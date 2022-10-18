STRYKER — Despite falling in the first set, Ayersville volleyball picked up a Division IV sectional semifinal win in four sets over Styrker on Tuesday.
The game was at Stryker (12-11) as the Panthers were the five seed compared to the Pilots (9-14) who were the sixth seed.
Taylor Waldron did it all for Ayersville going 12-of-12 on serving, 30-of-30 on serve receive, getting 51 digs and 29 kills, all which were game highs. Mabel McGuire was stellar passing with 31 assists and second on the team with 38 digs. Stryker saw Emma Fulk lead the team on offense with 13 kills while also getting 19 digs and four blocks. Sage Woolace led the Panthers on defense with 41 digs.
The Pilots now move on to play Pettisville at Pettisville on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Blackbirds (14-8) are the four seed and had a bye.
Division II
At Maumee
Maumee def. Bryan, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
Bryan (6-15) - Blayze Langenderfer 6 kills, 4 blocs; Paige Kunsman 6 kills, 6 digs; Crystal Fillman 10 assists.
Maumee (10-13) - No statistics.
Division IV Sectionals
At Stryker
Ayersville def. Stryker 18-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22
Ayersville (9-14) - Taylor Waldron 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 30-30 serve receive, 29 kills, 51 digs; Mabel McGuire 21-22 serving, 3 aces, 4 kills, 31 assists, 28 digs; Mallorie Knueven 15-18 serving, 20 kills, 24 digs; Cassidy Hench 14-15 serving, 3 kills, 29 assists, 17 digs; Kendra Waldron 11-13 serving, 10-12 serve receive, 2 aces, 6 kills, 16 digs.
Stryker (12-11) - Emma Fulk 67-69 attacking, 13 kills, 19 digs, 4 blocks; Emmalyn Westrick 16-19 attacking, 6 kills; Gabby Ramon 33-37 attacking, 4 kills; Kaitlyn Myers 16 assists; Adysen Andres 15 assists; Sage Woolace 14-15 serving, 3 aces, 41 digs; Laura Leupp 15-15 serving, 3 aces; Taylore Rethmel 18 digs; Jessie Currier 6 blocks; Gabby Ramon 5 blocks.
At Pandora-Gilboa
Pandora-Gilboa def. Patrick Henry 25-20, 25-15, 25-14
Patrick Henry (10-13) - Ada Christman 8 kills; Whitney Johnson 17 assists; Baylor McGraw 23 digs.
Pandora-Gilboa (9-14) - No statistics.
At North Central
North Central def. Fayette, 25-11, 25-19, 25-6
Fayette (1-21) - No statistics.
North Central (7-14) - Kaytee Tomblin 5 blocks, 4 kills, 5 digs; Macie Gendron 6 kills, 2 blocks, 20 assists, 2 aces; Ava VanAuken 6 kills, 2 blocks; Isabelle Burnett 5 aces; Lilly McMillen 4 aces.
At Montpelier
Montpelier def. Edon, 28-26, 25-18, 25-17
Edon (4-19) - No statistics.
Montpelier (6-17) - Lyla Mahan 13 digs; Emily Maniseng 10 kills; Madelyn Hopper 9 kills; Kelsie Bumb 3 blocks, 8 digs, 22 assists; Jada Uribes 3 aces, 4 blocks, 7 kills; Emma Uyttenhove 3 aces; Lydia Stimpfle 3 aces.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Holgate, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
Holgate (6-17) - No statistics.
Miller City (18-5) - Morgan Verhoff 12 kills, 18 digs; Savanna Niese 7 kills; Libby Erford 5 kills, 19 digs, 4 aces; Josie Otto 29 assists.
At Kalida
Kalida def. Continental, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16
Continental (7-17) - Delaney Bowers 15 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Macie Cordes 5 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Teaghan McDougle 37 assists, 11 digs; Lauren Williams 6 kills, 9 digs; Rhaegan Marshall 6 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks.
Kalida (12-11) - Brooke Erhart 19-21 hitting, 7 kills, 24-26 serving, 6 aces, 7 digs, 5 blocks; Ella Hoffman 7-11 hitting; Maria Gerding 11-11 hitting, 3 kills, 34 assists, 8-10 serving, 7 digs; Elyse Romes 17-19 hitting, 8 kills, 12-13 serving, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Malia Romes 23-26 hitting, 15 kills, 19-20 serving, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Whitney Unverferth 11-11 serving, 3 assists, 19 digs; Riley Nienberg 18-20 hitting, 4 kills, 8-12 serving, 10 digs; Maddy Unverferth 9 digs; Olivia Meyers 3 kills.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.