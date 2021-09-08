Defiance County acquitted itself well in the first round of Green Meadows Conference contests on Tuesday in league lidlifting volleyball action across the area.
Defending league champion Fairview knocked off Paulding in three sets in the Panthers' first match as a GMC member since leaving the converence in 1974 and returning this season. Kelly Crites racked up 16 kills, five blocks and eight digs in the win for the Apaches while Paige Ricica had 11 kills, 4 aces and nine digs, including the match-winning spike and kill for game point in the deciding third set.
Meanwhile, Hicksville defended home hardwood and downed 5-0 Wayne Trace in three sets, powered by 11 kills and three blocks from Molly Crall. Gracie Shepherd's seven kills and four digs were tops for the Raiders.
Tinora and Ayersville also got off to 1-0 starts in GMC play as the Rams cruised by host Antwerp 25-10, 25-15, 25-19 with Quinn Horn's 16-kill, 16-dig effort leading the charge for the Rams. Meanwhile, Ayersville countered a third-set setback to close out a four-set win over host Edgerton to even its mark at 3-3 on the year. Taylor Craft was dominant in the win for the Pilots, racking up a triple-double with 12 kills, 13 digs and 13 blocks while nearly hitting double digits again with eight aces. Macie Froelich added 11 kills and four aces.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Paulding, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24
Paulding (2-4, 0-1 GMC) - Carlea Kuckuck 5 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Janae Pease 4 kills, 12 digs, 16-17 serve receive; Claire Schweller 10 assists, 10-12 serving; Maci Kauser 14 digs, 17-19 serve receive.
Fairview (4-1, 1-0 GMC) - Haley Hammer 5 digs, 32 assists, 11-13 serving, 2 blocks; Kelly Crites 8 digs, 11-12 serve receive, 16 kills, 30-36 hitting, 5 blocks; Paige Ricica 9 digs, 10-11 serve receive, 26-31 hitting, 11 kills, 4 aces, 20-20 serving, 3 blocks; Kylie Gates 8 digs, 10-11 serve receive, 13-23 hitting, 3 kills, 9-10 serving; Emma Wynne 13 digs, 4 aces, 18-18 serving; Carrie Zeedyk 3 digs.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-20, 25-20.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Wayne Trace, 25-12, 25-16, 26-24
Wayne Trace (5-1, 0-1 GMC) - Christina Graham 2 blocks, 2 digs; Gracie Shepherd 7 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Kacy Hornish 7 assists, 3 digs; Paige Alber 8 assists, 6 digs; Sydnee Sinn 3 kills, 6 digs; Rachel Stoller 5 kills, 5 digs; Macy Doster 5 digs.
Hicksville (3-2, 1-0 GMC) - Molly Crall 11 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Avery Slattery 8 kills, 3 digs; Sydney Bland 6 kills, 4 digs; Lynae Poling 5 kills; Aubrie Baird 25 assists, 8 digs; Lidnsay Bergman 3 blocks; Ronnie Vasquez 7 digs; Izzie Smith 4 digs.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Antwerp, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
Antwerp (2-7, 0-1 GMC) - No statistics.
Tinora (4-2, 1-0 GMC) - Makenna Reetz 5 kills, 13-15 serving, 2 blocks; Brooklyn Reineke 8 digs, 3 aces, 5 kills, 21 assists; Macey Schlosser 7 digs, 19-19 serving, 3 aces; Maggie Nagel 3 kills; Emma Cramer 8 digs, 18-20 serve receive; Kjerstin Scott 3 kills; Logan McQuillin 4 digs; Kaylee Dickinson 9 digs, 8-10 serve receive, 3 aces; Quinn Horn 16 kills, 16 digs, 3 aces; Paige Sebring 9-9 serving.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-14, 25-19.
At Edgerton
Ayersville def. Edgerton, 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23
Ayersville (3-3, 1-0 GMC) - Taylor Craft 12 kills, 8 aces, 13 digs, 13 blocks; Maci Froelich 11 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces; Alyssa Burke 11 blocks; Mabel McGuire 11 digs, 19 assists.
Edgerton (2-3, 0-1 GMC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Ayersville, 25-18, 25-22.
