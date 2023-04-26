SHERWOOD — Tinora’s boys and girls track teams each picked up wins in a home GMC quadrangular on Tuesday, topping Fairview, Hicksville and Edgerton.
In the boys meet, senior Jaxen Durfey set a new school record for the Rams in the 3200 as the distance standout finished in 9:35.9, breaking Nick Smith’s 2001 record of 9:42.03 convincingly. The Tinora boys finished 12 points ahead of runner-up Hicksville with 71 points, paced by wins from Lucas Stein in the shot put, Schaufele in the high jump, Coy in the 1600 and Anders in the 800 along with the winning quartet in the 800 relay.
Hicksville took the 3200 relay with JR Mendoza, Stone, Eicher and Villena winning in 9:33 while George Green won the 100 and was second in the 200 while running a leg of the winning 400 relay. Fairview’s Kyle Rabe took the 200 and 400 titles, with ? Gates finishing first in discus.
In the girls meet, the Rams edged out Edgerton by just three points, 72-69. Heidi Meyer won the 100 and 300 hurdles for the Bulldogs and anchored the winning 900 relay. For the victorious Rams, Addison Lee won the 100 and ran a leg of the winning 1600 relay while finishing third in the long jump. Lauren Sattler ran legs of the winning 1600 and 3200 relays while taking the 3200 individually with Lee, Gerken and Julia Durfey, the last of whom also won individually in the 400. Bella Graziani and Westrick added victories in the 200 and 800, respectively.
Hicksville’s Hayden Neidhardt swept the shot put and discus titles with Molly Crall taking the long jump while Julia Arend (high jump) and Hiler (1600) were winners for Fairview.
Of other note, Ottawa-Glandorf had a notable night in a home tri-meet victory over Columbus Grove and Kalida. The 3200 relay team of Alexa Fortman, Corinne Closson, Madelyn Hovest and Olivia Fenbert scorched the meet with a 9:25.18, a new school record and a time that is not only the No. 1 time in the state but a top 25 time nationally.
Fortman then ran in the 3200 and broke the school record by nearly 12 seconds in 11:02.83 and Emma Hoffman tied Nicole Morman’s school record of 39-1.5 feet in the shot put. Fortman’s win makes it a clean sweep of school records, holding the Titans’ best times in the 400, 800, 1600 and 3200.
At Tinora
Boys Meet
Tinora 71, Hicksville 59, Edgerton 44, Fairview 41
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Stein (T), 42-11; Bohn (T), Flower (E). Discus - 1. Gates (F), 40-1; Bohn (T), B. VanderMade (F), 97-7. High jump - 1. Schauffele (T), 5-6; Sinclair (E), L. Eicher (H). Long jump - 1. Meyer (E), 16-7.75; Eicher (H), Eiden (H).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Hicksville (Mendoza, Stone, Eicher, Villena), 9:33; Tinora. 110 hurdles - 1. Sinclair (E), 18.9; Zeedyk (F). 100 meters - 1. Green (H), 11.8; Jimenez (T), Wagener (H). 800 relay - 1. Tinora A (Haas, Eckert, Steingass, Ackerman), 1:35.3; Edgerton, Hicksville A. 1600 meters - 1. Coy (T), 5:00; Tomlinson (E), Rost (H). 400 relay - 1. Hicksville A (Green, Eiden, Zeedyk, Rodriguez), 46.7; Tinora A, Tinora B. 400 meters - 1. Rabe (F), 54.1; Gentit (T), La. Eicher (H). 300 hurdles - 1. Sinclair (E), 47.4; Zeedyk (H), Kennedy (F). 800 meters - 1. Anders (T), 2:09.8; Westrick (T), McMaster (T). 200 meters - 1. Rabe (F), 24.52; Green (H), Jimenez (T). 3200 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 9:35.9; Villena (H), Rost (H). 1600 relay - 1. Edgerton (Meyer, Roth, Herman, Burke), 3:45.5; Fairview, Tinora
Girls Meet
Tinora 72, Edgerton 69, Fairview 46.66, Hicksville 45.33
