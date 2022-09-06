Hicksville, Ayersville and Wayne Trace all got off on the right foot in Green Meadows Conference volleyball action to open the conference slate on Tuesday.
The Aces picked up a four-set win on home hardwood against Route 49 rival Antwerp, led by 16 kills, seven aces and three blocks from Molly Crall while Lynae Poling and Lindsay Bergman had 10 and eight kills, respectively, in a 25-12, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20 win.
Meanwhile, Wayne Trace’s Gracie Shepherd had a notable day for the Raiders in a four-set win over previously-unbeaten Edgerton. The Raider senior racked up 16 kills in the 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 25-12 victory, eclipsing 2008 grad Natalie Snyder’s school record of 674 career kills in the process. Sydnee Sinn led the charge for WT with 17 kills and 14 digs.
Finally, Ayersville snapped a four-match losing streak and started its league slate in winning fashion with a three-set win at Paulding. Kendra Waldron had seven kills and five aces to lead the Pilots while Mabel McGuire had five kills and 11 digs.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Antwerp, 25-12, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20
Antwerp (3-6, 0-1 GMC) - No statistics.
Hicksville (4-1, 1-0 GMC) - Molly Crall 16 kills, 7 aces, 12 digs, 3 blocks; Aubrie Baird 30 assists, 5 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs; Lynae Poling 10 kills; Lindsay Bergman 8 kills, 4 assists, 4 digs; Delaney Johnson 4 aces, 13 digs; Martina Vasquez 3 assists, 9 digs; Elise Baldwin 2 blocks.
Reserves: Antwerp, 25-21, 21-25, 25-12.
At Paulding
Ayersville def. Paulding, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
Ayersville (3-5, 1-0 GMC) - Kendra Waldron 7 kills, 5 aces, 10 digs; Mabel McGuire 11 digs, 21 assists, 5 kills.
Paulding (3-3, 0-1 GMC) - Maci Kauser 23 digs; Elli Barton 15 digs, 3 kills; Katie Beckman 13 assists, 8 digs, 4 kills; Carlea Kuckuck 5 kills, 2 blocks.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-21, 25-18.
At Edgerton
Wayne Trace def. Edgerton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 25-12
Edgerton (5-1, 0-1 GMC) - Taylor Smith 105-106 setting, 25 assists, 11-11 serve receive, 14-14 serving, 12-14 hitting, 4 kills; Addy Cape 10-13 serve receive; Sadie Walther 40-44 hitting, 15 kills, 2 blocks; Noelle Ritter 25-29 hitting, 7 kills, 9-11 serving, 19-20 serve receive; Corrine Cape 11-11 serving, 29-32 hitting, 7 kills; Kayt Timbrook 18-19 hitting, 6 kills, 27-28 setting, 5 assists; Ella Miler 9-11 hitting; Bri Wickerham 13-13 serving, 10-11 serve receive.
Wayne Trace (3-0, 1-0 GMC) - Gracie Shepherd 16 kills, 24 digs, 2 blocks; Harper Myers 6 kills, 3 blocks; Kacy Hornish 16 assists, 7 aces, 14 digs; Kaitlin Slade 3 assists, 3 aces, 14 digs; Lexi Moore 3 digs, 2 blocks; Macy Doster 15 digs; Paige Alber 22 assists, 5 digs; Sydnee Sinn 17 kills, 14 digs; Torree Sinn 3 kills, 2 blocks.
Reserves: Edgerton, 25-10, 25-14.
At Bryan
Toledo Central Catholic def. Bryan, 28-26, 25-16, 25-21
Toledo Central Catholic (2-5) - No statistics.
Bryan (0-6) - Crystal Fillman 7 kills, 6 digs; Ella Vansteenkiste 3 aces, 8 digs; Blayze Langenderfer 3 aces.
Reserves: Toledo Central Catholic won.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Stryker, 25-22, 25-12, 25-19
Stryker (2-5) - Gabby Ramon 18-18 hitting, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Fulk 13-15 hitting, 11 digs; Kaitlyn Myers 6 assists; Adysen Andres 7 assists, 13-15 serving, 3 aces; Sage Woolace 24 digs, 13-14 serving, 2 aces.
Swanton (8-0) - Maddie Smith 20-23 hitting, 10 kills, 4 digs; Lexi Faber 4 assists, 16-20 serve receive, 17 digs; Lillyanna Valderas 5 digs; Olivia Gowing 6 digs; Sofie Taylor 19-21 serving, 4 aces, 34 assists, 18 digs; Morgan Smith 30-34 hitting, 14 kills, 4 digs; Katlyn Floyd 15-18 serving, 4 aces, 18-22 hitting, 8 kills, 8 digs; Mackenzie Secory 11-12 hitting, 4 digs; Peighton Manning 10-12 hitting, 6 kills.
Reserves: Swanton, 25-12, 25-17.
At Patrick Henry
Leipsic def. Patrick Henry, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16
Leipsic (6-1) - No statistics.
Patrick Henry (2-4) - Baylor McGraw 18 digs; Karsyn Weber 7 kills; Whitney Johnson 13 assists, 2 aces.
Reserves: Leipsic, 25-21, 25-23.
At Fremont (Ind.)
North Central def. Fremont (Ind.), 17-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 19-17
North Central (2-4) - Kaytee Tomblin 7 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces; Macie Gendron 5 kills, 13 assists, 11 digs, 6 aces; Kendall Sutton 6 kills, 9 digs; Maddie Zimmerman 20 digs.
Fremont (4-7) - No statistics.
Reserves: North Central, 25-23, 25-14.
At Columbus Grove
Columbus Grove def. Continental, 25-14, 18-25, 28-30, 26-24, 16-14
Continental (2-4, 0-1 PCL) - Delaney Bowers 12 kills, 15 digs, 6 blocks, 5 aces; Macie Cordes 8 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Teaghan McDougle 33 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces; Lauren Williams 6 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Rheagan Marshall 13 kills, 7 digs, 4 blocks.
Columbus Grove (1-4, 1-1 PCL) - Jaylen Sautter 8 kills, 15 blocks; Makailey Bermudez 6 kills, 11 blocks, 10 digs; Kendal Palte 5 kills, 13 blocks; Sage Clement 4 aces, 23 assists.
Reserves: Columbus Grove won.
