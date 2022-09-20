HICKSVILLE — On Monday, Hicksville’s Molly Crall became the first volleyball player in school history to reach 1,000 kills and on Tuesday she continued her good fortune getting 16 kills in a crucial GMC sweep over Defiance County rival Ayersville.
The win ties the Aces (8-2, 2-1 GMC) for third in the GMC alongside the Pilots (6-8, 2-1 GMC), and for Crall, being able to get that career milestone out of the way last night was a sigh of relief coming into a crucial conference matchup.
“She’s the player that everybody wants. She’s been on varsity since she was a freshman and her goal was to play volleyball and she’s achieved that goal, and she just got her 1,000th kill so she’s achieved that goal and now she’s able to focus on just playing which I think will really help her,” Hicksville head coach Samantha Lavin said.
Crall though, was able to look back on last night’s special moment with fondness of what she was able to accomplish.
“I was so excited, not everybody can say that they’ve gotten 1,000 kills so being able to do that pretty early in our season and in my senior year is special,” she said. “It felt so nice having a great student section and my whole family here so it definitely made all the hard work worth it.”
Hicksville controlled the whole match winning decisively in all three sets 25-17, 25-14, 25-15. The Pilots only ever held a lead once in the match when Mallorie Knuven began the third set with a kill to give them a 1-0 lead.
The rest of the match was led by Hicksville or tied and Crall showed why she will play volleyball at Division I Wisconsin Green Bay next season, earning the first two points in the match with two kills to give the Aces a 2-0 lead in the first set.
After Ayersville tied it at two, the two teams played even until a an 8-6 Aces lead was ultimately stretched out to a 23-13 lead with a 15-7 run during which the Pilots used both of their timeouts.
Ayersville made a four-point run to cut the deficit to six before Crall got her seventh kill of the set and also got a solo block to win the set for the Aces.
The Aces then turned that two-point run at the end of set one into a five-point run total as they took a 3-0 lead in the second set. Ayersville again fought back to tie it at five but once things were tied up, Hicksville went on a 4-0 lead and never lost that lead for the rest of the set, cruising to a 25-14 win.
Being able to stifle early Pilot runs was a big factor in the win for the Aces, as they were able to counter with bigger runs of their own, controlling the play throughout.
“Stopping their runs was huge for us,” Lavin said. “It felt like whenever they went on a run we stopped it and when we were able to get the serve we were able to be more aggressive and strategic so that we could play better defense on their offense.”
Crall again led the offensive effort with five kills but if anyone gave Ayersville life it was senior Taylor Waldron, who had five kills in the set to bring her total to that point up to eight.
Aside from Ayersville winning the first point, the third set looked much like the first as after that point for Ayersville, Crall got a kill on three of the next four points in what ended up being a 5-0 run. At one point the Aces led by as many as 21-9 but Ayersville fought valiantly to the end, going on a 6-1 run to cut the lead to 22-15 before two more Crall kills and an attacking error by the Pilots saw the match come to a close.
It was a big win for the Aces who now draw even with Ayersville in the GMC standings through three games and though Lavin saw the usual production from her star hitter in Crall, she was most happy with the back end that set up Crall and others in advantageous positions.
“We knew coming in that Ayersville was good in every area and they definitely outpaced us statistically in aces,” Lavin said. “So serve receive was a key for us so that we could run our offense and I though we did a really nice job of that.”
“I think after that first set we just said that we need to keep going on our serve receive because it was doing a great job,” Crall said. “When I was sitting on the outside there I had some great swings because of beautiful passes that we had from our serve receives.”
Also giving Crall beautiful passes was Aubrie Baird, who led the Aces with 26 assists on night and set up several others up front while also coming second in kills with six for herself. Lynae Poling and Lindsay Bergman each had five kills as well. Bergman led the way on defense with 12 digs, while Delaney Johnson had 11.
As for Ayersville, they are dealing with some injuries and as a result have struggled on defense, which was a tough combo going up against a Hicksville team that presents several big hitters in addition to Crall up front.
“They are a solid offensive team and we’ve been struggling on defense here as of late,” Pilots head coach Alicia Franks said. “We’ve are going through a lot of injuries this season so it hasn’t been the outlook we have had from the beginning but they’re a good team and we just didn’t show up tonight.”
Hicksvile will travel to Paulding for their next GMC contest next Tuesday while Ayersville will have to pick themselves quickly as rival Tinora, who dropped to 1-2 in conference this week, will look to put both of their conference records at .500 for the season.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Ayersville 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
Ayersville (6-8, 2-1 GMC) - No statistics.
Hicksville (8-2, 2-1 GMC) - Molly Crall 16 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Aubrie Baird 26 assists, 6 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs; Lynae Poling 5 kills, 2 blocks; Lindsay Bergman 5 kills, 3 assists, 12 digs, 2 blocks; Lydia Vanscoder 2 blocks; Martina Vasquez 6 digs; Delaney Johnson 11 digs.