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Neidhardt (H), 32-3; Baldwin (H), Blalock (E). Discus - 1. Neidhardt (H), 110-11; Keppeler (E), E. Zeedyk (F). High jump - 1. Arend (F), 4-8; Ferguson (T), N. Okuley (T). Long jump - 1. Crall (H), 15-0; Singer (F), Lee (T).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Sattler, Ferguson, Gill, N. Okuley), 11:27.9; Fairview, Edgerton. 100 hurdles - 1. Meyer (E), 17.7; Dickinson (T), Baird (H). 100 meters - 1. Lee (T), 13.2; Stairhime (H), Graziani (T). 800 relay - 1. Edgerton (Gerschutz, Warner, Hazelton, Meyer), 2:07.7; Fairview, Tinora. 1600 meters - 1. Hiler (F), 6:26.9; Vermillion (E), Herman (E). 400 relay - 1. Tinora A (Isalberti, Graziani, Smith, K.Okuley), 57.1; Fairview, Hicksville. 400 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 1:05.9; Smith (F), C. Zeedyk (F). 300 hurdles - 1. Meyer (E), 50.6; Baird (H). 800 meters - 1. Westrick (T), 2:53.4; Hiler (F), Scher (H). 200 meters - 1. Graziani (T), 30.4; Gerschutz (E), Arend (F). 3200 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 11:20.3; Vermillion (E), Hug (E). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora (Lee, Gerken, Durfey, Sattler), 4:30.8; Fairview, Edgerton,
At Wayne Trace
Boys Meet
Wayne Trace 77.5, Ayersville 65.5, Continental 30
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Woolbright (WT), 43-0; Thomsen (C), Schlachter (A). Discus - 1. Schlachter (A), 151-11; Foltz (WT), Stouffer (WT). High jump - 1. Flory (A), 5-8; Wolfrum (A), Barraza (A), Myers (WT). Long jump - 1. Berner (A), 16-8.5; Flory (A), Blankenship (WT). Pole vault - 1. Wolfrum (A), 12-0; Etter (C) 12-0; Sinn (WT).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Morehead, Blankenship, Lee, Schnepp), 9:38.45; Ayersville. 110 hurdles - 1. Stoller (WT), 17.09; Etter (C), Clementz (C). 100 meters - 1. Wilson (C), 11.74; Laukhuf (WT), Brown (A). 800 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Dangler, Morehead, Myers, Vielma), 1:40.57; Continental. 1600 meters - 1. Morehead (WT), 5:09; Lee (WT), Krouse (A). 400 relay - 1. Ayersville (Knueven, Brown, Barazza, Berner), 48.03; Continental. 400 meters - 1. Morehead (WT), 57.23; James (C), Hinkle (A). 300 hurdles - 1. Stoller (WT), 47.88; Barraza (A), Etter (C). 800 meters - 1. Morehead (WT), 2:16; Miller (C), Krouse (A). 200 meters - 1. Berner (A), 24.35; Vielma (WT), Laukhuf (WT). 3200 meters - 1. Manz (WT), 12:20.12; Buchhop (A), Burgei (C). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Dangler, Lee, Morehead, Myers), 3:54.46; Ayersville.
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 94, Ayersville 53, Continental 17
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Bok (A), 31-10; Kat. Stoller (WT), Kar. Stoller (WT). Discus - 1. Kar. Stoller (WT), 81-7; Hibbard (A), Mohr (WT). High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-0; J. Sheets (A), L. Sheets (A). Long jump - 1. Schindler (A), 15-1; Marshall (C), Moore (WT). Pole vault - 1. Caro. Winans (WT), 8-8; Dockery (C), Ketcham (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (A. Elkins, Gurney, Moore, Bahena), 11:21.63; Ayersville. 100 hurdles - 1. Dockery (A), 16.74; Shock (C), Greathouse (WT). 100 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 12.41; Schindler (A), Greathouse (WT). 800 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Care. Winans, Myers, Miller, Caro. Winans), 1:54.26; Ayersville. 1600 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 5:29; Moore (WT), Fry (A). 400 relay - 1. Ayersville (L. Sheets, N. Sheets, Dockery, Schindler), 54.66; Continental. 400 meters - 1. Care. Winans (WT), 1:04.74; Shepherd (WT), Miller (WT). 300 hurdles - 1. Dockery (A), 52.88; Shock (C), Michel (A). 800 meters - 1. Bahena (WT), 2:30.24; Moore (WT), Trevino (A). 200 meters - 1. Myers (WT), 28.37; E. Elkins (WT), Care. Winans (WT). 3200 meters - 1. A. Elkins (WT), 13:49.85; A. Stoller (WT). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Caro. Winans, Bahena, Miller, Sinn), 4:18.77; Ayersville.
At Holgate
Boys Meet
Holgate 72, Antwerp 51.5, Montpelier 34.5
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Pontious (M), 46-11.5; Mason (M), Fackler (M). Discus - 1. Fackler (M), 132-11; Pontious (M), L. Engle (H). High jump - 1. McCord (H), 5-2; Miller (H), Franks (A). Long jump - 1. Parsons (H), 16-5.5; McKeever (A), Valdez (H). Pole vault - 1. Fritz (H), 6-0.
