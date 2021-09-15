The conference title races in both the Green Meadows Conference and Northwest Ohio Athletic League gained some momentum in league action Tuesday as a quartet of local squads stayed unbeaten in league action. 

In the GMC, Fairview picked up a three-set win at Antwerp to move to 2-0 in league contests, led by a 14-kill, 11-dig, six-ace outing from Paige Ricica and 10 kills from Kelly Crites. Tinora also defended home hardwood by knocking off visiting Wayne Trace, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21 to move to 2-0 in league play as the lone 2-0 squads in the conference.

Meanwhile, Archbold and Swanton kept pace in the NWOAL title race as Archbold cruised past visiting Delta, 25-10, 25-11, 25-5 to move to 7-0 on the season overall and 3-0 in league play. Keely Culler had 14 kills to pace the streaks while Olivia Liechty tallied seven kills and eight aces.

At Antwerp

Fairview def. Antwerp, 25-16, 25-11, 25-18

Fairview (6-3, 2-0 GMC) - Haley Hammer 4 kills, 30 assists, 4 aces, 12-14 serving, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Kelly Crites 10 kills, 27-28 hitting, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Paige Ricica 14 kills, 26-32 hitting, 6 aces, 25-26 serving, 2 blocks, 11 digs, 13-14 serve receive; Grace Bok 2 blocks; Zoe Appel 3 digs; Emma Wynne 11 digs, 13-15 serve receive; Carrie Zeedyk 9-12 hitting, 10 digs.

Antwerp (3-8, 0-2 GMC) - No statistics.

Reserves: Fairview, 25-16, 25-27, 25-11.

At Tinora

Tinora def. Wayne Trace, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21

Wayne Trace (5-3, 0-2 GMC) - Gracie Shepherd 10 kills, 7 digs; Kacy Hornish 9 assists, 3 digs; Paige Alber 4 aces, 10 assists; Christina Graham 4 kills, 4 digs; Rachel Stoller 2 blocks, 4 digs; Sydnee Sinn 4 kills, 6 digs.

Tinora (5-3, 2-0 GMC) - No statistics.

Reserves: Tinora, 25-23, 25-19.

At Paulding

Paulding def. Edgerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

Edgerton (2-4, 0-2 GMC) - Sadie Walther 11 kills, 11 blocks, 8 assists; Addie Cape 19 digs, 19-23 serve receive; Kayt Timbrook 15-15 setting, 17-20 hitting, 3 kills; Taylor Smith 11-11 serving, 3 kills, 10 assists; Noelle Ritter 16-17 hitting, 6 kills, 14 digs, 5 assists; Grace Schroeder 18-21 hitting; Domonique Fort 3 digs.

Paulding (3-6, 1-1 GMC) - Janae Pease 9 kills, 3 aces, 13-14 serving, 20 digs; Claire Schweller 7 kills, 3 blocks, 14 assists, 13 digs; Joce Parrett 5 kills, 6 aces, 14-16 serving, 8 digs; Katie Beckman 5 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs; Carlea Kuckuck 3 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs; Maci Kauser 20 digs, 10-10 serving.

Reserves: Edgerton, 24-26, 25-21, 25-15.

At Holgate

Miller City def. Holgate, 25-5, 25-6, 25-5

Miller City (7-2) - Lexi Banks 4 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs; Abi Lammers 19 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces; Sam DeMuth 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Abi Teders 9 kills, 2 aces; Grace Pfau 36 assists, 4 digs; Josie Otto 12 digs, 2 aces, 3 assists; Tessa Oedy 16 digs, 2 aces.

Holgate (1-9) - Carissa Meyer 20-20 serve receive, 8 digs; Jordyn Altman 7digs; Lexa Schuller 8 assists, 4 digs; Olivia Blaker 15-15 serve receive, 6 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 17-19 serve receive, 4 digs.

Reserves: Miller City, 25-23, 25-12.

At Evergreen

Evergreen def. Liberty Center, 25-21, 26-24, 25-18

Liberty Center (2-9, 0-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Evergreen (3-5, 1-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Archbold

Archbold def. Delta, 25-10, 25-11, 25-5

Delta (2-8, 0-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Archbold (7-0, 3-0 NWOAL) - Keely Culler 14 kills; Ella Bowman 8 kills; Olivia Liechty 7 kills, 8 aces; Chaney Brodbeck 4 kills, 5 aces; Carsyn Hagans 4 kills; Addi Ziegler 35 assists.

At Wauseon

Wauseon def. Bryan, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11

Bryan (4-8, 1-2 NWOAL) - Gwen Spengler 14 digs, 10 kills; Ella Vansteenkiste 5 kills, 3 blocks; Jordan Beck 12 digs; Crystal Fillman 16 assists; Maya Keil 10 digs.

Wauseon (7-3, 2-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Reserves: Wauseon won.

At Swanton

Swanton def. Patrick Henry, 25-18, 26-24, 25-13

Patrick Henry (3-5, 2-1 NWOAL) - Whitney Johnson 2 aces, 17 assists; Karsyn Weber 2 aces; Baylor McGraw 8 digs; Chloe Baird 8 digs; Allie Arnos 7 kills; Kelsey Smith 4 blocks.

Swanton (11-0, 3-0 NWOAL) - No statistics.

