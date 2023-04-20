EDGERTON — Wayne Trace swept the boys and girls track meets in a Green Meadows Conference tri-meet with Fairview and host Edgerton on Tuesday.
Raiders sweep tri-match
The boys meet saw the Raiders double up Fairview by an 86-42 margin to win the team title, power by a bevy of winners that included Graiden Troth (pole vault) and Conner Blankenship (long jump) doubling up with legs on the 400 relay, along with Kaden Woolbright in shot put and Landen Foltz in discus.
For Fairview, Kyle Rabe was part of three winning efforts, claiming the 800 and 1600 individually while running the 3200 relay with Braylin Snyder, who was an individual winner in the 400.
The girls meet saw Wayne Trace outscore runner-up Fairview 77-50 as the Raiders took the 800, 1600 and 3200 relay titles. Bethany Miller ran legs of all three while Abby Elkins (300 hurdles, 3200) and Kiara Bahena (800, 1600) joined her in the 3200 relay while earning two individual wins each. Sydnee Sinn took the sprint titles in the100 and 200 while Abby Moore was second to Bahena in the 800 and won the long jump.
Fairview earned wins from Molly McGuire (pole vault) and Julia Arend (high jump) while Edgerton’s Gretchen Keppeler was the shot put and discus winner and runner-up in the high jump.
At Edgerton
Boys Meet
Wayne Trace 86, Fairview 42, Edgerton 38
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Woolbright (WT), 39-8; Stouffer (WT), VanderMade (F), Schultz (WT). Discus - 1. Foltz (WT), 143-2; Gates (F), Stouffer (WT), VanderMade (F). High jump - 1. Myers (WT), 5-4; Sinclair (E), 5-4; Dangler (WT). Long jump - 1. Blankenship (WT), 18-6.5; J. Stoller (WT), Roth (E), Meyer (E). Pole vault - 1. Troth (WT), 9-0; A. Sinn (WT), 9-0; Sanderson (WT), Burke (E).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Fairview (Snyder, Rabe, Brubaker, Sims), 9:08.31; Wayne Trace, Edgerton. 110 hurdles - 1. Sinclair (E), 18.39; C. Stoller (WT). 100 meters - 1. Puente (E), 12.16; Vielma (WT), Troth (WT), Blankenship (WT). 800 relay - 1. Edgerton (Burke, Sinclair, Herman, Roth), 1:38.45; Wayne Trace. 1600 meters - 1. Rabe (F), 4:58.02; Morehead (WT), Brubaker (F), Schnepp (WT). 400 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (A. Sinn, Laukhuf, Troth, Blankenship), 49.68. 400 meters - 1. Snyder (F), 58.93; Tomlinson (E), Kennedy (F), Guisinger (F). 300 hurdles - 1. Herman (E), 43.28; H. Myers (WT), C. Stoller (WT). 800 meters - 1. Rabe (F), 2:15.69; Brubaker (F), Snyder (F), Schnepp (WT). 200 meters - 1. Roth (E), 24.25; Burke (E), J. Stoller (WT), Laukhuf (WT). 3200 meters - 1. Morehead (WT), 11:15.94; Sims (F), Manz (WT). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Dangler, Lee, Morehead, H. Myers), 3:59.86; Fairview A, Fairview B.