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Antwerp (Winslow, K. Johnson, C. Laker, D. Laker), 9:52.19; Holgate, Montpelier. 110 hurdles - 1. Salaz (H), 20.46. 100 meters - 1. T. Sholl (A), 11.47; D. Sholl (A), Martin (M), McKeever (A). 800 relay - 1. Holgate (Buckley, Alvarez, Giesige, McCord), 1:46.02; Montpelier. 1600 meters - 1. Winslow (A), 4:53.63; Westrick (H), Miller (H), K. Johnson (A). 400 relay - 1. Holgate (Buckley, Salaz, Alvarez, McCord), 50.62; Montpelier. 400 meters - 1. T. Sholl (A), 55.65; Giesige (H), Witte-Rohrs (H). 300 hurdles - 1. Miller (H), 46.25; Salaz (H). 800 meters - 1. Westrick (H), 2:12.02; Winslow (A), Miller (H). 200 meters - 1. T. Sholl (A), 24.07; D. Sholl (A), Brink (M). 3200 meters - 1. K. Johnson (A), 10:55.34; Fritz (H), Walters (H). 1600 relay - 1. Antwerp (D. Sholl, T. Sholl, Winslow, C. Laker), 4:06.47; Montpelier, Holgate B.
Girls Meet
Holgate 57, Montpelier 44, Antwerp 42
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Jo. Eis (H), 34-8; Taylor (M), Bard (M). Discus - 1. Jo. Eis (H), 116-2; Bard (M), Ji. Eis (H). High jump - 1. Hormann (A), 3-10. Long jump - 1. Rohrs (H), 12-5; O’Donnell (A), Graham (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Holgate (Ashbaugh, Bok, Swary, Willett), 11:27; Antwerp, Montpelier. 100 hurdles - 1. McAlexander (A), 18.46; Rohrs (H), Jones (H). 100 meters - 1. Friend (M), 12.87; Altaffer (M), Healy (H). 800 relay - 1. Montpelier (Brigle, Serrano, Manisaeng, Kitchen), 2:12.06. 1600 meters - 1. Doster (A), 6:22.82; Smith (A), Stiebling (A). 400 relay - 1. Montpelier (Brigle, Serrano, Manisaeng, Kitchen), 59.95; Holgate. 400 meters - 1. Willett (H), 1:08.77; Michael (M), Hormann (A). 300 hurdles - 1. McAlexander (A), 57.96; Bok (H). 800 meters - 1. Ashbaugh (H), 2:45.49; Fritz (H), Swary (H). 200 meters - 1. Hillard (M), 26.87; Clinger (M), Willett (H). 3200 meters - 1. Doster (A), 13:55.53. 1600 relay - 1. Montpelier (Clinger, Friend, Altaffer, Hillard), 4:47.65; Holgate, Antwerp.
At Wauseon
Boys Meet
Archbold 85.66, Wauseon 79.33, Swanton 10
Field Events
Shot put - 1. N. Massengill (A), 38-5; Kirtz (S), Burkholder (W). Discus - 1. Fruchey (W), 118-6; J. Massengill (A), Rotroff (W). High jump - 1. Crossland (W), 5-8; Behnfeldt (A), 5-8; Flowers (W). Long jump - 1. Leininger (W), 18-3.75; King (W), Flowers (W). Pole vault - 1. Aeschliman (W), 13-0; G. Short (A), Miller (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wauseon B (Bourn, Carroll, Aeschliman, Callan), 9:01.31; Wauseon A, Archbold B. 110 hurdles - 1. Plassman (A), 16.65; Krugh (A), Richer (W). 100 meters - 1. Hurst (A), 11.82; Rose (A), Juarez (A). 800 relay - 1. Archbold A (Riley, Juarez, Hurst, Rose), 1:36.75; Wauseon, Archbold B. 1600 meters - 1. Harrow (A), 4:58.04; Serratos (S), Leininger (W). 400 relay - 1. Archbold A (Riley, Juarez, Hurst, Rose), 46.32; Wauseon A, Archbold B. 400 meters - 1. Riley (A), 55.14; Felzer (W), Flowers (W). 300 hurdles - 1. Plassman (A), 43.9; Richer (W), Krugh (A). 800 meters - 1. McCarty (A), 2:06.32; Torres (W), Serratos (S). 200 meters - 1. Smith (W), 23.84; Rose (A), Keiser (A). 3200 meters - 1. Callan (W), 10:21.97; Pena (W), Kuntz (W). 1600 relay - 1. Wauseon (Torres, Pena, Leininger, Callan), 3:40.67; Archbold A, Swanton.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 95.5, Archbold 50.5, Swanton 28
