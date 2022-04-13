FINDLAY — Defiance acquitted itself well in a quad match at Division I Findlay on Tuesday, finishing in third in the boys meet and a competitive fourth in the girls meet with Ottawa-Glandorf and Kalida.
In the boys meet, Josh Horvath claimed the 110 and 300 hurdles titles for the Bulldogs while also anchoring the runner-up 800 relay. Cole Batt was second in the 3200 and third in the 1600 while joining brother Noah, Elijah Fortman and Viktor Jurcevich on the runner-up 3200 relay. Fortman added a third-place finish in the 800 and joined Jurcevich, Trevor Tressler and Servontre Graves on a runner-up finish in the 1600 relay. Graves was second in the 400 as well.
The girls meet saw Defiance finish in fourth, but just five points back of third-place Kalida and just 12.5 back of second-place Findlay. Emily Wahl and Layla Briseno won the 1500 and 3200, respectively, for Defiance while Samantha Hohenberger was second in the 400 and Regan Rigg (100 hurdles) and Joslyn Renn (400) each chipped in third-place efforts individually. Wahl, Hohenberger, Renn and Mira Horvath (fourth in the 800) combined to win the 1600 relay in 4:19.31.
For Ottawa-Glandorf, standout runner Alexa Fortman won the 800 and set the stadium record in the 800 with a time of 2:11.21.
At Findlay
Boys Meet
Findlay 116, Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Defiance 52, Kalida 28
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Hoehn (OG), 44-6.5; Crutcher (F), Landwehr (K), Killion (K). Discus - 1. Hoehn (OG), 126-3; Swyers (K), Marquis (F), Keckler (F). High jump - 1. Doepker (F), 5-10; Morman (OG), Warnecke (K), Castro (D). Long jump - 1. Miles (F), 20-2.5; Doepker (F), Castro (D), Morman (OG). Pole vault - 1. Osting (OG), 11-6; Spiceland (F), Hoeffel (D), Decker (K).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Findlay, 8:29.63; Defiance (C. Batt, Jurcevich, N. Batt, Fortman), 8:42.74; Kalida, O-G A. 110 hurdles - 1. Horvath (D), 17.54; Faber (OG), Sheidler (F), Oliver (OG). 100 meters - 1. Ireland (F), 11.31; Moore (F), Schroeder (OG), Fersch (K). 800 relay - 1. Findlay A, 1:33.36; O-G A, Defiance (Tressler, DeTray, Graves, Horvath), Findlay B. 1600 meters - 1. Cordonnier (F), 4:44.5; Rosengarten (OG), C. Batt (D), Barnhardt (F). 400 relay - 1. Findlay A, 44.64; O-G A (Schmidtz, Cantrell, Schroeder, Morman), Kalida B, Defiance (Robinson, Howerton, Hall, Wilder). 400 meters - 1. Doepker (F), 52.52; Graves (D), Vogt (OG), Steffen (F). 300 hurdles - 1. Horvath (D), 41.84; Duling (OG), Bihn (F), Little (F). 800 meters - 1. Stechschulte (F), 2:07.1; Smith (F), Fortman (D), Heitmeyer (K). 200 meters - 1. Ireland (F), 22.98; Miles (F), Schroeder (OG), Fersch (K). 3200 meters - 1. Perkins (F), 10:38.68; C. Batt (D), Gonzalez (D), Coressel (D). 1600 relay - 1. Findlay A, 3:36.86; Defiance (Fortman, Tressler, Jurcevich, Graves), Findlay B, Kalida.
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 82.5, Findlay 64.5, Kalida 57, Defiance 52
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Nichols (F), 39-2; Hovest (K), Hoffman (OG), Rohlf (D). Discus - 1. Nichols (F), 144-9.5; Hoffman (OG), Hovest (K), Ellerbrock (OG). High jump - 1. Webken (K), 4-6; Myers (F), 4-6; Okuley (OG), 4-6; Vorst (K). Long jump - 1. Vorst (K), 16-1; Stechschulte (F), Hohenberger (D), May (F). Pole vault - 1. Haselman (OG), 11-0; May (F), Barfell (F), Caton (F).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. O-G (Fenbert, Turnwald, Haselman, Hovest), 10:00.11; Kalida, Defiance (Horvath, Hohenberger, Briseno, Wahl), Findlay. 100 hurdles - 1. Okuley (OG), 17.54; Beach (OG), Rigg (D), Schulte (K). 100 meters - 1. Fortman (OG), 13.39; Wurth (K), Bockrath (K), Hedrick (OG). 800 relay - 1. O-G B (Panaigua, Fox, Okuley, Recker), 1:53.25; Defiance (Rigg, Bibler, Renn, Kroeckel), Findlay, Kalida. 1600 meters - 1. Wahl (D), 5:53.28; Seager (F), Clarke (F), Cassata (F). 400 relay - 1. O-G A (Hedrick, Closson, Recker, Haselman), 52.41; Kalida B, Defiance (Harrison, Bibler, Lee, Kroeckel), Findlay A. 400 meters - 1. Fenbert (OG), 1:00.85; Hohenberger (D), Renn (D), Dittman (F). 300 hurdles - 1. Beach (OG), 51.35; Okuley (OG), Seager (F), Miller (K). 800 meters - 1. Fortman (OG), 2:11.21; Burgei (K), Prusnek (F), Horvath (D). 200 meters - 1. Fenbert (OG), 27.48; Bockrath (K), Unverferth (K), Bibler (D). 3200 meters - 1. Briseno (D), 12:19.53; Lane (F), Henige (F), Kahle (K). 1600 relay - 1. Defiance (Hohenberger, Wahl, Renn, Horvath), 4:19.31; O-G A (Fox, Hovest, Panaigua, Fortman), Kalida, O-G B (Recker, Haselman, Turnwald, Fenbert).