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 77, Fairview 50, Edgerton 45
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Keppeler (E), 30-2; K. Stoller (WT), Zeedyk (F), Blalock (E). Discus - 1. Keppeler (E), 96-2; Blalock (E), Herman (E), Spangler (F). High jump - 1. Arend (F), 4-8; Keppeler (E), Bailey (F), Frame (E). Long jump - 1. Moore (WT), 14-10.25; S. Singer (F), Hazelton (E), A. Singer (F). Pole vault - 1. McGuire (F), 8-0; Caro. Winans (WT), Sliter (F).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Miller, A. Elkins, Moore, Bahena), 11:21.94; Fairview, Edgerton. 100 hurdles - 1. Meyer (E), 17.23; Kauffman (F), Singer (F), Greathouse (WT). 100 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 12.98; E. Elkins (WT), Warner (E), Young (WT). 800 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Care. Winans, H. Myers, Miller, Caro. Winans), 1:55.91; Fairview. 1600 meters - 1. Bahena (WT), 5:59.49; Zeedyk (F), Vermillion (E), Hug (E). 400 relay - 1. Edgerton (Timbrook, Meyer, Warner, Gerschutz), 56.96; Wayne Trace, Fairview. 400 meters - 1. Hazelton (E), 1:08.59; H. Myers (WT), Smith (F), Martinez (WT). 300 hurdles - 1. A. Elkins (WT), 56.17; Kauffman (F), S. Singer (F). 800 meters - 1. Bahena (WT), 2:30.64; Moore (WT), Caro. Winans (WT), Care. Winans (WT). 200 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 26.37; E. Elkins (WT), Hazelton (E), Warner (E). 3200 meters - 1. A. Elkins (WT), 14:03.17; Hiler (F), Romero (F). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Care. Winans, Miller, Shepherd, H. Myers), 4:34.91; Fairview, Edgerton A.
Aces, Archers compete
ANTWERP — Hicksville finished second to Crestview in both the boys and girls meets at Antwerp’s Archer Field, finishing ahead of the host Archers and Continental.
George Green took the 200 title and ran a leg of the winning 400 relay for the Hicksville boys team while in the girls meet, Hayden Neidhardt won both the shot put and discus titles. Molly Crall (long jump) and Aubrie Baird (300 hurdles) were individual winners and teamed up with Maddie Stairhime and Lydia VanScoder to win the 800 relay.
Antwerp’s Kayden Winslow (1600), Tavin Sholl (400), Kamren Johnson (3200) and Aeriel Snyder (800) were winners for the Archers while Continental’s Jonathon Etter won the 110 hurdles and pole vault and was second in the 300 hurdles. Pirate freshman Makenzie Shock was first in the 100 hurdles, second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 200 while Jensen Prowant and Morgan Dockery tied for first place in the high jump and pole vault, respectively.
At Antwerp
Boys meet
Crestview 119, Hicksville 51, Continental 43, Antwerp 33
Field events
Discus - 1. Adams (Cr), 116-07; Hammond (Co), Tussing (Cr). Shot put - 1. Adams (Cr), 36-10; Camacho (H), Tussing (Cr). High jump - 1. Easterling (Cr), Leeth (Cr), 5-06; Nielsen (Cr). Pole vault - 1. Etter (Co), 10-00; Scott (Cr), Defreece (H). Long jump - 1. Harting (Cr), 18-09; Leeth (Cr), Perrott (Cr).
Running events
3200 relay - 1. Crestview (Heth, Scott, Rodriguez, Foudy), 9:30.81; Hicksville, Antwerp. 110 hurdles - 1. Etter (Co), 17.9; Nielson (Cr), Clementz (Co). 100 meters - 1. Putman (Cr), 11.78; Wilson (Co), Harting (Cr). 800 relay - 1. Crestview (Easterling, Putman, Leeth, Harting), 1:36.73; Hicksville A, Hicksville B. 1600 meters - 1. Winslow (A), 5:03.72; Johnson (A), Rost (H). 400 relay - 1. Hicksville (Green, Eiden, Zeedyk, Rodriguez), 46.37; Antwerp, Hicksville B. 400 meters - 1. Sholl (A), 54.34; Putman (Cr), James (Co). 300 hurdles - 1. Nielson (Cr), 46.31; Etter (Co), Zeedyk (H). 800 meters - 1. Rodriguez (Cr), 2:20.43; Miler (Co), Stone (H). 200 meters - 1. Green (H), 24.36; Easterling (Cr), Leeth (Cr). 1600 relay - 1. Crestview (Scott, Easterling, Rodriguez, Heth), 3:58.83; Hicksville.
