HICKSVILLE — Up two sets to none and holding a 24-20 advantage in the third set, Fairview looked poised for a ninth straight 3-0 win and an easy road win in Green Meadows Conference action at Hicksville on Tuesday.
The Apaches got the victory but it was anything but easy as the host Aces rallied to claim the third set and nearly forced a deciding fifth set before Fairview claimed a 25-23 win to stay perfect in the GMC, 25-22, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23.
The defending league champion Apaches (14-4, 5-0 GMC) needed every break they could get across the final two sets against a fired-up home squad looking to stay in the conference title mix.
“I was really happy with our response at the start of the match. We came out, we were aggressive, we took care of business and we did a lot of good things,” said Fairview coach Allison Ciolek of a hard-fought 13th straight league triumph. “We got comfortable after that and gave (Hicksville) that little bit of energy and they found their way back in it. Give credit to our girls for being able to finish, we know they can finish in a big game. As far as staying up and keeping that lead, that’s still a work in progress.”
Hicksville (13-5, 3-2 GMC) seized momentum in a major way late in the third set after Paige Ricica slammed home one of her 19 kills to put the Apaches a point away from a sweep at 24-20.
However, Hicksville senior Avery Slattery tipped a ball at the net for a kill to stay alive and teamed up with junior Lynae Poling for a pair of blocks as the Aces knotted things up at 24-24. Four points later, junior middle hitter Molly Crall put Hicksville up 27-26 with a kill before a Fairview return went into the net and gave the Aces a 28-26 third-set win and new life.
Out of the break, it appeared the last-ditch effort was not enough as the Apaches rattled off a 9-2 and 12-4 lead to start the fourth set, forcing Hicksville to burn both of its timeouts.
Things got even more dire after a Ricica kill and an Apache point made it 17-9 Fairview.
Again, Hicksville had a gradual response, chipping away with two kills and an ace from Slattery in a 10-1 run to get Hicksville within a point at 18-17. Fairview then returned a shot into the net to give Hicksville service at 18-18 and the Aces fired up the home crowd by earning the go-ahead point.
“These girls are definitely fighters and I have five seniors that want to do well and finish their season strong,” said Hicksville coach Samantha Lavin, whose Aces had won seven of eight entering the night. “These seniors will go all out for every point … Molly’s attached to those seniors and you can see the fight in her after a kill or after a dig and we get a point. It’s all or nothing for those girls and they want it all.
“Fairview’s an amazing team that’s always strong and you have to play your best if you want to beat them.”
The two teams tied or traded the lead on the next five consecutive serves with Crall and Fairview sophomore Kelly Crites going spike-for-spike.
Up 23-21, Ricica and senior Grace Bok teamed up for a block to create match point at 24-21 but the Aces had one more last-gasp rally left in them as an Apache serve went into the net and Crall came up with a block to make it 24-23.
However, a Ricica spike was blocked out of bounds by the Aces’ front line and Fairview escaped with another league win in a hellacious October slate.
Crites led the way offensively with 23 kills in the win for Fairview, adding 10 digs and a 12-13 effort at the service line. Ricica had a pair of aces, adding 19 kills and 15 digs, while Emma Wynne tallied 30 digs and setter Haley Hammer put up 47 assists with six kills and six digs.
“We put a lot of pressure on those two and on Haley to get them the ball and they’ve handled it pretty well,” added Ciolek of the big night from Crites and Ricica. “When we need a point, those two are the ones that we’re really kinda leading towards.”
Crall was not only the statistical leader for the Aces with 15 kills on the night for Hicksville, but an emotional leader as well, rallying the hosts after key plays at the net.
“It’s a disappointment for them tonight but they knew it was going to be really hard,” said Lavin. “The fire in their bellies is really strong. We’re stepping up to the challenge and I think we’re getting better as we’re going along.”
Slattery added eight kills and five blocks while Lynae Poling had five kills and four blocks. Aubrie Baird added 28 assists and 20 digs.
Fairview’s schedule gets no easier to round out the season with a trip to Division III No. 14 Archbold on the non-conference slate Thursday before a match Saturday at No. 16 Eastwood.
The final week of the regular season will be county matchups at home against Ayersville (4-1 GMC) and a possible winner-take-all matchup at Tinora in the regular season finale on Oct. 14.
Hicksville will round out its league schedule at home against Tinora on Oct. 12 before visiting Antwerp on Oct. 14.
“We’re not a team where we can walk in and just expect to win in my mind,” said Ciolek. “We have to work hard for every single point that we get … Here at the end, the schedule’s really testing us so we can see what kind of run we can make in tournament. From here on out, nothing will be easy for us.”
At Hicksville
Fairview def. Hicksville, 25-22, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23
Fairview (14-4, 5-0 GMC) - Haley Hammer 6 kills, 11-13 hitting, 47 assists, 2 aces, 22-24 serving, 6 digs; Kelly Crites 23 kills, 53-64 hitting, 12-13 serving, 10 digs, 12-12 serve receive; Paige Ricica 19 kills, 36-41 hitting, 2 aces, 18-18 serving, 15 digs, 30-33 serve receive; Kylie Gates 6 kills, 11-16 hitting, 17-18 serving, 5 digs; Grace Bok 4 kills, 9-11 hitting, 2 blocks; Emma Wynne 18-18 serving, 30 digs, 28-29 serve receive; Carrie Zeedyk 3 kills, 15-20 hitting, 15 digs, 12-13 serve receive.
Hicksville (13-5, 3-2 GMC) - Molly Crall 15 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Aubrie Baird 28 assists, 2 aces, 20 digs; Avery Slattery 8 kills, 5 blocks; Lynae Poling 5 kills, 4 blocks; Sydney Bland 4 kills, 3 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 3 kills, 13 digs; Lindsay Bergman 3 kills, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Izzie Smith 2 aces, 3 digs; Macie Eicher 5 digs.
Reserves: Fairview, 25-19, 25-13.