At Toledo Central Catholic
Toledo Central Catholic def. Bryan, 25-22, 12-25, 28-30, 25-22, 15-12
Bryan (2-4) - Gwen Spengler 29 digs, 4 aces; Jordan Beck 3 aces, 15 digs; Blayze Langenderfer 6 kills; Maya Keil 7 kills, 10 digs; Olivia Thomas 12 digs; Crystal Fillman 14 assists,; Paige Kunsman 4 kills, 3 blocks; Ella Vansteenkiste 3 kills, 3 blocks; Ellie King 5 kills.
Toledo Central Catholic - No statistics.
Reserves: Toledo Central Catholic won.
At Holgate
Holgate def. Patrick Henry, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21
Patrick Henry (2-3) - Whitney Johnson 31 assists, 2 aces; Kelsey Smith 19 kills, 3 blocks; Baylor McGraw 31 digs.
Holgate (1-5) - Carissa Meyer 2 aces, 13-14 serving, 22-23 serve receive, 12 kills, 17 digs, 3 blocks; Miriam Bower 3 aces, 19-20 serving, 8 digs; Jordyn Altman 4 aces, 15-17 serving, 13-14 serve receive, 3 kills, 6 digs; Lexa Schuller 2 kills, 25 assists, 3 digs; Olivia Blaker 2 aces, 9-10 serving, 22-25 serve receive, 3 kills, 7 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 3 aces, 12-13 serve receive, 5 kills, 6 digs; Abby Brown 3 digs.
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 24-26, 25-13, 25-12
At Liberty Center
Hilltop def. Liberty Center, 25-11, 26-24, 13-25, 25-15
Hilltop (4-1) - Jayma Bailey 13-14 serving, 20-20 passing, 10 digs, 30-32 hitting, 12 kills; Alex Horton 13-14 serving, 24-26 serve receive, 11-11 passing, 6 digs, 3 assists, 15-18 hitting, 5 kills; Gabby Rodriguez 12-14 serving, 8-10 serve receive, 9 digs, 15-15 passing, 32-35 hitting, 10 kills; Mia Hancock 21-21 serving, 3 aces, 17-20 hitting, 5 kills; Alyssa Momyer 9-11 serving, 2 aces, 17-22 serve receive, 11 digs; Kacy Connolly 10-10 serving, 23-23 passing, 8 digs, 73-73 setting, 33 assists; Libbie Baker 19-22 hitting, 10 kills.
Liberty Center (1-5) - No statistics.
At Stryker
Swanton def. Stryker, 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21
Swanton (7-0) - Brie Williams 10 digs; Brooke Dockery 16-17 serving, 12-12 hitting, 7 kills, 7 digs; Sofie Taylor 21-22 serving, 4 aces, 12-12 hitting, 5 kills, 45 assists, 4 digs; Maddie Smith 6-10 serving, 24-30 hitting, 14 kills, 4 digs; Morgan Smith 25-28, 9 aces, 21-24 hitting, 7 kills, 6 digs; Katlyn Floyd 27-29 hitting, 11 kills, 21-22 serve receive, 19 digs; Bailey Dekoeyer 9-12 serving, 16 digs; Trista Eitniear 21-25 hitting, 9 kills, 3 digs.
Stryker (3-5) - Kaitlyn Myers 14-19 hitting, 5 kills, 4 assists; Jessie Currier 12-13 hitting, 4 kills; Haylee Fulk 9 assists, 11-12 serving, 4 aces; Sage Woolace 19 digs; Emma Fulk 11 digs.
At Delta
Northwood def. Delta, 25-18, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11
Northwood - No statistics.
Delta (1-6) - No statistics.
At North Central
North Central def. Fremont (Ind.), 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
Fremont (Ind.) - No statistics.
North Central (5-0) - Kendal Bonney 16 kills, 6 assists, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Madison Brown 17 assists, 6 digs; Lauren Balser 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces, 5 digs.
Reserves: Fremont won.
At Columbus Grove
Columbus Grove def. Continental, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Continental (1-6, 0-1 PCL) - No statistics.
Columbus Grove (2-3, 1-1 PCL) - Jaylen Sautter 24-26 serving, 3 aces; 9-11 hitting, 3 kills; Koryn Halker 12-13 serving, 10-11 hitting, 6 kills, 17 assists, 3 digs; Sage Clement 12 assists, 7 digs; Shay Schroeder 10-10 serving, 2 aces, 16-17 hitting, 7 kills, 7 digs; Makailey Bermudez 13-13 serving, 3 aces, 19-21 hitting, 12 kills, 9 digs; Brynne Fortman 11-14 serve receive, 7 digs.
