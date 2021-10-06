Defiance came up short in its hopes of snapping a two-match Western Buckeye League losing streak on Tuesday evening as league-leading Celina invaded “The Dawg Pound” and earned a 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 victory.
The loss drops Defiance to 7-11 (3-4 WBL) on the year as Karleigh Hoffman’s six kills led the attack for the host Bulldogs. Kinley Maynard had five kills while Elizabeth Hoffman tallied 21 digs against No. 20 Celina (Division II OHSVCA), which stayed unbeaten in WBL contests.
Defiance will look ahead to another tough league opponent on Thursday in D-III No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf in the final home match of the regular season.
At Defiance
Celina def. Defiance, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17
Celina (16-4, 7-0 WBL) - No statistics.
Defiance (7-11, 3-4 WBL) - Piper Lacy 8-10 hitting, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Kinley Maynard 13-14 hitting, 5 kills; Grayce Jones 4 kills, 6 digs, 37-41 setting, 8 assists; Karleigh Hoffman 21-24 hitting, 6 kills, 11-11 serving, 3 digs; Amelia Hernandez 9-11 serving, 2 aces; Elizabeth Hoffman 21 digs, 19-20 serve receive; Madilyn Coler 6 digs, 8-10 serve receive; Josslyn Jerger 11 assists, 42-44 setting.
Reserves: Celina, 25-11, 25-19.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.