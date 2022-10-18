Consistency was the key for sixth seeded Defiance volleyball on Tuesday as they set down seventh seeded Kenton in three sets for the second time this season, this time in a Division II sectional semifinal.
The win marked the 48th set in a row that Defiance (11-12) has won against Kenton (12-11) dating all the way back to 2008, and they won this one rather comfortably 25-10, 25-23, 25-9.
“I thought the girls did a really good job of being consistent tonight,” Defiance first-year head coach Brie Brenner said. “That’s something that we have been talking about all year.”
After Kenton won the first two points of the first set with back-to-back kills from Heaven Harris and Morgan Lyons, it was all Defiance as the Bulldogs proceeded to go on an 8-1 run and force the Wildcats to call timeout. Karleigh Hoffman and Lilly Lacey were both active for the Bulldogs in the run with Hoffman getting two kills, and Lacey getting a kill and an ace.
The run continued out of a timeout as Brooke Gathman sent one home immediately and the lead ultimately ballooned to 11-3. Defiance went on to win the set 25-10 and that was the largest deficit of the set. Gathman and Karleigh Hoffman each had four kills to lead the Bulldogs.
The second set was much more competitive throughout as the lead would only get to five twice for Defiance and up 22-17, Kenton went on a 6-1 run with all six points coming on kills by Sadie Larabee. Larabee only finished with nine kills of the match, eight coming in the second set.
Tied at 23, Defiance took their second timeout of the set, as Brenner looked to regroup her squad against a Wildcat middle hitter they couldn’t seem to figure out.
“We just talked about staying smart and doing the things that we’re supposed to do on our side of the court,” Brenner said of what was discussed in the timeout. “We talked about not getting complacent and getting our left front up to take one shot away from their middle so we would have a better opportunity to get the ball and put it away.”
And they did put it away as Karleigh Hoffman came out of the timeout with a kill, and then the set was finalized by a Kenton error to put Defiance up 2-0. Hoffman led the way on offense for the Bulldogs with 11 kills while Kinley Maynard and Gathman each had seven. Lacey led the team with 16 assists.
Coming into the third set, it felt as if the air might have been taken out of the Wildcats as despite an even struggle to start with Defiance leading 4-3, all four points for Defiance were on Kenton attacking errors. From that point, Defiance went on a 16-3 run seeing their lead get all the way up to 20-6 before it was finished at 25-9 and a sectional semifinals victory.
“We beat them earlier in the year but things are always different come tournament time,” Brenner said. “I just thought everything all-around was good. Our serving was good, our defense was good, we did a good job hitting offensively. It was just an all-around solid effort.”
The defense was led by senior libero Elizabeth Hoffman who was all over the court grabbing 34 digs, 24 higher than anyone on the team.
Hoffman in the center of the Bulldog defense and on multiple occasions was able to deal with short serves and save balls from well off the court.
“She does a phenomenal job of giving us opportunities. Sometimes opportunities where you think the ball is down but she’s finding a way to pick up the slack,” Brenner said. “She’s a difference maker for us, where it’s in serve receive or playing defense.”
Hoffman also led the team in serve receive going 14-of-16. Second on the team in both defense and serve receive was Piper Hampton who was 10-of-14 on serve receive and had 10 kills.
The Bulldogs will now advance to play Lima Shawnee (17-6) in sectional finals at Shawnee on Thursday. Earlier this season Defiance fell to the Indians in four sets after taking the first set and having match point in the second set. So the Bulldogs are confident they have what it takes to take down the fourth-seeded squad in the district.
“I think we match up really well. They have some really good players and we did go four, could have gone up 2-0 but we just had some really untimely errors,” Brenner said. “I think we’ve kind of grown and matured as a team and I’m sure they have as well so it will be a battle.”
Gametime is set for 6 p.m.
At Defiance
Division II Sectional Semifinals
Defiance def. Kenton 25-10, 25-23, 25-10
Kenton (12-11) - No statistics.
Defiance (11-12) - Karleigh Hoffman 11 kills, 5 digs; Brooke Gathman 7 kills; Kinley Maynard 7 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Lilly Lacey 4 kills, 8 digs, 16 assists; Piper Lacey 3 kills, 4 blocks; Elizabeth Hoffman 34 digs, 3 assists, 14-16 serve receive; Piper Hampton 10 digs, 10-14 serve receive; Ella Westrick 5 digs; Josslyn Jerger 6 digs, 11 assists; Amelia Hernandez 3 digs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.