WAPAKONETA — Defiance took to the road for its final Western Buckeye League tilt of the season and was dealt a three-set defeat by host Wapakoneta on Tuesday, for the Bulldogs’ fourth straight defeat.
Defiance (7-13, 3-6 WBL) battled gamely against a talented front line from the Redskins (13-8, 6-3 WBL) but came up short in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 result.
With 6-2 Kaleigh Palmer entering the match with 443 kills on the year for Wapak, including a school-record 41 kills in a match earlier this season, the task was a tough one for the Bulldogs.
“I’m very happy with the way our girls played tonight,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “Wapak has that No. 20 (Palmer) who can crush the ball, she’s a very talented player. I felt she had a few good swings on us but Beth Hoffman did a great job lining up her defense and Madi Coler was right there too. Freshman Piper Lacey was a standout blocker tonight.”
Lacey finished with four solo blocks for Defiance while Karleigh Hoffman’s eight kills led the way attacking on 29-33 hitting. Kinley Maynard had seven kills while Amelia Hernandez and Grayce Jones each added four.
“I’m very proud of this team,” added Williams. “They’ve continued to work to get better. Karleigh Hoffman did a great job swinging for us tonight as well.”
Defiance will look to cap the regular season on a positive note Saturday at Napoleon (2-17) at 11 a.m. before competing in Division II sectional semifinal action on Tuesday at home against Van Wert.
At Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta def. Defiance, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Defiance (7-13, 3-6 WBL) - Amelia Hernandez 4 kills, 10-10 serving, 3 digs; Kinley Maynard 21-22 hitting, 7 kills, 3 digs; Grayce Jones 20-24 hitting, 4 kills, 11 assists, 47-50 setting; Karleigh Hoffman 29-33 hitting, 8 kills, 11-12 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs; Madilyn Coler 15-17 serving, 11 digs; Piper Lacey 4 blocks; Elizabeth Hoffman 17 digs, 21-27 serve receive; Bella Walz 6 digs; Josslyn Jerger 5 digs, 13 assists, 65-68 setting.
Wapakoneta (13-8, 6-3 WBL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Wapakoneta, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20.
Freshmen: Wapakoneta, 25-23, 25-20.
