kills, 4 digs.
Antwerp (4-7, 0-2 GMC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Tinora, 20-25, 25-9, 25-19.
At Paulding
Fairview def. Paulding, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Fairview (8-2, 2-0 GMC) - Aubrey Hammer 3 kills, 11-15 hitting, 7 digs, 10-10 serve receive; Payshince McDaniel 4 kills, 11-16 hitting, 3 blocks, 12 digs; Haley Hammer 3 kills, 30 assists, 11-12 serving, 12 digs; Zoe Appel 4 kills, 13-16 hitting, 11-13 serving, 6 digs; Kelly Crites 14 kills, 23-26 hitting, 2 aces, 14-15 serving, 3 blocks, 10 digs, 10-10 serve receive; Paige Ricica 11 kills, 21-22 hitting, 3 aces, 15-15 serving, 5 blocks, 6 digs, 13-13 serve receive.
Paulding (3-6, 0-2 GMC) - No statistics.
At Napoleon
Bowling Green def. Napoleon, 25-17, 25-9, 25-22
Bowling Green (3-5, 2-3 NLL) - No statistics.
Napoleon (1-8, 0-5 NLL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Bowling Green, 25-18, 25-17.
At Archbold
Liberty Center def. Archbold, 10-25, 13-25, 25-19, 25-20, 11-15
(Liberty Center won by forfeit)
Liberty Center (3-7, 1-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Archbold (6-2, 2-1 NWOAL) - Keely Culler 23 kills, 4 aces, 15 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 17 kills, 22 assists; Olivia Liechty 11 kills; Ella Bowman 5 kills, 5 blocks, 3 aces.
At Evergreen
Bryan def. Evergreen, 13-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Bryan (2-7, 2-1 NWOAL) - Blayze Langenderfer 8 kills, 5 blocks; Paige Kunsman 10 kills, 12 digs, 4 blocks; McKenzie Mason 18 digs; Kenzie Wirth 4 aces, 12 assists; Crystal Fillman 12 assists, 4 aces; Ella Vansteenkiste 4 aces.
Evergreen (5-5, 1-2 NWOAL) - Haley Johnson 18-23 hitting, 10 kills, 3 digs, 9-11 serve receive; Paige Shively 9-13 hitting, 4 kills, 9-11 serving, 2 blocks; Lyla Nash 18-22 hitting, 9 kills, 21-21 serving, 15 digs, 11-11 serve receive; Ellie Johnson 17-20 hitting, 9 kills, 14-18 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs, 37 assists; Lucy Serna 8-12 hitting; Marissa Vandenk 20 digs, 21-24 serve receive; Kamryn Merrill 8 digs; Addison Hill 5 digs.
Reserves: Evergreen won.
At Delta
Patrick Henry def. Delta, 25-18, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 16-14
Patrick Henry (4-5, 1-2 NWOAL) - Karsyn Weber 17 kills; Whitney Johnson 36 assists; Baylor McGraw 30 digs; Allie Arnos 3 aces.
Delta (2-10, 0-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Delta, 25-21, 25-18.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Wauseon, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21
Wauseon (4-6, 2-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Swanton (12-0, 3-0 NWOAL) - Maddie Smith 11-12 serving, 2 aces, 24-28 attacking, 17 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Faber 12-12 serving, 5 digs; Lillyanna Valderas 16 digs; Olivia Gowing 3 digs; Sofie Taylor 8-10 serving, 2 aces, 39 assists, 10 digs; Hannah Crouse 10-12 attacking; Morgan Smith 11-12 serving, 2 aces, 14-18 attacking, 5 kills, 5 digs; Katlyn Floyd 19-19 serving, 4 aces, 21-22 attacking, 11 kills, 9-11 serve receive 12 digs; Peighton Manning 12-14 attacking, 7 kills.
Reserves: Swanton, 16-25, 25-20, 25-13.
Kalida def. Continental, 25-14, 17-25, 25-12, 25-13
Continental (3-7, 0-2 PCL) - Delaney Bowers 6 kills, 14 digs; Macie Cordes 3 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces; Teaghan McDougle 16 assists, 6 digs; Lauren Williams 3 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Rhaegan Marshall 15 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks.
Kalida (4-6, 1-1 PCL) - Brooke Erhart 10-13 hitting, 8-12 serving, 7 digs, 4 blocks; Ella Hoffman 6-13 hitting, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Maria Gerding 11-11 hitting, 3 kills, 27 assists, 14-15 serving, 2 aces, 14 digs; Elyse Romes 22-23 hitting, 8 kills, 14-14 serving, 2 aces, 6 digs; Malia Romes 20-21 hitting, 12 kills, 14-15 serving, 5 aces, 3 assists, 6 blocks; Whitney Unverferth 11-13 serving, 2 aces, 5 assists, 18 digs; Riley Nienberg 11-14 hitting, 6 kills, 18-21 serving, 2 aces, 9 digs; Maddy Unverferth 4 digs.
Reserves: Kalida won.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Holgate, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20
Holgate (2-5) - No statistics.
Miller City (9-0) - Josie Otto 25 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Morgan Verhoff 12 kills; Jordan Schnipke 7 kills; Tori Wenzinger 20 digs; Savanna Niese 17 digs, 2 aces.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-20, 25-17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.