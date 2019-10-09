BRYAN — Bryan clinched the outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship with a three set victory over Evergreen on Tuesday, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15.
It is Bryan’s second overall championship and first volleyball title since 1991.
Kelly Miller led the Golden Bears with 17-19 serving with four aces and six digs while Gwen Spengler was 17-18 serving with three aces and 10 digs.
“I’m so proud of these girls and all their hard work to achieve this goal of winning the league,” said Bryan head coach Melanie Reinhart.
Meanwhile, Antwerp kept its GMC title hopes alive with a 25-7, 25-19, 25-16 win over Hicksville. The Archers (5-1 GMC) travel to league unbeaten Tinora on Thursday and can force a three-way tie with the Rams and Fairview for the conference crown with a victory.
At Bryan
Bryan def. Evergreen, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15
Evergreen (11-10, 4-3 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Bryan (18-3, 7-0 NWOAL) — Kelly Miller 17-19 serving, 4 aces, 6 digs; Gwen Spengler 17-18 serving, 3 aces, 10 digs; Jess Robb 9 kills; Abby Fernihough 9 kills; Courtney Whetro 22 assists; McKendry Semer 5 kills, 6 digs; Amaiah Valderas 9-10 serving, 3 aces, 10 digs; Kloee Antigo 3 blocks.
Reserves: Evergreen won.
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Holgate, 25-7, 25-19, 25-16
Ayersville (6-15, 2-4 GMC) — Nikki Fishpaw 10-11 serving; Kaylynn Wellman 18-20 hitting, 10 kills; Maci Froelich 11 digs, 12-12 serving, 4 aces, 12-14 hitting, 3 kills; Kacee Okuley 12-15 hitting, 7 kills; Lizzie Wank 9-9 serving, 15-22 hitting, 6 kills; Alison Mohr 6 digs; Madi Rowe 3 digs, 10-11 serving; Hailey Johnson 3 aces, 11-15 hitting; Kryshel Dales 98-99 setting, 21 assists, 14-15 serving.
Holgate (2-19, 0-6 GMC) — Bria Tijerina 16 digs, 23-25 serve receive; Jordyn Altman 3 kills; Lexa Schuller 8 digs; Savannah Rothman 6 digs, 7-7 serving; Rylie Schuller 10-10 serving.
At Antwerp
Antwerp def. Hicksville, 25-7, 25-19, 25-16
Hicksville (8-13, 2-4 GMC) — Molly Crall 36-42 hitting, 13 kills, 11 digs; Avery Slattery 35-38 hitting, 12 kills; Kelsey Monroe 19-19 hitting, 6 kills; Madalyn Fredericks 21-27 hitting, 5 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs; Kennedy Phillips 12-14 hitting, 5 kills, 37 assists, 14-14 serving, 12 digs; Kennedey Villena 13-13 digs; Macie Eicher 12 digs.
Antwerp (13-6, 5-1 GMC) — Alyvia Devore 24-24 serving, 14 digs; Alyssa Fuller 10-10 serving, 5 kills, 11 digs; Madison Boesch 22-22 serving, 4 aces, 14 digs; Lydia Brewer 10-10 serving; Faith Nestleroad 10 kills; Grace Schuette 6 kills; Asti Coppes 24 kills; Heather Oberlin 3 kills, 3 blocks; Karsyn Brumett 5 kills, 41 assists, 10 digs.
Reserves: Antwerp, 25-20, 25-23.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Edgerton, 26-24, 25-16, 20-25, 23-25, 15-9
Edgerton (6-15, 1-5 GMC) — Coral Picillo 53 digs; Emma Siebenaler 15 kills, 10 digs; Heaven Imm 13 kills, 25 digs; Lydia Adams 8 kills, 2 blocks; Ally Cape 21 assists, 3 aces, 13 digs; Grace Nye 8 digs.
Wayne Trace (10-11, 3-3 GMC) — Katie Stoller 20-22 serving, 5 kills, 44 assists, 9 digs; Katrina Stoller 28-29 serving, 17 kills, 14 digs; Kylie Pfeiffer 13-16 serving, 3 digs; Miriam Sinn 13-14 serving, 43 digs; Morgan Hefner 15-17 serving, 12 kills, 8 digs; Rachel Stoller 19-21 serving, 9 kills, 7 blocks, 4 digs; Gracie Shepherd 12 kills, 5 digs; Tiffany Sinn 3 blocks; Kaitlin Vest 3 digs.