Girls meet
Crestview 93, Hicksville 55, Antwerp 44, Continental 36
Field events
Discus - 1. Neidhardt (H), 94-09; Mazur (H), Zuber (A). Shot put - 1. Neidhardt (H), 31-04; Zuber (A), Baldwin (H). High jump - 1. Prowant (Co), Sowers (Cr), 4-04; Hormann (A). Pole vault - 1. Dockery (Co), 7-06; Willamson (Cr), Bishop (Co). Long jump - 1. Crall (H), 14-01; Ward (Cr), Gros (Cr).
Running events
3200 relay - 1. Crestview (Kulwicki, Miller, Gardner, Ross), 11:24.88; Antwerp. 100 hurdles - 1. Shock (Co), 17.78; Dowler (Cr), Baird (H). 100 meters - 1. Dowler (Cr.), 13.22; Pier (Co), Marshall (Co). 800 relay - 1. Hicksville (Stairhime, VanScoder, Crall, Baird), 2:01.33. 1600 meters - 1. Kulwicki (Cr), 5:45.15; Gardner (Cr), Doster (A). 400 relay - 1. Hicksville (Crawford, Alvarado, Steury, Baldwin), 59.84; Crestview. 400 meters - 1. Nielsen (Cr), 1:06.37; Ross (Cr), Miller (Cr). 300 hurdles - 1. Baird (H), 52.31; Shock (Co), McAlexander (A). 800 meters - 1. Snyder (A), 2:47.47; Ross (Cr), Graham (A). 200 meters - 1. Dowler (Cr), 28.43; Kulwicki (Cr), Pier (Co). 3200 meters - 1. Gardner (Cr), 13.36.85; Doster. 1600 relay - 1. Crestview (Kulwicki, Miller, Ross, Nielsen), 4:39.84.
Narrow loss for Rams
PAULDING — Tinora defeated Spencerville by seven points in the boys standings and fell to the Bearcats by four points in the girls meet in a quad meet with host Paulding and Lima Temple Christian at Keysor Field on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Tinora nabbed seven individual victories and the 800 and 1600 relay titles en route to the team title. Jacob Bishop was a winner in the long jump and high jump for the Rams, joining freshman Ryan Steingass (400, 1600 relay) and senior Dustin Haas (200, 800 relay) as double-winners on the day. Jaxen Durfey (800), Paul Westrick (1600) and Shea McMaster (3200) were also winners, as was Paulding’s Jack Woods, who tallied victories in the shot put and discus for the third-place Panthers.
In the girls meet, freshman Tatum Creps won the shot put and discus titles for Tinora while Bella Graziani (100), Nova Okuley (high jump) and Lauren Sattler (800) were also individual winners. Sattler also ran a leg of the winning 3200 relay. Paulding’s Brianna Bermejo was second in the high jump and ran relay legs in the 400 and 800 relays that both finished second.
At Paulding
Boys Meet
Tinora 72, Spencerville 65, Paulding 19, Lima Temple Christian 4
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Woods (P), 50-7; Kill (S), Stein (T), Bohn (T). Discus - 1. Woods (P), 122-5; Orr (S), Kill (S), Sudhoff (S). High jump - 1. Bishop (T), 5-10; Woods (S), Larson (P), Orr (S). Long jump - 1. Bishop (T), 17-4.5; Stahl (P), Lemieux (P), Roberts (S).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Spencerville A, 9:04.44; Tinora, Spencerville B, Paulding. 110 hurdles - 1. VanGorder (S), 19.1; Swackhamer (S). 100 meters - 1. McMichael (S), 11.6; Sweinhagen (T), Askins (T), McCleese (LTC). 800 relay - 1. Tinora A (Haas, Eckert, Sweinhagen, Ackerman), Spencerville A, Tinora B, Paulding. 1600 meters - 1. Westrick (T), 4:55.07; Coy (T), Stewart (S), Lee (S). 400 relay - 1. Spencerville, 47.32; Tinora A, Paulding A, Spencerville B. 400 meters - 1. Steingass (T), 54.29; Adams (S), McCleese (LTC), Oakman (S). 300 hurdles - 1. VanGorder (S), 47.62; Lee (S), Swackhamer (S). 800 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 2:03.03; Anders (T), Oakman (S), Coy (T). 200 meters - 1. Haas (T), 23.79; Eckert (T), Sweinhagen (T), McCleese (LTC). 3200 meters - 1. McMaster (T), 11:37.25; Lee (S), Thompson (P), Meyer (T). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora (Steingass, Gentit, Luellen, Ackerman), 3:44.3; Spencerville A, Paulding, Spencerville B.
