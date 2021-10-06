Defiance came up short in its hopes of snapping a two-match Western Buckeye League losing streak on Tuesday evening as league-leading Celina invaded “The Dawg Pound” and earned a 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 victory.

The loss drops Defiance to 7-11 (3-4 WBL) on the year as Karleigh Hoffman’s six kills led the attack for the host Bulldogs. Kinley Maynard had five kills while Elizabeth Hoffman tallied 21 digs against No. 20 Celina (Division II OHSVCA), which stayed unbeaten in WBL contests.

Defiance will look ahead to another tough league opponent on Thursday in D-III No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf in the final home match of the regular season.

At Defiance

Celina def. Defiance, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17

Celina (16-4, 7-0 WBL) - No statistics.

Defiance (7-11, 3-4 WBL) - Piper Lacy 8-10 hitting, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Kinley Maynard 13-14 hitting, 5 kills; Grayce Jones 4 kills, 6 digs, 37-41 setting, 8 assists; Karleigh Hoffman 21-24 hitting, 6 kills, 11-11 serving, 3 digs; Amelia Hernandez 9-11 serving, 2 aces; Elizabeth Hoffman 21 digs, 19-20 serve receive; Madilyn Coler 6 digs, 8-10 serve receive; Josslyn Jerger 11 assists, 42-44 setting.

Reserves: Celina, 25-11, 25-19.

Freshmen: Defiance, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21.

