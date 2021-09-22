Fairview and Archbold both defended their home floor in league action on Tuesday evening to stay unbeaten in the conference standings as the Apaches downed visiting Edgerton in three sets while Archbold made quick work of Patrick Henry at "The Thunderdome."
For Fairview, Paige Ricica and Kelly Crites combined for 27 kills on 46-59 hitting as Crites added four aces, 14 digs and a pair of blocks. Abby Smith and Grace Bok each chipped in five kills.
In the NWOAL clash, Archbold kept up its unbeaten run to start the year at 9-0 with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-13 triumph over Patrick Henry. Chaney Brodbeck and Ella Bowman each had two aces, combining for 25 kills. Addi Ziegler racked up 34 assists for the Bluestreaks.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Paulding, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22, 25-21
Paulding (3-8, 1-2 GMC) - No statistics.
Hicksville (9-3, 2-1 GMC) - Molly Crall 11 kills, 2 aces, 22 digs, 3 blocks; Lindsay Bergman 11 kills, 5 assists, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Aubrie Baird 30 assists, 9 digs; Lynae Poling 9 kills, 2 blocks; Avery Slattery 8 kills, 3 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Sydney Bland 5 kills, 11 digs; Macie Eicher 3 aces, 11 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 2 aces, 13 digs; Izzie Smith 7 digs; Martina Vasquez 3 digs.
Reserves: Paulding won.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Edgerton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16
Edgerton (3-6, 0-3 GMC) - No statistics.
Fairview (9-3, 3-0 GMC) - Haley Hammer 37 assists, 8-11 serving, 8 digs; Kelly Crites 10 kills, 19-28 hitting, 4 aces, 14-18 serving, 2 blocks, 14 digs; Paige Ricica 17 kills, 27-31 hitting, 11-11 serving, 8 digs, 13-13 serve receive; Abby Smith 5 kills, 11-12 hitting; Grace Bok 5 kills, 11-12 hitting, 2 aces, 13-13 serving, 3 digs; Emma Wynne 15 digs, 16-16 serve receive; Carrie Zeedyk 10-13 hitting, 11-11 serving, 11 digs.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Antwerp, 25-24, 25-16, 25-18
Antwerp (4-10, 0-3 GMC) - No statistics.
Wayne Trace (10-3, 1-2 GMC) - Christian Graham 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs; Gracie Shepherd 10 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs; Kacy Hornish 16 assists, 10 digs; Paige Alber 4 aces, 12 assists, 3 digs; Rachel Stoller 9 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs; Sydnee Sinn 12 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs; Harper Myers 2 blocks; Kaitlin Slade 8 digs.
Reserves: Antwerp, 25-20, 25-18.
At Archbold
Archbold def. Patrick Henry, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Patrick Henry (3-7, 2-2 NWOAL) - Kelsey Smith 4 kills; Whitney Johnson 12 assists, 8 digs; Allie Arnos 4 kills.
Archbold (9-0, 4-0 NWOAL) - Chaney Brodbeck 15 kills, 2 aces; Ella Bowman 10 kills, 2 aces; Keely Culler 9 kills, 2 aces; Olivia Liechty 3 aces; Carsyn Hagans 3 kills; Addi Ziegler 34 assists.
At Evergreen
Wauseon def. Evergreen, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13
Wauseon (10-4, 3-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Evergreen (3-8, 1-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Delta
Bryan def. Delta, 25-11, 25-14, 20-25, 25-9
Bryan (5-9, 2-2 NWOAL) - Gwen Spengler 11 kills, 4 aces, 25 digs; Blayze Langenderfer 15 kills; Crystal Fillman 25 assists; Maya Keil 3 aces, 9 digs; Ella Vansteenkiste 4 kills; Jordan Beck 8 digs.
Delta (2-11, 0-4 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Delta won.
At Montpelier
North Central def. Montpelier, 25-16, 25-14, 26-17
North Central (9-1) - Kendall Bonney 10 kills, 6 blocks, 16 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces; Madison Brown 12 kills, 11 assists, 5 digs; Lauren Balser 6 kills, 3 blocks; Kaytee Tomblin 4 kills, 2 blocks; Alexia Miller 10 digs.
Montpelier (6-6) - Ariel Page 7 kills; Cadey Hillary 2 aces, 18 digs.
Reserves: North Central, 25-8, 25-23.
At Stryker
Stryker def. Pettisville, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Pettisville (2-7) - No statistics.
Stryker (5-8) - Emma Fulk 15-16, 9 kills; Brianna Breier 16-19 hitting, 14 kills; Haylee Fulk 12-13 hitting, 4 kills, 13 assists; Kaitlyn Myers 6 assists; Sage Woolace 16 digs, 16-16 serving, 3 aces; Gabby Ramon 12 digs.
Reserves: Stryker, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Pandora-Gilboa, 15-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23
Pandora-Gilboa (7-6, 1-3 PCL) - No statistics.
Miller City (10-3, 3-0 PCL) - Abi Lammers 20 kills, 30 digs, 3 blocks; Abi Teders 10 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Lexi Banks 12 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Sam DeMuth 5 kills, 7 blocks; Grace Pfau 44 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Josie Otto 21 digs, 3 aces; Tessa Oedy 22 digs; Tori Wenzinger 16 digs.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.