The Green Meadows Conference’s four Defiance County schools acquitted themselves well in the first night of league play on Tuesday, as Tinora, Ayersville and Fairview picked up three-set victories while Hicksville countered a first-set loss to defeat host Wayne Trace in five sets.
Tori Morlock (17 kills) and Lexi Wachtman (14) hit double digits in kills for Tinora in a road win over Antwerp, with Brooklyn Reineke tallying three aces and 23 assists. In Fairview’s 25-14, 25-8, 25-9 win at Holgate, Kelly Crites racked up 14 kills on 25-25 hitting. Olivia Ricica chipped in nine kills and three blocks.
Hicksville had three players reach double digits in kills as the Aces took down Wayne Trace in five sets to move to 2-3. Molly Crall led the charge with 22 kills and three blocks. Avery Slattery had 11 kills and 16 digs while Lindsay Bergman rolled up 11 kills.
At Antwerp
Tinora def. Antwerp, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14
Tinora (5-1, 1-0 GMC) - Tori Morlock 17 kills, 12 digs, 11-12 serve receive, 8-11 serve receive, 3 aces; Lexi Wachtman 14 kills, 3 digs; Brooklyn Reineke 3 kills, 8 digs, 21-22 serving, 3 aces, 23 assists; Emma Chafins 7 digs; Quinn Horn 5 kills, 2 blocks; Tristen Norden 6 digs, 9-10 serving, 3 aces, 17 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 5 digs; Sara Stark 5 digs, 12-12 serve receive.
Antwerp (3-5, 0-1 GMC) - Grace Schuette 6 kills; Maddie Smith 3 kills; Madison Ruen 12 assists; Astianna Coppes 7 digs; Molly Reinhart 6 digs; Lydia Brewer 5 digs.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-14, 25-10.
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Edgerton, 25-15, 25-16, 26-24
Edgerton (2-2, 0-1 GMC) - Sadie Walther 6 kills, 2 blocks; Taylor Smith 8 assists, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Noelle Ritter 11 digs, 2 blocks; Brianna Wickerham 13 digs.
Ayersville (2-4, 1-0 GMC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Ayersville, 25-17, 26-24.
At Holgate
Fairview def. Holgate, 25-14, 25-8, 25-9
Fairview (6-1, 1-0 GMC) - Anna Ankney 4 digs, 31 assists, 24-24 serving; Olivia Ricica 9 kills, 15-19 hitting, 9-10 serving, 3 blocks; Kelly Crites 14 kills, 25-25 hitting; Paige Ricica 9 digs, 16-18 hitting, 3 aces, 13-14 serving; Kylie Gates 6 kills, 16-18 hitting; Kiersten Cline 12 digs, 11-11 serve receive; Haley Hammer 5 digs, 4 kills, 10-12 hitting, 2 aces; Emma Wynne 11 digs.
Holgate (0-5, 0-1 GMC) - Jesse Thome 8 digs, 4 blocks; Carissa Meyer 3 digs, 8 blocks; Kenzie Roehl 6 blocks; Jordyn Altman 13-16 serve receive, 8 digs; Bailey Izor 6 digs; Savannah Rothman 10-12 serve receive, 16 digs; Olivia Blaker 17-18 serve receive, 6 digs.
Reserves: Fairview, 25-14, 25-1.
At Wayne Trace
Hicksville def. Wayne Trace, 15-25, 25-15, 25-22, 24-26, 15-10
Hicksville (2-3, 1-0 GMC) - Molly Crall 53-61 hitting, 22 kills, 19-19 serving, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Avery Slattery 17-21 hitting, 11 kills, 19-19 serving, 4 blocks 16 digs; Lindsay Bergman 26-31 hitting, 11 kills; Kennedy Phillips 2 aces, 37 assists, 19 digs; Izzie Smith 2 aces; Ronnie Vasquez 3 aces; Madalyn Fredericks 22 digs.
Wayne Trace (3-4, 0-1 GMC) - Katrina Stoller 6 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 17 digs; Kacy Hornish 4 aces, 18 assists, 3 digs; Gracie Shepherd 2 aces, 16 kills, 3 blocks, 15 digs; Paige Alber 3 aces, 14 assists; Rachel Stoller 14 kills, 2 blocks; Morgan Hefner 5 kills, 3 blocks; Tiffany Sinn 2 kills, 3 digs; Hannah Sanderson 2 kills, 4 digs.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-20, 25-14.
