Comebacks and long, intense volleys were the story of the night on Tuesday as Ayersville volleyball took down Hicksville in a thrilling five-set victory.
It was the Green Meadows Conference opener for the Pilots, who moved to 6-3, 1-0 GMC with the victory. The match was Hicksville’s second GMC contest as they fell to 6-3, 1-1 GMC with the loss.
Both teams saw themselves down by big margins multiple times throughout the match, and in many instances, both teams were able to claw their way back into the match.
“We knew coming in that Hicksville was going to be good. They have a really strong team defensively, offensively so we knew we were going to have a battle on our hands. But what I told the girls from the beginning was just play consistent, clean volleyball and I think they played very up and down today but overall they learned how to win a game and I am proud of them for that,” Ayersville head coach Alicia Kalik said.
The first set started out all Pilots, as Ayersville took a 14-7 lead early in the set. But Hicksville fought back going on a 4-0 run late to make the score 22-21 in favor of the Pilots. A booming spike from Taylor Waldren, who went on to lead the Pilots with 15 kills, stopped the bleeding and Ayersville was able to win the first set 25-21.
The Pilots came out of the first set carrying that momentum out to a 7-2 second set lead and it looked like they might firmly take grasp of the match. But again, Hicksville was able to get themselves back into the match and this time they were able to take a 17-15 lead with a 15-8 run.
The Aces were able to hold onto that lead too, as they got some key blocks from their front girls such as Avery Slattery, who led Hicksville with seven blocks in the game, and eventually extended out to a 24-16 lead that ended in a 25-19 win.
And just like the Pilots did from set one to two, Hicksville carried that momentum of the second set win over into the third, as they took a 10-3 advantage. But unlike that second set win by the Aces, the comeback took longer as Hicksville was able to fend the Pilots off for a large part of the set.
Ayersville called a timeout down 19-14 in the set, and coming out of the timeout were able to get some long volleys to go their way in a 4-0 run. That caused Hicksville to call timeout, but didn’t slow the Pilots’ momentum at all as they extended their run to 8-0 to take a 21-19 lead.
From here both teams went back and forth, until they were tied at 24 and up 25-24, Ayersville saw a huge block from Taylor Craft to seal the crucial set three victory. The block from Craft was one of many from Ayersville, who dominated at net. Craft and Haley Ketcham each had 13 blocks while Madi Froelich added eight of her own.
“I think that shows a lot of character for our girls. I think if this would have been a couple of weeks ago, I don’t think it would be the same result but I think our girls are learning every single game how to win sets and how to win every play so I am proud of them again for coming out here with their backs against the wall and just figuring out how to win,” Kalik said.
In set four, the comeback theme stayed alive, with Hicksville again coming back from a deficit, this time 14-6. It was by far the biggest run of the game for either team as the Aces rattled off 11 points to Ayersville’s one to take a 17-15 lead. The teams virtually split points the rest of the set as Hicksville was able to force a decisive fifth set.
But despite the huge momentum boost in that fourth set, Ayersville dominated the fifth set in the only set of the night where a team truly controlled the entire set as they took the match with a 15-5 set victory.
“I knew going into it not to underestimate Ayersville, especially at home. They are very dominant at the front. They have some talls girls that really put the ball over and in and they got us on our heels but overall I think that we were on the receiving end a lot and not as aggressive as what we could have been. We made too many of our own errors and Ayersville took advantage of that,” Hicksville head coach Samantha Lavin said.
It was a huge GMC victory for the Pilots in a game that wasn’t perfect, but still had a lot to like from their players.
“As a team I think we collectively played well. I think that when we have players that were playing in their ebb. I think their teammates were able to pick them up and really turn them around so overall I can’t say anybody specifically stood out, I think we just played together as a team,” Kalik said.
And despite the disappointing loss, being in a match of that caliber and intensity was a huge learning experience for Hicksville as they move forward into the heart of GMC play.
“I told them that this was a match to prepare us for all the rest of the teams that we are going to be playing because for one it went five sets. We have only gone five sets one time so it was a good reminder of what we needed to do and how we can improve,” Lavin said.
“It is going to prepare us for all teams that are really productive on the net. I am proud of my girls for coming back when we did, we just had some fundamental mistakes that we need to work on to keep going.”
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Hicksville 25-21, 19-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-5.
Ayersville (6-3, 1-0 GMC) - Taylor Craft 13 blocks, 20 digs, 9 kills; Maci Froelich 9 aces, 9 kills, 8 blocks, 18 digs; Haley Ketcham 13 blocks, 13 digs; Taylor Waldron 15 kills, 15 digs; Cassidy Hench 29 assists, 8 digs.
Hicksville (6-3, 1-1 GMC) - Avery Slattery 18 kills, 5 digs, 7 blocks; Molly Crall 14 kills, 19 digs; Aubrie Baird 29 assists, 4 aces, 17 digs, 4 blocks; Sydney Bland 4 kills, 11 digs; Lynae Poling 4 kills, 12 digs; Lindsay Bergman 7 assists, 6 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 10 digs; Izzie Smith 7 digs; Macie Eicher 4 digs.