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Meyer (W), 35-10.5; Floyd (S), Ehrsam (W). Discus - 1. Meyer (W), 113-1; Floyd (S), Shelt (W). High jump - 1. Manning (S), 4-6; J. Tester (W), 4-6; S. Rupp (A), Z. Ripke (A). Long jump - 1. T. Rupp (W), 15-7.5; Carrizales (S), Valle (A). Pole vault - 1. T. Rupp (W), 9-6; Smith (S), Coulon (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wauseon (Wasnich, G. Rhoades, Kuntz, Schultz), 11:21.02; Archbold, Swanton. 100 hurdles - 1. Mireles (A), 17.25; Pedraza (A), Rodriguez (W). 100 meters - 1. Haselman (S), 13.53; Demaline (W), Levin (S). 800 relay - 1. Wauseon A (Strader, Henricks, Ledyard, Smith), 1:58.66; Archbold A, Archbold B. 1600 meters - 1. G. Rhoades (W), 5:39.22; Buehrer (A), Wasnich (W). 400 relay - 1. Wauseon A (A. Tester, Smith, Ledyard, T. Rupp), 55.69; Archbold A, Archbold B. 400 meters - 1. Rupp (A), 1:04.17; Strader (W), Hurst (A). 300 hurdles - 1. Mireles (A), 51.07; Pedraza (A), Rodriguez (W). 800 meters - 1. E. Rhoades (W), 2:32.13; G. Rhoades (W), DeLong (A). 200 meters - 1. Haselman (S), 28.68, Demaline (W), Marugan (W). 3200 meters - 1. Rhoades (W), 12:21.48; Santillanes (W), Schultz (W). 1600 relay - 1. Archbold (Hurst, Partin, Frey, S. Rupp), 4:26.93; Wauseon A, Wauseon B.
At Bryan
Boys Meet
Delta 69, Delta 44
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Hallett (D), 42-0; Egnor (B), Clemens (B). Discus - 1, Hallett (D), 107-2; Egnor (B), Clemens (B). High jump - 1. Wyse (D), 5-2; Shellenberger (B).
Running Events
110 hurdles - 1. Wyse (D), 15.58; Wolford (D), Tomaszewski (B). 100 meters - 1. Garza (B), 11.46; Hilton (D), Smith (B). 800 relay - 1. Delta A (Mora, Mignin, Ju. Ruple, Ja. Ruple), 1:27.27; Bryan, Delta B. 1600 meters - 1. Fackler (B), 4:36; Armstrong (D), Sintobin (D). 400 relay - 1. Delta A (Mora, Mignin, Ju. Ruple, Ja. Ruple), 48.19; Delta B. 400 meters - 1. Buchanan (B), 57.21; Ja. Ruple (D), St. John (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Mora (D), 43.64; Wolford (D), Tomaszewski (B). 800 meters - 1. York (D), 2:17; Armstrong (D), Elliott (D). 200 meters - 1. Devlin (B), 23.01; Tomaszewski (B), Carollo-Jones (B). 3200 meters - 1. Fackler (B), 10:47; Sintobin (D), Buchanan (B). 1600 relay - 1. Delta A (Ja. Ruple, Wolford, Risner, Limpf), 4:02; Delta B.
Girls Meet
Bryan 65, Delta 41
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Smith (D), 31-9.5; Redhead (B), Palos (B). Discus - 1. Oglesbee (D), 88-3; Smith (D), Vashaw (B).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Bryan B (Thormeier, Stickney, Lambert, Knight), 10:58; Bryan A, Delta. 100 hurdles - 1. Fireovid (B), 18.88; Azzarello (B), Boulton (D). 100 meters - 1. Schenkel (B), 12.53; Spisak (B), Lamb (D). 800 relay - 1. Delta (Lamb, Munger, Demaline, Dunning), 1:59; Bryan. 1600 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 5:30; Welch (D), Miller (B). 400 relay - 1. Delta (Lamb, Demaline, Boulton, Savage), 55.56; Bryan. 400 meters - 1. Vollmar (B), 1:06.9; Smith (B), Savage (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Boulton (D), 55.64; Wirth (B), Azzarello (B). 800 meters - 1. Zimmerman (B), 2:39.81; Lambert (G), Welch (D). 200 meters - 1. Schenkel (B), 26.63; Spisak (B), Savage (D). 3200 meters - 1. Stickney (B), 12:55. 1600 relay - 1. Delta (Dunning, Munger, Maynhart, Turi), 5:31.