At Montpelier
Paulding def. Montpelier, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
Paulding (5-1) - Sadie Estle 14 kills, 7 digs; Jalynn Parrett 8 kills, 10 digs, 10-10 serving; Maggie Manz 6 kills; Leigha Egnor 5 kills, 14 assists; Janae Pease 14 digs, 14-16 serve receive.
Montpelier (2-4) - Ariel Page 4 kills, 3 blocks; Chelsea McCord 4 kills; Emily Manisaeng 3 kills, 2 aces.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-14, 25-13.
At Napoleon
Bowling Green def. Napoleon, 25-12, 25-17, 25-12
Bowling Green (4-1, 1-1 NLL) - No statistics.
Napoleon (0-3, 0-2 NLL) - Kalli Helberg 9 assists; Molly Rees 3 kills; Olivia Bump 3 kills.
At Bryan
Toledo Central Catholic def. Bryan, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15
Toledo Central Catholic (4-1) - No statistics.
Bryan (1-5) - Gwen Spengler 15 digs; McKendry Semer 7 kills, 5 digs; Abby Fernihough 6 kills, 5 digs; Kloee Antigo 4 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Jordan Beck 25 assists.
Reserves: Toledo Central Catholic won.
At Hilltop
Hilltop def. Liberty Center, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
Liberty Center (2-3) - No statistics.
Hilltop (4-1) - Jayma Bailey 10-11 serving, 10-13 serve receive, 12 digs, 29-33 hitting, 6 kills; Arleigh Van Arsdalen 12-12 serving, 63-63 setting, 8 assists; Taryn Grant 21-25 hitting, 4 kills, 8 digs; Gabby Rodriguez 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 9 digs, 22-23 hitting, 7 kills; Mia Hancock 13-16 hitting, 3 kills; Kacy Connolly 10-10 serving, 54-55 setting, 10 assists; Kodi Brenner 14-14 hitting, 4 kills; Hannah Riley 13-16 serving, 3 aces, 11-12 serve receive, 7 digs.
Reserves: Liberty Center, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Stryker, 27-25, 25-12, 25-18
Stryker (4-4) - Brianna Breier 11-14 hitting, 5 kills; Emma Fulk 18-21 hitting, 4 kills, 15-15 serving, 3 aces; Kinsey Myers 9 assists; Sage Woolace 22 digs; Caitlyn Lyons 6 digs.
Swanton (6-0) - No statistics.
Reserves: Swanton, 25-6, 29-31, 25-9.
At Columbus Grove
Columbus Grove def. Continental, 25-10, 25-7, 25-12
Continental (1-5, 0-1 PCL) - Madelyn Potts 12 digs, 4 kills; Tygre Troyer 10 digs, 5 kills; Catelyn Etter 10 digs, 2 kills, 10 assists; Annika Bowers 13 digs.
Columbus Grove (4-2, 1-1 PCL) - Alayna Ricker 10-10 serving, 21-23 hitting, 12 kills, 12 digs; Lauren Benroth 13-14 serving, 3 kills, 26 assists, 6 digs; Grace Selhorst 10-11 serving, 11-14 hitting, 5 kills, 8 digs; Jaylen Sautter 10-12 hitting; Makailey Bermudez 12-12 hitting, 3 kills; Sara Dipnarine 12-14 hitting, 6 kills, 5 digs; Shay Schroeder 16-18 serving, 6 aces, 13 digs.
Reserves: Columbus Grove won.
At Findlay
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Findlay, 25-16, 25-10, 25-17
Ottawa-Glandorf (6-0) - Erin Kaufman 4 blocks; Maddie White 22 digs, 2 aces; Miya Ellerbrock 18 digs; Saliegha Ellerbrock 33 assists, 7 digs; Katie Kaufman 6 blocks; Ella Stauffer 2 blocks; Lexi Fortman 12 digs; Mia Verhoff 8 digs.
Findlay (3-2) - Ashley Robinson 14 assists, 10 digs; Kylie Britton 10 assists; Kiley Geiser 10 digs; Sammy Vance 7 kills; Alexis Buddelmeyer 6 kills.
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-17, 25-27, 25-20.
At Pandora-Gilboa
Pandora-Gilboa def. Lima Bath, 25-10, 25-16, 25-15
Lima Bath (2-4) - No statistics.
Pandora-Gilboa (2-1) - Mikayla Simons 10 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Alexis McCoy 22 assists, 60-65 setting; Lacey Fenstermaker 7 kills; Erin Shartell 2 blocks.
