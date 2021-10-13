Just as a season ago, the Green Meadows Conference championship will be decided by a winner-take-all battle of league unbeatens as Tinora and Fairview picked up wins against solid county opponents in Hicksville and Ayersville, respectively, on Tuesday.
Defending league champion Fairview (16-5, 6-0 GMC) made quick work of the visiting Pilots, allowing as many points in the first two sets combined as it did in the third set of a 25-13, 25-9, 25-22 rout to stay unblemished in conference play. Paige Ricica had 12 kills on 31-38 hitting with three aces and 15 digs for the Apaches while Kelly Crites paced the Black and Gold with 15 kills and 15 digs. Maci Froelich’s seven kills led the attack for Ayersville, which clinched at least a share of third place in head coach Alicia Kalik’s first season in charge.
At Hicksville, Tinora dispatched the Aces on senior night with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-18 victory over Hicksville. Makenna Reetz and Quinn Horn each had 17 kills to lead the way for the Rams, with Horn tallying 11 digs. Emma Cramer had 12 digs and five aces while Brooklyn Reineke had 38 assists.
The 2020 league title was decided by a 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19 Fairview victory in Sherwood that snapped a four-year title streak by Tinora and earned the Apaches their first crown since 2001. Fairview has not won back-to-back volleyball titles in the program’s history.
In other action on the hardwood, Archbold completed a perfect run through the NWOAL slate with a three-set win at Bryan, 25-17, 25-8, 25-8, to finish 7-0 in league matches for the 24th league title in school history and the second straight crown.
At Hicksville
Tinora def. Hicksville, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
Tinora (16-4, 6-0 GMC) - Makenna Reetz 17 kills; Brooklyn Reineke 7 digs, 9-11 serving, 38 assists; Emma Chafins 5 kills, 9 digs, 11-13 serving, 8-10 serve receive; Logan McQuillin 10 digs, 10-11 serving; Kaylee Dickinson 4 digs; Quinn Horn 17 kills, 11 digs, 14-14 serving, 11-11 serve receive; Macey Schlosser 3 digs; Emma Cramer 12 digs, 14-17 serving, 5 aces, 9-10 serve receive.
Hicksville (15-6, 3-3 GMC) - Molly Crall 9 kills, 8 digs; Avery Slattery 5 kills, 2 aces; Lynae Poling 3 kills; Aubrie Baird 13 assists, 6 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 7 digs; Sydney Bland 3 digs; Macie Eicher 3 digs.
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-19, 25-23.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Ayersville, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22
Ayersville (14-7, 4-2 GMC) - Mabel McGuire 14 digs; Maci Froelich 11 digs, 7 kills; Taylor Craft 6 blocks.
Fairview (16-5, 6-0 GMC) - Haley Hammer 4 kills, 11-12 hitting, 34 assists, 5 digs; Kelly Crites 15 kills, 28-32 hitting, 15 digs; Paige Ricica 12 kills, 31-38 hitting, 3 aces, 26-26 serving, 2 blocks, 15 digs, 14-15 serve receive; Kylie Gates 5 kills, 11-14 hitting, 3 digs; Emma Wynne 14-14 serve receive, 16 digs, 13-13 serve receive; Carrie Zeedyk 9-10 serving, 12 digs.
Reserves: Ayersville, 25-22, 25-15.
At Paulding
Wayne Trace def. Paulding, 25-19, 29-27, 38-36
Wayne Trace (13-8, 2-4 GMC) - Gracie Shepherd 2 aces, 9 kills, 18 digs; Kacy Hornish 3 aces, 4 kills, 17 assists, 11 digs; Paige Alber 3 aces, 20 assists, 6 digs; Rachel Stoller 14 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Christina Graham 5 kills, 5 digs; Sydnee Sinn 11 kills, 12 blocks; Harper Myers 3 blocks; Kaitlin Slade 10 digs; Macy Doster 16 digs.
Paulding (6-15, 1-5 GMC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Paulding, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20.
At Bryan
Archbold def. Bryan, 25-17, 25-8, 25-8
Archbold (19-3, 7-0 NWOAL) - Keely Culler 13 kills, 3 aces; Ella Bowman 11 kills; Carsyn Hagans 7 kills; Chaney Brodbeck 6 kills, 8 aces; Olivia Liechty 4 kills, 2 blocks; Addi Ziegler 38 assists.