Girls Meet
Tinora 55, Spencerville 51, Paulding 29, Lima Temple Christian 28
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Creps (T), 28-1; Wiemken (T), Kinnear (LTC), Matty (P). Discus - 1. Creps (T), 71-7; Wiemken (T), Meyer (T), Matty (P). High jump - 1. N. Okuley (T), 4-10; Bermejo (P), Frye (S), Griffiths (P). Long jump - 1. Worsham (LTC), 16-1.5; Sheets (T), Rue (P), Shartzer (S).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Sattler, Gill, March, Westrick), 12:06.28; Spencerville, Paulding. 100 hurdles - 1. Worsham (LTC), 14.66; Goecke (S), Stemen (S), Rue (P). 100 meters - 1. Graziani (T), 14.16; Deitering (LTC), Smith (T), Dickinson (T). 800 relay - 1. Spencerville, 1:59.19; Paulding, Tinora. 1600 meters - 1. Grillot (S), 6:51.43; Kinnear (LTC), Carwhile (P), Weller (P). 400 relay - 1. Spencerville A, 55.4; Paulding, Tinora, Spencerville B. 400 meters - 1. Boi (S), 1:12.03; Gill (T), Shartzer (S), Cook (S). 300 hurdles - 1. Worsham (LTC), 49.37; Dickinson (T), Griffiths (P), Rue (P). 800 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 2:33; Ricker (S), Miller (P), Iler (P). 200 meters - 1. Worsham (LTC), 26.47; Ricker (S), Gerken (T), Greer (S). 3200 meters - 1. Grillot (S), 15:14.44; Carwhile (P), Weller (P). 1600 relay - 1. Spencerville, 4:30.19; Tinora, Paulding.
Tigers tops in tri-meet
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center found itself atop the podium early and often on Tuesday in NWOAL action with Bryan and Wauseon in a sweep.
Along with individual wins in the 800 (Gracie Miller), 100 hurdles (Madalyn Brogan) and 300 hurdles (Aletha Fausnight), LC swept all four relay races with Miller double-dipping in the 1600 and 3200 relays while Peyton Armey, Haley Mohler and Elle Mohler were all double-winners in the 400 and 800 relays. Emersyn Gerken (high jump) and Alyssa Giesige (shot put) added to the parade.
Girls runner-up Bryan saw Jolana Schenkel take the 100 and 200 titles while Montesa Vollmar and Kate Thormeier were winners in the 400 and 3200, respectively. Wauseon’s Teagan Rupp took the pole vault and long jump titles while Grace Rhoades won the 1600.
In the boys meet, LC claimed the 400 and 800 relays while Jeff Zacharias was a double winner in the long jump and 110 hurdles. Bryan’s Rylan Garza and Brody Devlin won the 100 and 200, respectively. Austin Aeschliman won the pole vault for the Tribe while Aidan Pena won the 1600 and a leg of the 3200 relay.
