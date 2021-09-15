The conference title races in both the Green Meadows Conference and Northwest Ohio Athletic League gained some momentum in league action Tuesday as a quartet of local squads stayed unbeaten in league action.
In the GMC, Fairview picked up a three-set win at Antwerp to move to 2-0 in league contests, led by a 14-kill, 11-dig, six-ace outing from Paige Ricica and 10 kills from Kelly Crites. Tinora also defended home hardwood by knocking off visiting Wayne Trace, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21 to move to 2-0 in league play as the lone 2-0 squads in the conference.
Meanwhile, Archbold and Swanton kept pace in the NWOAL title race as Archbold cruised past visiting Delta, 25-10, 25-11, 25-5 to move to 7-0 on the season overall and 3-0 in league play. Keely Culler had 14 kills to pace the streaks while Olivia Liechty tallied seven kills and eight aces.
At Antwerp
Fairview def. Antwerp, 25-16, 25-11, 25-18
Fairview (6-3, 2-0 GMC) - Haley Hammer 4 kills, 30 assists, 4 aces, 12-14 serving, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Kelly Crites 10 kills, 27-28 hitting, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Paige Ricica 14 kills, 26-32 hitting, 6 aces, 25-26 serving, 2 blocks, 11 digs, 13-14 serve receive; Grace Bok 2 blocks; Zoe Appel 3 digs; Emma Wynne 11 digs, 13-15 serve receive; Carrie Zeedyk 9-12 hitting, 10 digs.
Antwerp (3-8, 0-2 GMC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Fairview, 25-16, 25-27, 25-11.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Wayne Trace, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21
Wayne Trace (5-3, 0-2 GMC) - Gracie Shepherd 10 kills, 7 digs; Kacy Hornish 9 assists, 3 digs; Paige Alber 4 aces, 10 assists; Christina Graham 4 kills, 4 digs; Rachel Stoller 2 blocks, 4 digs; Sydnee Sinn 4 kills, 6 digs.
Tinora (5-3, 2-0 GMC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-23, 25-19.
At Paulding
Paulding def. Edgerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16
Edgerton (2-4, 0-2 GMC) - Sadie Walther 11 kills, 11 blocks, 8 assists; Addie Cape 19 digs, 19-23 serve receive; Kayt Timbrook 15-15 setting, 17-20 hitting, 3 kills; Taylor Smith 11-11 serving, 3 kills, 10 assists; Noelle Ritter 16-17 hitting, 6 kills, 14 digs, 5 assists; Grace Schroeder 18-21 hitting; Domonique Fort 3 digs.
Paulding (3-6, 1-1 GMC) - Janae Pease 9 kills, 3 aces, 13-14 serving, 20 digs; Claire Schweller 7 kills, 3 blocks, 14 assists, 13 digs; Joce Parrett 5 kills, 6 aces, 14-16 serving, 8 digs; Katie Beckman 5 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs; Carlea Kuckuck 3 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs; Maci Kauser 20 digs, 10-10 serving.
Reserves: Edgerton, 24-26, 25-21, 25-15.
At Holgate
Miller City def. Holgate, 25-5, 25-6, 25-5
Miller City (7-2) - Lexi Banks 4 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs; Abi Lammers 19 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces; Sam DeMuth 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Abi Teders 9 kills, 2 aces; Grace Pfau 36 assists, 4 digs; Josie Otto 12 digs, 2 aces, 3 assists; Tessa Oedy 16 digs, 2 aces.
Holgate (1-9) - Carissa Meyer 20-20 serve receive, 8 digs; Jordyn Altman 7digs; Lexa Schuller 8 assists, 4 digs; Olivia Blaker 15-15 serve receive, 6 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 17-19 serve receive, 4 digs.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-23, 25-12.
At Evergreen
Evergreen def. Liberty Center, 25-21, 26-24, 25-18
Liberty Center (2-9, 0-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Evergreen (3-5, 1-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Archbold
Archbold def. Delta, 25-10, 25-11, 25-5
Delta (2-8, 0-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Archbold (7-0, 3-0 NWOAL) - Keely Culler 14 kills; Ella Bowman 8 kills; Olivia Liechty 7 kills, 8 aces; Chaney Brodbeck 4 kills, 5 aces; Carsyn Hagans 4 kills; Addi Ziegler 35 assists.
At Wauseon
Wauseon def. Bryan, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11
Bryan (4-8, 1-2 NWOAL) - Gwen Spengler 14 digs, 10 kills; Ella Vansteenkiste 5 kills, 3 blocks; Jordan Beck 12 digs; Crystal Fillman 16 assists; Maya Keil 10 digs.
Wauseon (7-3, 2-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Wauseon won.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Patrick Henry, 25-18, 26-24, 25-13
Patrick Henry (3-5, 2-1 NWOAL) - Whitney Johnson 2 aces, 17 assists; Karsyn Weber 2 aces; Baylor McGraw 8 digs; Chloe Baird 8 digs; Allie Arnos 7 kills; Kelsey Smith 4 blocks.
Swanton (11-0, 3-0 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.