Bryan (9-13, 4-3 NWOAL) - Gwen Spengler 3 kills, 8 digs; Crystal Fillman 9 assists; Olivia Saul 5 digs; Ellyn Murphy 3 blocks.
Reserves: Archbold won.
At Wauseon
Wauseon def. Patrick Henry, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 25-9
Patrick Henry (5-15, 3-4 NWOAL) - Kelsey Smith 10 kills, 3 blocks; Whitney Johnson 22 assists; Baylor McGraw 3 aces; Chloe Baird 16 digs.
Wauseon (15-6, 5-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Evergreen, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
Evergreen (7-14, 2-5 NLL) - No statistics.
Swanton (18-3, 5-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Napoleon
Maumee def. Napoleon, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19
Maumee (13-8, 7-6 NLL) - No statistics.
Napoleon (2-17, 1-12 NLL) - No statistics.
At Stryker
Hilltop def. Stryker, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12
Hilltop (16-5, 6-0 BBC) - Jayma Bailey 25-26 serving, 9-10 hitting, 4 kills, 12 digs; Alex Horton 11-14 hitting, 5 kills; Ray Saunders 9-12 serve receive, 6 digs; Joscelyn Layman 8-10 setting, 4 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 41-45 hitting, 22 kills, 10 digs; Mia Hancock 13-15 serving, 2 aces, 14-16 hitting, 6 kills; Kacy Connolly 16-16 serving, 66-67 setting, 29 assists.
Stryker (7-14, 2-4 BBC) - Haylee Fulk 15-17 hitting, 5 kills, 4 assists; Kaitlyn Myers 4 assists; Sage Woolace 17 digs, 2 aces; Mallori Blevins 2 aces.
Reserves: Stryker, 25-14, 25-16.
At Edon
North Central def. Edon, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
North Central (17-4, 5-1 BBC) - Kendal Bonney 29 kills, 3 blocks, 6 assists, 2 aces, 4 digs; Madison Brown 4 kills, 31 assists, 5 digs; Lauren Balser 7 kills, 10 digs; Erin Elser 10 digs, 3 aces.
Edon (10-8, 4-2 BBC) - Carlie Kiess 6 kills, 14 digs; Olivia Mitchell 7 kills, 4 digs; Ashley Kaylor 3 kills, 4 digs; Allison Kaylor 3 kills, 4 digs; Kerrin Towers 4 digs, 4 aces; Emma Hickman 14 assists, 2 aces.
Reserves: North Central, 14-25, 25-19, 25-23.
At Montpelier
Montpelier def. Pettisville, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 17-15
Pettisville (6-15, 2-4 BBC) - No statistics.
Montpelier (10-11, 4-2 BBC) - Ariel Page 20 kills; Chelsea McCord 13 kills, 4 blocks; Cadey Hilliard 26 digs, 3 aces; Kelsie Bumb 32 assists.
Reserves: Montpelier won.
At Fayette
Holgate def. Fayette, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10
Holgate (5-15, 1-5 BBC) - No statistics.
Fayette (0-17, 0-6 BBC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Fayette won.
At Leipsic
Leipsic def. Miller City, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
Miller City (15-4, 5-1 PCL) - Abi Lammers 11 kills, 4 blocks; Lexi Banks 13 kills, 10 digs; Tessa Oedy 13 digs; Grace Pfau 29 assists.
Leipsic (20-1, 6-0 PCL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Leipsic, 25-14, 25-13.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Kenton, 25-21, 25-8, 25-13
Kenton (5-14, 0-9 WBL) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (16-5, 8-1 WBL) - Miya Ellerbrock 2 aces, 4 kills, 7 assists, 6 digs; Erin Kaufman 6 aces, 8 kills, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 10 digs; Katie Kaufman 4 kills, 5 blocks; Reese Van Oss 12 assists; Averi Krouse 3 assists, 3 digs; Sydney Kleman 5 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Stauffer 6 kills; Amara Shepherd 5 digs; Chloee Glenn 9 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Bailey Krouse 2 aces.
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-14, 25-22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.