Reserves: Edgerton, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19.
At Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry def. Delta, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19
Delta (5-16, 0-7 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Patrick Henry (17-4, 6-1 NWOAL) — Carissa Rosebrook 17 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs; Callie Seedorf 8 kills, 4 digs; Kelsey Smith 6 kills, 4 digs; McKenzie Vance 4 kills; Audrey Sonnenberg 3 kills, 30 assists, 10 digs; Karly Weber 13 digs; Rachel Nickels 8 digs; Taylor Crawford 4 digs.
At Fayette
Pettisville def. Fayette
Pettisville (13-8, 7-4 BBC) — Danielle King 12-12 serving, 3 aces, 12 kills, 12 digs; Ryeana Klopfenstein 5 kills, 12 digs; Megan King 5 kills; Mikayla Graber 27-27 serving, 5 aces, 10 assists; Anneli Shaw 7 digs; Xavia Borden 8-11 serving, 7 assists; Karen Pursel 11-11 serving, 3 kills.
Fayette (2-19, 1-10 BBC) — No statistics.
Reserves: Pettisville, 23-25, 25-8, 25-20.
At Montpelier
Stryker def. Montpelier, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12
Stryker (7-15, 5-7 BBC) - Makenzie Cadwell 27-29 hitting, 11 kills, 3 aces; Kalista Blevins 14-16 hitting, 5 kills; Kinsey Myers 14 assists, 3 aces; Haylee Fulk 7 assists, 3 aces; Sage Woolace 11 digs; Emilyanne Cox 8 digs.
Montpelier (2-18, 0-11 BBC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Stryker, 25-19, 25-13.
At Edon
Edon def. Hilltop, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16
Hilltop (13-8, 8-3 BBC) - Kendall Roth 16-16 serving, 12-13 setting, 29-31 hitting, 9 kills, 6 digs; Katelynn Smith 9-10 serving; Morgan Norden 9-10 serving, 11-11 setting, 16-21 hitting; Alex Horton 11-11 setting; Arleigh Van Arsdalen 16-16 serving, 61-61 setting, 12 assists; Taryn Grant 15-15 serving, 23-28 hitting, 9 kills; Kacy Connolly 52-52 setting, 11 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 15-18 hitting, 5 kills.
Edon (11-6, 10-2 BBC) - Riley Bloir 9 digs, 12 kills, 2 blocks; Claire Radabaugh 10 digs, 13 assists; Brooklyn Morris 8 kills; Alea Brandt 3 aces, 5 kills; Zoe Maier 7 digs, 9 assists; Carlie Kiess 7 digs; Alex Jacoby 4 digs, 4 kills.
Reserves: Hilltop, 25-7, 25-21.
At Paulding
Crestview def. Paulding, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18
Crestview (18-3, 7-1 NWC) - Kaylee Wolford 20-20 serving, 4 kills; Lexi Gregory 14-14 serving, 3 aces, 15 kills, 14 digs; Kalia Small 14-16 serving, 3 aces, Laci McCoy 12 kills; Maddy Lamb 30 assists; Lauryn Black 4 kills..
Paulding (12-10, 4-4 NWC) - Jalynn Parrett 10 kills, 21 digs, 14-15 serve reception; Janae Pease 20-22 serve reception, 27 digs; Leigha Egnor 5 kills, 2 blocks, 7 assists; Claire Schweller 10 assists; Gabbie Stallbaum 2 blocks.
At Columbus Grove
Allen East def. Columbus Grove, 15-25, 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 15-11
Alen East (7-6, 3-5 NWC) - No statistics.
Columbus Grove (12-9, 6-2 NWC) - Angel Schneider 23-31 hitting, 7 kills; Alayna Ricker 17-17 serving, 22-28 hitting, 12 kills, 10 digs; Lauren Benroth 8-9 serving, 13-13 hitting, 24 assists, 5 digs; Meghan Blankemeyer 9-9 hitting; Emily Ridinger 18-18 serving, Becca Choi 19-19 serving, 3 aces, 13-13 hitting, 5 kills, 17 assists; Abigail Gladwell 14-17 serving, 3 aces, 17 digs; Sara Dipnarine 17-18 serving, 10-16 hitting, 4 kills.
Reserves: Crestview, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24.