At Liberty Center
Boys Meet
Liberty Center 80.5, Wauseon 60.5, Bryan 34
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Box (LC), 45-1; Spangler (LC), Giesige (LC), Egnor (B). Discus - 1. Giesige (LC), 133-4; Spangler (LC), Fruchey (W), Box (LC). High jump - 1. Crossland (W), 5-8; Zacharias (LC), Flowers (W), Chapa (LC). Long jump - 1. Zacharias (LC), 19-0; Chapa (LC), Leininger (W), Carollo-Jones (B). Pole vault - 1. A. Aeschliman (W), 11-0; Chambers (LC), Kahle (LC), J. Aeschliman (W).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wauseon A (Torres, Pena, Leininger, J. Aeschliman), 9:05.6; Liberty Center A, Wauseon B, Liberty Center B. 110 hurdles - 1. Zacharias (LC), 18.04; Richer (W), Tomaszewski (B), Goings (W). 100 meters - 1. Garza (B), 12.2; Smith (W), Johnson (LC), Fernihough (B). 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center A (Johnson, Chapa, T. Kruse, Rentz), 1:38.09; Wauseon A, Liberty Center B, Wauseon B. 1600 meters - 1. Pena (W), 4:54.98; Fausnight (LC), Like (LC), Foust (B). 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center A (Kahle, C. Kruse, Chambers, Johnson), 46.11; Bryan, Wauseon, Liberty Center B. 400 meters - 1. Flowers (W), 57.0; Orr (LC), Rohrs (LC), Pieracini (LC). 300 hurdles - 1. Richer (W), 45.74; T. Kruse (LC), Tomaszewski (B), N. Hammontree (LC). 800 meters - 1. Torres (W), 2:13.71; Like (LC), Foust (B), Buchanan (B). 200 meters - 1. Devlin (B), 24.7; Smith (W), King (W), Kahle (LC). 3200 meters - 1. Fackler (B), 9:50.32; Callan (W), Fausnight (LC), Leininger (W). 1600 relay - 1. Bryan (Shellenberger, Devlin, Smith, Tomaszewski), 3:53.86; Liberty Center, Wauseon.
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 99, Bryan 41, Wauseon 35
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Giesige (LC), 37-6.75; Cramer (LC), Kahle (LC), Ehrsam (W). Discus - 1. Meyer (W), 124-2; Cramer (LC), Giesige (LC), Shelt (W). High jump - 1. Gerken (LC), 4-10; Bailey (LC), Fausnight (LC), Tester (W). Long jump - 1. Rupp (W), 15-0; Maas (LC), Stoner (LC), Fireovid (B). Pole vault - 1. Rupp (W), 10-0; Oelkrug (LC), 10-0; Bailey (LC), Elieff (LC).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Liberty Center B (Stark, G. Miller, Zeiter, Seiler), Wauseon. 100 hurdles - 1. Brogan (LC), 18.03; Keller (LC), Bailey (LC), Rodriguez (W). 100 meters - 1. Schenkel (B), 13.71; E. Mohler (LC), Spisak (B), Demaline (W). 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center A (Stoner, H. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 1:53.36; Liberty Center C, Liberty Center B, Wauseon B. 1600 meters - 1. G. Rhoades (W), 5:37.2; Smith (B), Stickney (B), Elieff (LC). 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center C (Oelkrug, H. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 55.1; Liberty Center A, Liberty Center B, Wauseon A. 400 meters - 1. Vollmar (B), 1:06.46; Spisak (B), Tester (W), Smith (B). 300 hurdles - 1. Fausnight (LC), 52.35; Keller (LC), Gerken (LC), Rodriguez (W). 800 meters - 1. G. Miller (LC), 2:31.5; Meller (LC), Zimmerman (B), Stickney (B). 200 meters - 1. Schenkel (B), 27.5; Minnich (LC), Stoner (LC), Spisak (B). 3200 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 11:49.96; E. Rhoades (W), Lambert (B), Wasnich (W). 1600 relay - 1. Liberty Center B (G. Miller, Stark, Minnich, Meller), 4:25.86; Bryan, Wauseon, Liberty Center A.
PH, Streaks split
ARCHBOLD — Patrick Henry and Archbold split the girls and boys team titles in an NWOAL dual meet, both by significant margins.
The Bluestreak boys were propelled to a 121-12 victory in the team standings in a dominant showing. Cole Plassman won both the 110 and 300 hurdles for Archbold and ran the winning 1600 relay with Tracy Rose (100, 800 relay, 400 relay) as a three-time winner. Aden McCarty took the 800 and 1600 titles.
