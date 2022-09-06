FAIRVIEW — Fairview volleyball’s Haley Hammer may only be a junior, but she has already put her name in the Apache record books as she garnered her 1,000th assist in a crucial Green Meadows Conference sweep over Tinora on Tuesday.
Tinora (4-3, 0-1 GMC) came into the contest as the reigning undefeated GMC champions from a year ago, but Fairview (5-0, 1-0 GMC) put a dent in the Rams’ 2022 record with a fantastic all-around performance to open up GMC play with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 win.
“I was really pleased with our defense, I thought that was a strength for us coming in and it allows us to have that energy and momentum be on our side and our hitters feed off that,” Fairview head coach Allison Ciolek said. “Kelly Crites had a huge game at the front row, they didn’t seem like they had an answer for her. They started getting some touches but she just went out and competed and did what Kelly does.”
Crites was the tone setter at the front throughout as she led all players in the game with 17 kills and four blocks.
In the first set Tinora raced out to a 4-1 lead which was cemented by a nice block by both Dakota Sines and Maggi Nagel for the first point, but after a slow start for the Apaches, Crites began implementing her will on the match, getting a solo block and her first kill of the contest to knot things up at four.
From there both teams went back and forth and tied at 11, Fairview made a 4-0 run, which was started off by a Crites kill, and forced Tinora to call timeout.
Though Tinora was able to win the first point out of a timeout, the Apaches ultimately continued to build on their lead, winning the first set 25-17.
Crites finished the first set with eight kills and two blocks to lead the Apaches.
“Kudos to Kelly Crites and Paige (Ricica) for really just dominating the game offensively for them,” Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty said. “They do everything well and tonight they just did everything right.”
Ricica has been a do-it-all player this season for Fairview and that was certainly the case in this one as she dominated the front at times with 14 kills and was also key defensively getting six digs and going 19-of-21 on serve receive.
The second set was again controlled early by Tinora with a five-point run to make in 9-5 Rams which caused Fairview to call a timeout and out of it, Fairview got back-to-back kills from Crites ultimately going on an 8-2 run to take the lead in the set and it was one that they never relinquished.
It was in this set that Fairview setter Haley Hammer earned her 1000th assist on a kill from none other than Crites that made the score 20-15 in favor of Fairview
“Kelly told me that she thought I was close so she really wanted to get in the front row,” Hammer said of the milestone moment. “I could feel the energy rising so it’s just super exciting.”
“If you look at the growth she’s had from when she was a freshman until now, that confidence has just continued to skyrocket,” Ciolek said of her freshman hitter. “She’s a major piece for us on that floor and I’m really proud and happy for her.”
Hammer finished the game with 31 assists.
The Apaches went on to dominate the tail end of the second set, as they did with the first and win it 25-16.
The third set too went right on script with Tinora taking a 7-3 lead and Fairview again flipping that momentum. This time it was Ricica’s turn to lead the charge as she had six kills in the set and got three of the final four points to seal the sweep despite a furious late run by Tinora after Fairview led 23-17 in the set.
Tinora was led by freshman Tatum Creps and senior Avery Morris, who each had six kills, but their offense just wasn’t enough to match the powerful front line of Fairview.
“We don’t have the guns at the net,” Hagerty said. “They are working hard and they are getting better and we are excited about that but we are at the age where we get one thing down, we are passing it really well, but then my center isn’t together. When we put all three things together we look pretty good but where we are at we just don’t have the guns that they have.”
Emma Cramer and Paige Sebring each had nine digs to lead the Rams on defense.
The win is a big one for the prospects of a GMC title for Fairview. They still have six more league matches left, but getting Tinora, a program that had won five of the past six GMC titles coming in, out of the way to start league play is a big plus.
“We knew coming in that Tinora was going to compete like they always do and so we felt this was a really big night for us to be able to show up especially after being off for a week,” Ciolek said. “Anytime you can get a win against a team like Tinora that’s obviously great but we have to continue to take care of business every night.”
At Fairview
Fairview def. Tinora 25-17, 25-16, 25-23
Tinora (4-3, 0-1 GMC) - Addison Gerken 5 digs, 10-12 serving, 11 assists; Zoe Roesti 6 digs, 7 assists; Kylee Dickinson 6 digs, 12-12 serve receive; Maggi Nagel 5 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs; Emma Cramer 9 digs, 12-12 serving; Paige Sebring 9 digs, 2 aces, 12-12 serve receive; Avery Morris 6 kills; Dakota Sines 3 kills, 5 blocks; Logan McQuillin 7 digs, 17-17 serve receive; Paige Gamby 3 kills, 12-12 serve receive; Tatum Creps 6 kills, 5 digs.
Fairview (5-0, 1-0 GMC) - Carrie Zeedyk 12 digs; Aubrey Hammer 12 digs, 5 kills, 18-20 attacking, 11-11 serving; Haley Hammer 6 digs, 31 assists, 12-12 serving; Abby Smith 3 kills; Zoe Appel 14 digs, 10-11 attacking; Kelly Crites 3 digs, 11-12 serve receive, 17 kills, 36-42 attacking, 4 blocks; Paige Ricica 6 digs, 19-21 serve receive, 14 kills, 26-29 attacking, 16-16 serving.
