FINDLAY -- Defiance saw its record slip to 4-10 on Tuesday as the Bulldogs made the trip to Division I Findlay and were dealt a 25-21, 25-3, 25-18 defeat.

Kendall Black’s seven kills led the tally for the Bulldogs whie Lilly Lacey had four kills on 17-19 hitting. Junior Kaitlyn Parrish recorded three aces, 24 digs and was 23-25 serve receiving in the contest. The match was the first for Findlay over the last two weeks because of postponements due to COVID-19 as the Trojans moved to 3-5 with the victory.

The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday evening at Celina for a Western Buckeye League tilt before facing No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf at “The Supreme Court” on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

At Findlay

Findlay def. Defiance, 25-21, 25-3, 25-18

Defiance (4-10) - Lilly Lacey 17-19 hitting, 4 kills, 13 digs, 7 assists; Kinley Maynard 9-11 hitting, 6 digs; Kendall Black 18-18 hitting, 7 kills, 4 digs; Grayce Jones 9-11 hitting, 13 digs, 3 assists; Kailtyn Parrish 3 aces, 24 digs, 23-25 serve receive; Elizabeth Hoffman 4 digs; Madilyn Coler 7 digs, 8-10 serve receive; Alyssa Valle 10 digs.

Findlay (3-5) - Alexis Buddelmeyer 12 kills; Kylie Britton 23 assists; Kristen Scherger 8 kills; Aubrey Hucke 6 kills.

Reserves: Findlay, 25-21, 25-21.

Freshmen: Findlay, 11-25, 25-14, 25-16.