Patrick Henry fared better in the girls meet, winning by a 94-43 margin. The Patriots took three of the four relay titles with Ada Christman winning the 200 individually while running legs of the winning 800 and 3200 relays. Karlie Gubernath (400 meters, 800 relay), Megan Meyer (100 meters, 400 relay) and Karsyn Weber (discus, 400 relay) were also double-dippers.
Alanna Pedraza took first in the 100 and 300 hurdles for Archbold while Annika DeLong (long jump), freshman Brynn Hurst (800) and Sophie Rupp (1600) were also Bluestreak winners.
At Archbold
Boys Meet
Archbold 121, Patrick Henry 12
Field Events
Shot put - 1. N. Massengill (A), 38-11; Zimmerman (A), J. Massengill (A), Robison (PH). Discus - 1. Updike (PH), 118-4; J. Massengill (A), Zimmerman (A), N. Massengill (A). High jump - 1. Behnfeldt (A), 5-6; Cornell (A), 5-6; James (PH). Long jump - 1. C. Nofziger (A), 17-7; Keiser (A), Bickel (A). Pole vault - 1. P. Nofziger (A), 11-0; Short (A), Woods (PH), Miller (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Archbold A (Garrow, Ramirez, Osterland, Voll), 9:52.8; Archbold B. 110 hurdles - 1. Plassman (A), 17.2; Krugh (A), C. Nofziger (A). 100 meters - 1. Rose (A), 11.8; Juarez (A), Rutter (PH). 800 relay - 1. Archbold A (Bickel, Juarez, Hurst, Rose), 1:41.4; Patrick Henry, Archbold B. 1600 meters - 1. McCarty (A), 4:47.3; Harrow (A), Seibert (A). 400 relay - 1. Archbold A (Miller, Juarez, Hurst, Rose), 46.5; Patrick Henry, Archbold B. 400 meters - 1. Riley (A), 56.4; Garrow (A), Hannah (PH). 300 hurdles - 1. Plassman (A), 45.8; Krugh (A), C. Nofziger (A). 800 meters - 1. McCarty (A), 2:14.5; Yates (PH), Riley (A). 200 meters - 1. Keiser (A), 25.2; Rose (A), Bentz (A). 3200 meters - 1. Beck (A), 12:40.9. 1600 relay - 1. Archbold (McCarty, Cornell, Plassman, Bickel), 3:51.9; Patrick Henry.
Girls Meet
Patrick Henry 94, Archbold 43
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Basinger (PH), 28-9; Nichols (A), Tietje (PH), Schmeltz (PH). Discus - 1. Weber (PH), 97-11; Basinger (PH), Tietje (PH), Moehrman (PH). High jump - 1. Arnos (PH), 4-8; Harmon (PH), 4-8. Long jump - 1. DeLong (A), 13-8.5; Weber (PH), Valle (A), Vance (PH). Pole vault - 1. Retig (PH), 8-6; Boyer (PH), 8-6; Coulon (A), Mahnke (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Christman, Crossland, Gillson, Guelde), 11:20.8; Archbold. 100 hurdles - 1. Pedraza (A), 17.7; Brent (PH), Carpenter (PH). 100 meters - 1. Meyer (PH), 13.4; Holloway (PH), Wyse (A). 800 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Christman, Gubernath, Crossland, Holloway), 1:57.8; Archbold A, Archbold B. 1600 meters - 1. Rupp (A), 5:53.7; Rosebrook (PH), Prigge (PH), Buehrer (A). 400 relay - 1. Patrick Henry A (Weber, Meyer, Leonard, Schwab), 54.4; Archbold A, Patrick Henry B. 400 meters - 1. Gubernath (PH), 1:08.8; Rosebrook (PH), Guelde (PH). 300 hurdles - 1. Pedraza (A), 53.8; Nafziger (A), Carpenter (PH). 800 meters - 1. Hurst (A), 2:44.0; DeLong (A), Crossland (PH). 200 meters - 1. Christman (PH), 29.1; Holloway (PH), 29.1; Meyer (PH), Almanza (PH). 3200 meters - 1. Amador (PH), 12:57.1; Meyer (PH), Rettig (PH). 1600 relay - 1. Archbold (DeLong, Partin, Frey, Hurst), 4:38; Patrick Henry A, Patrick Henry B.
