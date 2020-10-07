OTTAWA -- As it has done to the prior 16 opponents it’s faced, Ottawa-Glandorf came out on top as the unbeaten and top-ranked Titans downed visiting Defiance in three sets at “The Supreme Court.”
Kendall Black had 10 kills and four digs while Lilly Lacey had five kills, nine digs and nine assists for Defiance, which fell 25-12, 25-17, 25-13.
“I was very proud of how the girls competed,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “They played point-for-point quite a bit. O-G had a really good server that caught us in serve receive and those errors took us out. Kendall Black competed very well for us, earning 10 kills.”
Maddie White set a new O-G season record with her 94th ace in a seven-ace showing for the 17-0 Titans, which are two wins away from their fourth consecutive unbeaten Western Buckeye League season. Miya Ellerbrock added nine kills.
Defiance will return to action Thursday at home against Wapakoneta before hosting Bowling Green on Oct. 12.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Defiance, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13
Defiance (5-12, 2-5 WBL) - Lilly Lacey 14-21 hitting, 5 kills, 9 digs, 9 assists; Kendall Black 22-25 hitting, 10 kills, 4 digs, 13-13 serve receive; Graicen Siler 3 kills; Elizabeth Hoffman 9-12 serving, 3 aces, 10 digs; Grayce Jones 6-10 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs, 7 assists; Kaitlyn Parrish 16 digs, 20-25 serve receive; Madilyn Coler 4 digs; Alyssa Valle 5 digs; Joanna Schlatter 6 digs.
Ottawa-Glandorf (17-0, 7-0 WBL) - Maddie White 7 aces; Miya Ellerbrock 9 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Saleigha Ellerbrock 27 assists, 2 aces.
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-20, 25-10.
Freshmen: Ottawa-Glandorf, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.