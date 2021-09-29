FINDLAY — Defiance took a narrow 26-24 first-set victory in Tuesday’s trip to Division I Findlay but the Trojans proved to be too much as the Bulldogs fell in a four-set defeat, 24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18.

Karleigh Hoffman again had a prodigious showing offensively for the Bulldogs (7-10) as the DHS freshman racked up 16 kills on 41-50 hitting after tallying 17 in a five-set win over Bryan on Monday. Kinley Maynard had seven kills while senior Grayce Jones racked up six kills, 10 digs and 18 assists while finishing 20-for-20 from the service line.

Elizabeth Hoffman had two aces and 25 digs for Defiance, which will get a bit of a greater on the schedule with its next match not coming until Oct. 5 at “The Dawg Pound” against WBL foe Celina.

At Findlay

Findlay def. Defiance, 24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Defiance (7-10) - Amelia Hernandez 12-14 hitting, 5 kills, 15-16 serving, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Kinley Maynard 12-15 hitting, 7 kills; Brooke Gathman 8-11 hitting; Grayce Jones 14-18 hitting, 6 kills, 20-20 serving, 10 digs, 18 assists, 78-78 setting; Karleigh Hoffman 41-50 hitting, 16 kills, 6 digs, 11-12 serve receive; Elizabeth Hoffman 10-12 serving, 2 aces, 25 digs, 3 assists, 25-27 serve receive; Madilyn Coler 9-10 serving, 8 digs, 9-12 serve receive; Bella Walz 3 digs, 14-19 serve receive; Josslyn Jerger 6 digs, 13 assists, 55-55 setting.

Findlay (9-4) - No statistics.

Reserves: Findlay, 25-12, 25-14.

Freshmen: Findlay, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16.

