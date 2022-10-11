SHERWOOD — When the final point was won for Fairview on Thursday night, clinching a share of a Green Meadows Conference title for the Apaches, the celebration was just that of another match won.
They’ve done a lot of winning this season, now moving to 19-2, 6-0 GMC, but as the team walked off the court, it was clear that they know there is still unfinished business.
The Apaches want an outright title, what would be their second in the past three seasons, and they still have a date on Thursday with Ayersville standing in their way.
“That’s what I love about this team, they never get to high after wins and they know that there is still work left to be done,” Fairview head coach Allison Ciolek said. “We know that there is one game left on the schedule and we aren’t taking anything for granted.”
The win on this night was a convincing one as they dispatched a state ranked in Division IV Hicksville squad (18-3, 3-2 GMC) in four sets 25-13, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14.
It was one where the Apaches took control early as after a booming Molly Crall spike to get things started, they went on a 6-0 run getting a Kelly Crites kill and two Paige Ricica aces.
After Hicksville got the lead down to 9-6, the lead ballooned back to 12-6 and Fairview rode the wave to a set win, getting a Crites kill to end it. Crites had 16 kills in the contest and eight kills in that first set.
The second set began with Hicksville building an 11-8 lead but Fairview quickly got on a roll going on a 5-0 run to take a lead which they never relinquished.
After a timeout by Hicksville down 16-12, Crall, Hicksville’s all-time kills leader, cut the lead down to 16-14 with two-straight kills but again Fairview went on a run, took control and ultimately won the set.
“I really liked our energy to start in this one,” Ciolek said. “We didn’t really do a great job of carrying that through the rest of the game but this team fights when they start getting down.”
The Aces once again took an early lead in set three with their backs against the wall. Crall set the tone to open the set and let her emotions show as her team needed this one to be in line to get a share of only their second GMC title in school history.
Crall urged her team on and after taking that early lead they never let it up, carrying it all the way to a 25-20 set win. Crall had six kills in the set to lead the Aces, she had 20 for the entire match.
“We knew that Fairview was going to be the toughest team on our schedule and it was very obvious that they were the toughest team we’ve played. They are are a stellar team that plays really, really well together,” Hicksville head coach Samantha Lavin said. “We’ve got Tinora left to play and we know that will be a tough game but going into tournament if we can take a set from Fairview, we know that we have what it takes to make a run into districts.”
For the third time in four sets, Crall led off the fourth set with a kill and though the Aces took a 6-5 lead in the set, the comeback was not to be as a Ricica kill followed by a kill and a block from Haley Hammer, who led the team with 41 assists while also adding eight kills, put the Apaches in control. Ricica had a game-high 21 kills.
They never relinquished their lead in the set and starting with that run down one, went on a 20-8 run to close the match and pick up their seventh GMC title in school history.
Defensively for the Aces, Lavin felt her team lacked the serve receive game needed to keep up with team as powerful as Fairview especially early, ultimately leadin to their downfall.
“Our serve receive was subpar, it was pretty obvious. They got us out of system and that’s where we struggled, especially in that first set,” Lavin said. “We knew what we needed to do, we just needed to do it but we were just caught watching too much.”
Freshman Delaney Johnson led the way on defense for Hicksville with 12 digs. Crites and Ricica each led the way with 12 digs for the Apaches and were a combined 32-34 on serve receive.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Hicksville 25-13, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14
Hicksville (18-3, 4-2 GMC) - Molly Crall 20 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs; Aubrie Baird 26 assists, 7 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs; Lindsay Bergman 4 kills, 7 digs; Matina Vasquez 4 assists, 4 digs; Delaney Johnson 12 digs, Elise Baldwin 4 digs.
Fairview (19-2, 6-0 GMC) - Carrie Zeedyk 20-20 serving, 5 digs; Aubrey Hammer 5 kills, 16-17 attacking, 5 aces, 20-21 serving, 11 digs; Payshince McDaniel 3 kills, 6-11 attacking; Haley Hammer 8 kills, 14-14 attacking, 41 assists, 3 blocks, 8 digs; Zoe Appel 9-10 serving, 9 digs, 15-15 serve receive; Kelly Crites 16 kills, 26-32 attacking, 3 aces, 12-13 serving, 2 blocks, 12 digs, 21-22 serve receive; Paige Ricica 21 kills, 33-36 attacking, 7 aces, 20-21 serving, 12 digs, 11-12 serve receive.
Reserves: Hicksville 25-15, 19-25, 25-23
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.