ST. MARYS — St. Marys dealt Defiance a three-set defeat in both teams' Western Buckeye League finale on Tuesday as the Roughriders earned a 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 victory.

The Bulldogs fell to 5-15 (2-7 WBL) on the year with the setback. Defiance will cap its regular season at home on Saturday at 11 a.m. as the Bulldogs host 0-18 Napoleon. The match will mark the final home match for DHS seniors Graicen Siler, Kendall Black and Joanna Schlatter.

Following the Napoleon match, Defiance will begin the Division II postseason on Monday with a contest at Van Wert at 5 p.m.

At St. Marys

St. Marys def. Defiance, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16

Defiance (5-15, 2-7 WBL) - No statistics.

St. Marys (5-14, 4-5 WBL) - Addison Lauth 11-13 hitting, 5 kills; Claire Bertke 9-12 hitting, 4 kills, 9-10 serving, 5 digs; Halle Huston 8-14 hitting, 5 kills, 13-17 serving, 4 aces, 9 digs; Brynn Clark 11-13 hitting, 7 kills, 12-14 serving, 6 aces; Syerra Greber 10-12 hitting, 6 kills, 9-11 serving, 5 digs; Leah Walter 10-10 hitting, 3 kills, 5 digs; Lilly Rammel 12-14 serving, 3 aces, 3 digs, 14 assists; Kelsey Poppe 7 digs, 17-25 serve receive; Cora Rable 12 digs.