Napoleon splits in NLL
NAPOLEON — Competition at Buckenmeyer Stadium saw the host Napoleon girls outscore Bowling Green 72-56 for a girls team win while the visiting Bobcats edged the Wildcat boys, 69-58.
Jillian Richard (shot put, discus) and Hannah Nagel (100, 200) earned two individual victories each while Lily Kruse (300 hurdles) and Meghan Dietrich (long jump) were winners while teaming up with Nola Davis and Leah Topp in the 800 relay for the Ladycats. Lylah Huddle (400) and Macee Ripke (800) were also winners.
In the boys meet, Napoleon came up short in the team standings but swept all four relay titles. Ethan Lloyd ran the 1600 and 3200 relays for the Wildcats and won the 400 individually while Zane Peckinpaugh (300 hurdles, 3200 relay), Harrison Bohls (pole vault, 3200 relay) and Zach Moll (400 relay, 1600 relay) were dual winners as well. Henry Eggers chipped in a victory in the discus.
At Napoleon
Boys meet
Bowling Green 69, Napoleon 58
Field events
High jump - 1. Moosbrugger (BG), 5-08; Niekamp (N), Gerken (N). Pole vault - 1. Bohls (N), 10-00; Horst (BG). Long jump - 1. Shannon (BG), 18-10.25; Ashakih (BG), Sauber (N). Shot put - 1. Gerwin (BG), 37-10.25; Hull (N), Eggers (N). Discus - 1. Eggers (N), 111-03; Gerwin (BG), Bledsoe (N).
Running events
100 meters - 1. Shannon (BG), 12.12; Harris (BG), Niekamp (N). 200 meters - 1. Shannon (BG), 25.29; Bruns (N), Sauber (N). 400 meters - 1. Lloyd (N), Amspoker (BG), Sauber (N). 800 meters - 1. Kendrick (BG), 2:13.87; Bateson (BG), Krueger (BG). 1600 meters - 1. Kendrick (BG), 4:46.01; Fry (BG), Ressler (N). 3200 meters - 1. Fry (BG), 10:59.21; Triggs (BG), Romero (BG). 300 hurdles - 1. Peckinpaugh (N), 44.97; Nazario (BG), Bohls (N). 400 meters - 1. Napoleon (Moll, Sauber, Westhoven, Niekamp), 47.96; Bowling Green. 800 relay - 1. Napoleon (Bostelman, Switzer, Bingham, Wiechers), 1:32.13; Bowling Green. 1600 relay - 1. Napoleon (Moll, Lloyd, Gerken, Hull), 3:46.65; Bowling Green. 3200 relay - 1. Napoleon (Lloyd, Peckinpaugh, Bohls, Storch), 9:34.98; Bowling Green.
Girls meet
Napoleon 72, Bowling Green 56
Field events
High jump - 1. Tyson (BG), 4-08; Huddle (N), Rosebrook (N). Pole vault - 1. Utz (BG), 7-06; Schilt (N), Sonnenberg (N). Long jump - 1. Dietrich (N), 15-00.25; Adams (BG), Utz (BG). Shot put - 1. Richard (N), 31-02; Dye (BG), Frye (BG). Discus - 1. Richard (N), 107-05; Fry (BG), Dye (BG).
