Showing some grit and wanting to get a result that matched the effort put into the game, the Defiance volleyball team was able to battle back and claim a 17-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20, 16-14 win over visiting Archbold on Tuesday.
“We’ve seen some great competition that has been better than us,” Defiance coach Jolene Williams said about the start of the season. “We’re learning as we go about how to take care of the ball and how to compete. I’m really proud of the way the girls fought tonight.”
Even trailing in the fourth and fifth games was not enough to get the Bulldogs down. Archbold led the fourth game 15-10 when the Bulldogs battled back. Kendall Black did her part, scoring a block, a tip at the net and a kill during a 6-1 run by the Bulldogs that tied the game up. The run forced Archbold into a timeout, and when play resumed, two errors by the Streaks gave the Bulldogs two more points and the lead.
Chaney Brodbeck tied the game back up when she scored a point and the net and served an ace, but more mistakes made by Archbold kept Defiance alive. The Bulldogs ripped off the next five points, with four coming on Archbold errors.
“Props to Defiance, they did an excellent job,” said Archbold coach Debbie Culler. “I’m super pumped how our team pushed through five hard sets. Sad night for us, we didn’t out on top. I wanted it so bad for the girls.”
Lilly Lacey added a kill late for the Bulldogs as they were able to score the 25-20 win.
The mistakes by Archbold cost the Streaks again in the decisive fifth game. Archbold led 11-7 when Defiance used its final timeout of the game to regroup. Black came up with another play through an Archbold block, then two straight kills out of play by the Streaks cut the lead down to one.
“It was our game,” admitted Culler. “I feel like we let them win with our missed serves. It came down to us and little things we can fix.”
After a timeout, Madi Coler served up an ace that tied the contest. It was one of four times the game was tied down the stretch.
The final tie, which came at 14, saw a Defiance ball hit out of play. It also meant the winner would need to go over the 15 points needed to win. That winner would be the Bulldogs, who scored two straight points when Archbold had a kill sail long, and the final point came when the Streaks had a ball hit out at the net.
“Being smart with the ball and not being afraid,” Williams said a keys to battling back and getting the team’s first win of the season. “We’re going to be in high-pressure moments and a lot of these girls have never been in pressure situations. There are learning with every set and every ball out there how to handle themselves.”
Archbold was able to hold off Defiance in the first game, getting two aces from Ella Bowman to close out a 25-17 win. Defiance bounced back by dominating the second game, winning 25-13. The Streaks nearly lost the lead in the third game.
Defiance finished with 120 digs in the win. Kaitlyn Parrish (23), Lacey (23), Coler (20), Joanna Schlatter (13) and Grayce Jones (12) all stepped up and played well defending against the Archbold attack.
“They came back focused and ready to go,” Williams said of her team. “We worked on ton.”
Defiance (1-6) returns to WBL action Thursday at Kenton.
At Defiance
Defiance d. Archbold 17-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20, 16-14
Defiance (1-6) – Lilly Lacey 11 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 23 digs; Kinley Maynard 5 kills, 4 digs; Kendall Black 18 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs; Graicen Siler 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Grayce Jones 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 12 digs; Joanna Schlatter 4 kills, 1 block, 13 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 1 ace, 23 digs; Madi Coler 5 aces, 20 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 9 digs; Alyssa Valle 8 digs.
Archbold (3-1) – Ella Bowman 6 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces; Carsyn Hagans 6 kills, 6 blocks; Hadley Galvan 11 kills; Chaney Brodbeck 14 kills; Olivia Liechty 2 kills, 7 blocks, 3 aces; Addi Ziegler 3 blocks, 4 aces, 39 assists.
