HAVILAND — With two conference games left to play, Fairview volleyball stands at the top of the Green Meadows Conference standings after dispatching Wayne Trace 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 on Tuesday.
It was a first set that was about as competitive as either team coming in could hope for, filled with nine lead changes and the max points separating either team at four. The two sets that followed, however, were largely dominated by the Apaches (16-2, 5-0 GMC) who picked up their 10th-straight victory.
Fairview and company know that getting this one was big, but they also know that the target is now solely on their backs for the final two league contests.
“This was a big one and hopefully it’s a big confidence booster for us but we cannot feel like we are clear. Hicksville is going to bring it and Alicia does a good job over there at Ayersville so we still have to show up and play,” Fairview head coach Allison Ciolek said. “It is always nice to get a win of course but I will be back to work tomorrow.”
Raiders (13-5, 4-1 GMC) head coach Katey Lloyd felt that both teams had the offensive and defensive power to match on the night, it was just mistakes and more of them than Fairview that led to their demise.
“I think everyone played really well tonight, but overall there were just some unforced errors. Those errors kind of built up and I think the team that made the fewest mistakes was really the team that won tonight, not necessarily the team with the hardest hitters or the strongest defense.”
The first set was one that neither team seemed to want to take control of until late in the set. After Wayne Trace forced the ninth lead change to go up 19-18 in the set with a Paige Alber ace, Fairview answered with a 7-2 run to take control of the set and win it 25-21.
Paige Ricica and Kelly Crites were crucial in that run with Ricica getting three kills and Crites two kills and one ace.
Crites and Ricica each had four kills in the set with Gracie Shepherd leading the Raiders up front with five kills.
Playing in such a competitive first set and winning it was just the confidence boost that the Apaches needed going forward in the match.
“We’ve been in that situation before where we’ve been in some close games and I feel like we’ve done a nice job remaining calm,” Ciolek said. “Tonight I thought we remained calm while also sticking together as a team and we didn’t really get rattled when it was back and forth. Hopefully that’s a strength moving forward.”
The second set started just as competitive as the first with Wayne Trace forcing the fifth lead change to go up 11-10. But after a Ricica kill and a Crites block put the Apaches back in front, they never once tried again in the match and went on a 15-7 run to take the set 25-18.
Abby Smith had two huge plays, a block and a kill, that helped turn the Apache lead from a three-point lead to a five-point lead, which at that point was the biggest lead for Fairview all night.
Smith, Crites, Ricica, Aubrey Hammer and of course setter Haley Hammer, who led the team in assists, were the biggest factor in the Apaches’ success at the net.
“I thought tonight it was our offense that really won it for us. Our serve receive wasn’t really where we normally want it to be but that’s okay because other people stepped up,” Ciolek said. “I thought we did a nice job bettering the ball when the serve receive pass wasn’t up there and I thought we got some good touches, picked up more deflections and tips, which is something that we were concerned about coming in.”
The third set was all Apaches, as Crites put in her highest single-set kill total of the night, racking up seven kills to bring the crucial match home to the Apaches. Crites finished with a game-high 16 kills in the match.
“I thought Kelly did a great job seeing the floor and I thought she was smart offensively overall,” Ciolek said. “She went out and did her thing like she always does and she was able to dominate.”
Ricica had nine kills in the match while Aubrey Hammer had six.
Wayne Trace was led by Shepherd's 10 kills and five digs in the match while Sydnee Sinn added seven kills and four digs. Kacy Hornish’s 12 assists were tops on the team with Kaitlin Slade leading the team on defense with 10 digs.
Fairview will see a rough stretch to end the season as three of their final four games starting with Archbold on Saturday, will come against teams with four or less losses. Next week’s GMC matchup will be against Hicksville (16-2, 4-1 GMC).
As for the Raiders, their final two conference games come against Ayersville and Paulding as they will hope to see the Apaches falter in the final two weeks of the season. But for now they will use this loss as a visual of where they need to get better before the state tournament starts up.
“We want to finish the season strong, and then we are going to see a pretty tough tournament run so we’re going to use this as a building block for sure,” Lloyd said.
At Wayne Trace
Fairview def. Wayne Trace 25-21, 25-18, 25-15.
Fairview (16-2, 5-0 GMC) - No statistics.
Wayne Trace (13-5, 4-1 GMC) - Gracie Shepherd 10 kills, 5 digs; Harper Myers 3 kills; Kacy Hornish 12 assists, 3 digs; Kaitlin Slade 3 assists, 2 aces, 10 digs; Macy Doster 6 digs; Paige Alber 8 assists, 2 aces, 9 digs; Sydnee Sinn 7 kills, 4 digs.
Reserves: Fairview 18-25, 25-22, 25-19.