Running events
100 meters - 1. Nagel (N), 13.55; Bingham (N), Reynolds (N). 200 meters - 1. Nagel (N), 28.23; Bingham (N), Adams (BG). 400 meters - 1. Huddle (N), 1:06.39; Maas (BG), Altman (N). 800 meters - 1. Ripke (N), 2:43.45; Sonnenberg (N), Bemen (N). 1600 meters - 1. Crawford (BG), Bemen (N), Headley (BG). 100 hurdles - 1. Tyson (BG), 17.28; Reynolds (N), Weaver (N). 300 hurdles - 1. Kruse (N), 50.46; Janes (BG), Long (BG). 400 relay - 1. Bowling Green (Dean-Scheele, Reyes, Jicha, Riegel), 57.5; Napoleon. 800 relay - 1. Napoleon (Kruse, Topp, Davis, Dietrich), 2:00.72; Bowling Green. 1600 relay - 1. Bowling Green (Maas, Janes, Peper, Headley), 4:50.66; Bowling Green. 3200 relay - 1. 3200 relay - 1. Bowling Green (Wiles, Naus, Thompson, Crawford), 11:33.1; Napoleon.
Pettisville takes dual meet over Stryker
STRYKER — Pettisville boys and girls track and field each won a dual meet at Stryker handily with the boys coming out on top 70-24 and the girls winning 82-29.
The Blackbirds' Landon Graffice was the only boys individual to win three events he placed first in the 200 meters while also taking part in the first place 400 and 1600 relay teams. For Stryker, a pair of throwers shined as Jaydin Rethmel took first in the shot put and Jake Gaskill took first in the discus. Gaskill was runner up in the shot put as well.
As for the girls, Amanda Grimm won both sprints for the Blackbirds while in the relays the two schools split. Stryker saw Allie Ruffer win the long jump while she also was a part of the first place 400 and 800 relay teams.
At Stryker
Boys meet
Pettisville 70, Stryker 24
Field events
High jump - 1. Jacoby (P), 5-6; Rychener (P). Pole vault - 1. Eash (P), 9-6.25; Morris. Shot put - 1. Rethmel (S), 40-0; Gaskill (S), Grant (P). Discus - 1. Gaskill (S), 126; Eash (P), Waidelich (P).
Running events
100 meters - 1. Adkins (P), 12.52; McWatters (P), Donovan (S). 200 meters - 1. Graffice (P), 24.94; Adkins (P), Donovan (S). 400 meters - 1. Haley (P), 55.85; McWatters (P), Moser (S). 800 meters - 1. Moser (S), 2:27.94; Leppelmeier (P), Galvin (P).1600 meters - 1. Myers (P), 5:57.24; Glenn (S), Borer (P). 400 relay -1. Pettisville (Wilkie, Adkins, Graffice, Paxson), 49.36. 800 relay - 1. Pettisville (Paxon, Wilkie, Morris, Layton), 1:50.5; Stryker. 1600 relay - 1. Pettisville (Graffice, Leppelmeier, Haley, McWatters), 4:01.21.
Girls meet
Pettisville 82, Stryker 29
Field events
High jump - 1. Stuber (P), 4-1; Ringler (P), Westrick (P). Pole vault - 1. Rochefort (P), 9-0; Grimm (P). Long jump - 1. Ruffer (S), 14-11.75; Strauss (P), M. Remington (P). Shot put - 1. Wiemken (P), 26-6; Steele (P), Galvin (P). Discus (P), 75-5; Wiemken (P), Steele (P).
Running events
100 meters - 1. Grimm (P), 14.92; Oberlin (S), Ringler (P). 200 meters - 1. Grimm (P), 29.72; Oberlin (S), Westrick (P). 400 meters - 1. G. Remington (P), 1:05.21; Ruffer, M. Remington (P). 800 meters - 1. Froelich (S), 2:46.55; Sears (P), Roth (P). 1600 meters - 1. Sears (P), 6:14.28; Strauss (P). 300 hurdles - 1. Hudspeath (P), 1:05.55; Strauss (P). 400 relay - 1. Stryker (Oberlin, Ruffer, Froelich, Noble), 58.43; Pettisville. 800 relay - 1. Stryker (Oberlin, Ruffer, Froelich, Nobe), 2:05.39; Pettisville. 1600 relay - 1. Pettisville (Grimm, M. Remington, Sears, G. Remington), 4:45.56.
